REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Reinet Investments S.C.A. today announces that the third share buyback programme, which commenced on 19 June 2019, ended on 23 August 2019, being the end date of this programme. Since the commencement of this programme, a total of 2 047 348 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of ZAR 243.36 per share, for a total consideration of ZAR 498.25 million (€ 30.8 million), plus transaction costs. The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares.

Final transaction update:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 179 716 ordinary shares in the period 19 August 2019 to 23 August 2019. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 255.79 per share (highest price: ZAR 260.38; lowest price: ZAR 252.16) for a total consideration of some ZAR 45.97 million (€ 2.7 million), plus transaction costs.

Treasury shares held:

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has concluded three share buyback programmes between November 2018 and August 2019 and has repurchased a total of 8 697 037 ordinary shares as of 23 August 2019. The first programme covered 3 200 000 ordinary shares, the second programme covered 3 449 689 ordinary shares and the third programme covered 2 047 348 ordinary shares. All the shares acquired are held as treasury shares.

