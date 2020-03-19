Reliance Global Group Completes Audit of Southwestern Montana Insurance

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today reported that the Company has completed the audit of its wholly owned Southwestern Montana Insurance subsidiary. The Company is moving rapidly to complete the audit of each of its subsidiaries, which are expected to be completed shortly.



Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “We are making rapid progress in completing the audits for each of our subsidiaries. The 2017 and 2018 financial results for Southwestern Montana Insurance, which precedes our acquisition, have now been posted on our website. The 2019 results will be included in the consolidated financials within our Form 10-K, which will be filed upon completion of all the audits. We look forward to becoming fully reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, an important stepping stone towards our planned listing on a national exchange.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

