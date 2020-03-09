Rekor : Alliance Technology Group Chooses Rekor for Vehicle Recognition Solutions in Commercial and Governmental Markets Nationwide

Company continues 2020 go-to-market progress as North American systems integrator & IT solutions/services company offers Rekor's Watchman software as part of its technology solutions platform

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ('Rekor'), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of smart cities, public safety and customer experience, announced today it has been chosen by Alliance Technology Group ('Alliance'), a leader in purpose built solutions targeted at the most demanding IT challenges, headquartered in Hanover, MD, to provide Rekor's vehicle recognition solutions to commercial and governmental markets nationwide.

Alliance will offer Rekor's vehicle recognition solutions to its customer base both as a standalone solution and as part of an integrated video surveillance system. Rekor's Watchman software is available through an affordable licensing model that enables organizations to scale as needed. The reseller agreement has the potential to substantially increase Rekor's national footprint within commercial and governmental markets and is a part of the Company's initial roll-out of its broader go-to market strategy.

'We are thrilled to partner with Alliance, an elite solutions and services company, to further our penetration within the U.S. commercial and governmental markets. We are just beginning to execute our go-to-market strategy and this is another early indicator that we are on the right path. By offering our industry-leading solutions through well-established organizations like Alliance, we are able to quickly reach a broad customer base that is actively seeking out technologies like ours,' said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. 'Our cutting-edge solutions operate with industry-leading accuracy, are highly scalable and are easy to integrate into existing camera systems, which makes them an attractive option for applications within both the commercial and governmental sectors.'

Headquartered in Hanover, MD, Alliance has regional offices in Chicago, Richmond, Denver and Dallas. The company provides innovative solutions for physical and cyber security, voice and data networking, data storage, and more, all playing a significant role in creating a safer and improved customer experience. Alliance has extended its reach by developing its Purpose-Built Solutions consisting of PliantCloud (hosted business applications), Vigilant Platforms (physical security and public safety), SentryWire (network security) and CyberAlliance (cyber security/RMF/IA).

'Rekor's Watchman has taken vehicle recognition to the next level with its wide range of capabilities and dynamic features, making it a perfect fit for our technology solutions. We're excited to begin offering our customers a new way to incorporate vehicle recognition into their surveillance initiatives,' said Bob King, Vice President Network Solutions Group, Alliance Technology Group LLC.

Rekor's Watchman software can be deployed into existing traffic or surveillance IP cameras, allowing them to read vehicle data including license plate, make, model, and color. Rekor's software comes at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems that take weeks or months to ship and install and eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for vehicle recognition functionality, one for general surveillance recording - providing substantial savings on hardware, as well as greater flexibility to expand or decrease usage as needed without large additional capital expenditures.

To learn more about Rekor, please visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of smart cities, public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the sections in our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Charles Degliomini

Rekor Systems, Inc.

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: