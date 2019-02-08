Relevium Announces DTC Eligibility for the US Market

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “ RLV ”, OTC: “ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) is pleased to announce it has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC.



DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance liquidity and overall visibility in the US OTC capital markets, where the Company trades under the symbol "RLLVF".

Aurelio Useche, CEO stated, "DTC eligibility will enable the Company to become accessible to all US investors and institutions, while allowing the Company's trading in the capital markets to be strengthened."

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operations of brands and businesses in the Health and Wellness markets and medical cannabis.

The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX): Based in Orlando, Florida, BGX markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s brands such as Bioganix® are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including such as Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

The Company’s strategy for growing its brands includes expanding its product offering, adding new distribution channels and developing partnerships that add value through exclusive ingredients. BGX is currently testing a complete line of dietary supplements derived from Cannabis with an initial focus on hemp derived, whole plant organic extract rich in CBD (cannabidiol).

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX): Based in Montreal, Quebec, BCX is an entrepreneurial venture to establish a vertically integrated research based medical cannabis company in the Nutraceutical space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.