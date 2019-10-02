Log in
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED

(RGA)
Reinsurance of America Incorporated : Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast

10/02/2019

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com.

RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Oct. 31. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-800-281-7973 (323-794-2093 international). The access code is 6756225. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of that conference call will be available on RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same address for 90 days following the conference call.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $72.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. Founded in 1973, RGA today is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company’s website at www.rgare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 873 M
EBIT 2019 1 227 M
Net income 2019 823 M
Debt 2019 3 448 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 9 855 M
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Manning President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Cliff Eason Chairman
Alain P. Néemeh Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Todd C. Larson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Suzy Scanlon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED11.97%10 034
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG24.17%36 874
SWISS RE15.18%30 863
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG31.18%20 395
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD21.17%10 841
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.43.55%8 543
