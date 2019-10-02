Reinsurance of America Incorporated : Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com.

RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Oct. 31. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-800-281-7973 (323-794-2093 international). The access code is 6756225. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of that conference call will be available on RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same address for 90 days following the conference call.

