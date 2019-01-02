Log in
Reinet Investments : S.C.A. Share Buyback Programme - Update 2 January 2019

01/02/2019 | 07:04am CET

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 JANUARY 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 2 JANUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 177 077 ordinary shares in the period 24 December 2018 to 28 December 2018. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 208.69 per share (highest price: ZAR 217.30; lowest price: ZAR 203.97) for a total consideration of some ZAR 36.96 million ( 2.2 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 077 730 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 435.72 million ( 27.3 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly -owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised i nvestment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdamand the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Co mpany's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53 Email: info@reinet.com websit e: www.reinet .com

Disclaimer

Reinet Investments SCA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:03:00 UTC
