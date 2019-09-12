Relay Medical Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing Patent Approved for Grant in China

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), an engine for MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce that it has received formal notice that Patent Application No. 201580025752.6 for Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing has been approved for grant in China, filed internationally May 20, 2015.

Relay Medical's Joint Spectroscopic and Biosensor System for Point-of-Care Testing patent's main claims cover the Company's HemoPalm Analysis Platform and IVD related assets.

"The patenting of Relay's HemoPalm technology in China represents a significant broadening of our diagnostics intellectual property portfolio to cover this important growing market." said Paul Glavina, Relay VP IVD.

"China's rapidly advancing market offers a tremendous opportunity for technologies and companies like ours. Their focus on the advancement of healthcare is notable and the POCT diagnostics sector is one of the key areas that are positioned to make a meaningful impact across the technologically advanced and rural areas of the country. This is a very positive development for our activities and ongoing exploration of opportunities in the region." said Lahav Gil, CEO of Relay Medical Corp.

Relay's HemoPalm system is being developed as a complete healthcare-enterprise solution for blood gas, electrolyte, and CO-oximetry testing. Utilizing a disposable, unit-use cartridge and handheld reader, it is designed to improve the cost, quality, timeliness, and efficiency of patient care.

Other Business:

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share and expiring on September 12, 2023, to certain directors, employees, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated Medtech Accelerator" headquartered in Toronto, Canada, advancing multiple opportunities for commercialization within a resource efficient infrastructure. Relay is also actively dedicated to scouting and reviewing strategic acquisitions complimentary to current infrastructure assets and intends to grow as a leading engine for MedTech innovation in the health technologies marketplace.

