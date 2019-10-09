Relevium Technologies : Enters Into Manufacturing Agreement With Bio V Pharma and Registers 400 NPN Numbers With Health Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: ' RLV ', OTCQB: ' RLLVF ' and Frankfurt: ' 6BX ') (the 'Company' or 'Relevium'), is pleased to announce today that it has registered four hundred (400) Natural Product Numbers (NPNs) with Health Canada through its main brand, Bioganix®, and entered into a manufacturing agreement with Bio V Pharma Inc. ('Bio V Pharma'), to manufacture, label and package Bioganix® products. Bio V Pharma is a Quebec-based, full-service manufacturer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products including vitamins, botanical products, food and veterinary supplements and specializes in capsules, tablets, liquids and semi-solids delivered in a variety of packaging formats. STRATEGIC IMPACT FOR RELEVIUM AND BIOGANIX® The registration of the NPN numbers allows Bioganix® to enter the Canadian market with 400 Health Canada approved products. Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: 'The registration of 400 NPN products with Health Canada is an important accomplishment for our company as it allows us to enter the Canadian market with strength and it provides the Bioganix® brand with a trusted status in terms of compliance'. The manufacturing agreement with Bio V Pharma, both a Health Canada and FDA registered and audited manufacturer, provides the Company with relationships to major brick and mortar retailers and gives us access to other international markets. Richard Azani, CEO of Bio V Pharma stated: 'We are very excited to work with Relevium to develop the Canadian and US market for Bioganix®. Our state-of-the-art facility in Montreal provides an efficient, secure and compliant supply chain for our customers and opens the door for the brand into retailers across the country, all while ensuring the most stringent quality control standards in full compliance with Health Canada and the FDA.' The Company expects to enter the Canadian market over the next few months with a selected line of products, expected to be available for commercialization during the first quarter of the new year. About BioV Pharma Inc.

Bio V Pharma is a Quebec-based, full-service manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical products including vitamins, botanical products, and food supplements. With over 40 years of experience in product development and manufacturing, Bio V Pharma currently services North America, Europe and the Middle East and is internationally recognized for quality and service, while meeting the most stringent compliance and documentation requirements. For more information please visit www.biov.ca

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX) , based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium's premium brands are sold at some of the world's largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX) , based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

