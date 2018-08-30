ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Reis, Inc.

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ: REIS) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Moody’s Corporation. Stockholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Reis, Inc. that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $278 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of Reis, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/reis. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005792/en/