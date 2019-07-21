Log in
Reliance Industries' : 1Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

0
07/21/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Reliance Industries Ltd. (500325.BY) reported results for its fiscal first quarter on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The conglomerate reported a net profit of 101.04 billion Indian rupees ($1.47 billion) in its fiscal first quarter, up 6.8% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected the company to report net profit of INR96.06 billion.

REVENUE: Its revenue rose to INR1.730 trillion ($25.14 billion) from INR1.417 trillion. It was expected to post revenue of INR1.498 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--REFINING: Its gross refining margin, or what the company earns by converting each barrel of crude oil into fuel products, fell to $8.10 a barrel from $8.20 in the previous three months and $10.50 a year ago. The operating profit of its refining & marketing business fell 15% from a year earlier.

--PETROCHEMICALS: The operating profit of this segment was down 5.9% from the December quarter and 4.4% lower from a year ago, due mainly to a drop in volumes and price realizations. The segment's outlook isn't bright either. "The petrochemical business would see the challenges of global capacity additions, feedstock & product price-volatility and, possibly, slowing demand, if trade wars escalate," India Infoline said in a research note.

--RETAIL & TELECOM: The two segments continued to be key earnings drivers for the diversified company. Its revenue from retail business rose 47.5% to INR381.96 billion. Revenue at its digital business--with telecom as its main driver--rose 54.5% to INR149.10 billion from a year ago.

--BROOKFIELD DEAL: The separate announcement Friday that Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and some co-investors will invest INR252.15 billion in a trust that indirectly controls tower assets of Reliance's telecom unit bodes well for the consolidated balance sheet as the company intends to use the proceeds partly to repay certain existing liabilities. Ambit Capital expects the sale to help telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. be better placed for the coming 5G spectrum auction.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

