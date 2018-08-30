Log in
News Summary

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Reis, Inc.

08/30/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ: REIS) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Moody’s Corporation. Stockholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Reis, Inc. that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $278 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of Reis, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/reis. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48,8 M
EBIT 2018 0,48 M
Net income 2018 0,02 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 124,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,86x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart REIS INC
Duration : Period :
Reis Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Lynford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
M. Christian Mitchell Chairman
Mark P. Cantaluppi CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
Jonathan Garfield Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REIS INC-15.74%203
CBRE GROUP INC10.71%16 426
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.03%9 680
JONES LANG LASALLE INC2.66%7 026
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.94%3 131
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC22.48%3 108
