Reliable Energy Ltd : Roughrider Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL)("Roughrider") - is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement consists of the sale of up to 4,500,000 Shares (the " Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $450,000. No warrants will be issued in connection with the Private Placement.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, cash finders' fees may be paid in respect of subscriptions by certain arm's length subscribers.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes, further work on Roughrider's Genesis uranium project, and evaluation and potential acquisition of other exploration projects.

Closing of the Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All the securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider and its partner Kivalliq Energy are exploring the Genesis uranium project located in the Wollaston-Mudjatik geological trend extending northeast from Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. In addition, Roughrider has acquired options on the Brownell Lake and Olsen property options near La Ronge Saskatchewan and the Silver Ace and Sterling projects in central British Columbia.

Forfurther information, please contact:

Scott Gibson

Chief Executive Officer

604-697?0028

SOURCE: Roughrider Exploration Limited