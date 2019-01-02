COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 JANUARY 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 2 JANUARY 2019

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 177 077 ordinary shares in the period 24 December 2018 to 28 December 2018. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 208.69 per share (highest price: ZAR 217.30; lowest price: ZAR 203.97) for a total consideration of some ZAR 36.96 million (€ 2.2 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 077 730 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 435.72 million (€ 27.3 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

