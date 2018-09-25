Relay Medical To Commence Trading in United States as RYMDF

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), an engine of MedTech innovation, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's trading status in the United States.

On September 25, 2018, Relay Medical will commence trading on the OTC:QB market under the symbol RYMDF. Relay currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada as RELA and in Europe under the symbol EIY2.

For further information about Relay and its technologies you can visit the Company's website www.relaymedical.com and subscribe to latest news on the Home and Contact pages.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated Medtech Accelerator" platform, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which develops and productizes multiple products and projects concurrently. It has an active team dedicated to scouting and reviewing strategic acquisitions that are complimentary to current infrastructure assets. It intends to be a leading engine for MedTech innovation. By sourcing technologies and integrating the funding and development of products in one organization, led and managed by one expert team, Relay Medical is building the capacity to develop and transact technologies with high efficiency.

The Company currently has two projects under development. HemoPalm, the Company's lead project, combines electrochemical sensors for BGA with CO-Oximetry on a single use cartridge for hand held POCT devices in the ICU, NICU, Cath lab and emergency medicine. On May 24, 2018 the Company acquired UX Data Sciences Corp., a medical technology and data science company developing user friendly products and systems solutions for tracking, monitoring, analysing and improving, patient adherence to medication treatment. The product mission is to improve consumer's relationships with their medications and foster a more cohesive ecosystem between patients, doctors, carers, providers, and payors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer

EU Investor Relations

Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314

Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for UXD described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.