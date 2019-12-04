Reliance Global : CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RELIANCE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

信保環球控股有限公司*

(Formerly known as Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited 永保林業控股有限公司*)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 723)

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

Reference is made to the announcement of Reliance Global Holdings Limited (formerly known as Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 29 November 2019 in relation to the change of English name of the Company from "Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited" to "Reliance Global Holdings Limited" and the adoption of the Chinese name "信保 環球控股有限公司" for identification purpose only in place of its existing Chinese name "永 保林業控股有限公司" which was adopted for identification purpose only (the "Change of

Company Name").

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAMES

In connection with the Change of Company Name, the stock short names of the Company for trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") will be changed from "SUSTAIN FOREST" to "RELIANCE GLO HL" in English and from "永保林業" to "信保環球控股" in Chinese with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 10 December 2019.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended commencing from 9:00 a.m. on 10 October 2018 as the Company has been placed in the first delisting stage under Practice Note 17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange referred to in the Company's announcement dated 12 October 2018.

