Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated    RGA

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORAT

(RGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated's Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” to the $600 million 3.15% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2030, issued by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) (Chesterfield, MO) [NYSE: RGA]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Proceeds from the sale of the senior notes will be utilized primarily for general corporate purposes, including repayment of the $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due June 2021. AM Best notes that RGA’s financial leverage will remain at approximately 27%, as the recent $500 million common stock issuance has largely offset the increase in overall debt within the organization. AM Best views RGA’s debt-servicing capabilities favorably, with sufficient liquidity to service its debt, a well-laddered debt maturity structure and strong interest coverage and financial leverage ratios that remain within AM Best’s guidelines for its current ratings.

RGA’s ratings recognize its historical track record of strong and relatively stable GAAP-adjusted operating earnings despite a persistently challenging market environment within the global reinsurance sector, which includes increased competition and the continuation of the low interest rate environment. While the company faces macroeconomic headwinds associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, AM Best believes RGA maintains the financial resources necessary to withstand a potential increase in credit losses within its investment portfolio and potential increase in mortality. The company also benefits from its leading market position and expansive global footprint as demonstrated by its strong top line growth.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

####


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERI
03:26pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Reinsurance Group of America, Incorpora..
BU
06/05REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
06/04REINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED : Group of America Announces Pricing of Seni..
BU
06/02REINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED : Group of America Announces Pricing of Comm..
BU
06/02REINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED : Group of America Announces Offering of Com..
BU
05/22REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Cha..
AQ
05/20REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07REINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED : GROUP OF AMERICA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSI..
AQ
05/05REINSURANCE GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 506 M - -
Net income 2020 224 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 81,5x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 6 986 M 6 986 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 188
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 107,36 $
Last Close Price 103,00 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Manning President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Cliff Eason Chairman
Alain P. Néemeh Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Todd C. Larson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Suzy Scanlon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-36.83%6 986
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-8.44%38 089
SWISS RE LTD-27.76%23 830
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-4.35%22 439
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-2.91%9 609
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-16.53%9 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group