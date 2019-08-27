Log in
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

08/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

27 August 2019

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the third share buyback programme, which commenced on 19 June 2019, ended on 23 August 2019, being the end date of this programme. Since the commencement of this programme, a total of 2 047 348 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of ZAR 243.36 per share, for a total consideration of ZAR 498.25 million (€ 30.8 million), plus transaction costs. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 179 716 ordinary shares in the period 19 August 2019 to 23 August 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 255.79 per share (highest price: ZAR 260.38; lowest price: ZAR 252.16) for a total consideration of some ZAR 45.97 million (€ 2.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Treasury shares held:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has concluded three share buyback programmes between November 2018 and August 2019 and has repurchased a total of 8 697 037 ordinary shares as of 23 August 2019. The first programme covered 3 200 000 ordinary shares, the second programme covered 3 449 689 ordinary shares and the third programme covered 2 047 348 ordinary shares. All the shares acquired are held as treasury shares.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com




