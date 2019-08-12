Log in
Reliance Industries : Aramco Looks to Diversify With 20% Stake in India's Reliance Energy Business -- Update

08/12/2019 | 04:14am EDT

By Corinne Abrams and Sarah McFarlane

Saudi Aramco is buying a 20% stake -- worth some $15 billion including debt -- in India's Reliance Industries' oil and chemicals business, a move that would help match its enormous crude production with refining capacity, as it gears back up for a planned initial public offering.

The move would represent one of Aramco's biggest forays overseas, and comes as its trying to win over potential global investors for a possible listing that is now back on the front burner among Aramco executives and Saudi government officials.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the transaction was still subject to due diligence and a definitive agreement. It values Reliance's energy business at $75 billion, including debt, he said.

Saudi Aramco, meanwhile said net earnings for the first half of 2019 were $46.9 billion, down just over 11% from $53 billion in the year-earlier period, on lower oil prices. The company, owned by the kingdom, is conducting its first-ever earnings call later Monday.

The process is aimed at boosting transparency among potential investors ahead of its planned IPO. The listing, a key pillar of the company's economic diversity drive, has languished amid questions over valuation and the venue for any listing. Recently, though, planning has revved back up again. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, Aramco was speeding up the timing for a potential listing to as early as early next year.

Aramco, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., wasn't immediately available for comment.

The company has orchestrated several deals in recent years aimed at boosting its refining capacity abroad while also building new domestic capacity. Aramco has signaled it is trying to become more like Exxon Mobil Corp. or Chevron Corp., which refine as much oil as they produce. This would help the company secure more buyers for what it produces, help cushion against low oil prices and provide the potential to make more profit on refined products such as gasoline and petroleum-based chemicals.

"It appears totally consistent with Saudi Aramco's strategy to balance its upstream with a substantial diversification and expansion of its downstream business," said Irene Himona, managing director for oil and gas at Société Générale.

As part of the deal, Saudi Aramco will supply between 500,000 and 700,000 barrels a day of crude oil on a long-term basis to the Indian company's Jamnagar refinery, Mr. Ambani, the Reliance chairman, said. It is "among the largest foreign investments in India," he said.

Aramco had 4.9 million barrels a day of refining capacity at the end of 2018, equaling around half of Saudi Arabia's output. The company has said its ultimate target is 8 million to 10 million barrels a day of capacity. Earlier this year, Aramco purchased a stake in South Korean oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank Co.

This isn't the Saudi Arabian kingdom's first pursuit of a refining deal in India, where oil demand growth ranks among the world's fastest. In 2016, Aramco lost out to Russia's state-controlled energy company PAO Rosneft in a bid for Indian refiner Essar Oil Ltd.

The Reliance deal comes as Aramco has been diversifying at home and abroad. The company's $69.1 billion purchase of a majority stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or Sabic, announced in March, helped fortify it in the eyes of investors as a firm looking to diversify beyond pumping oil.

It bought Sabic from Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which is expected to use the proceeds to help drive the kingdom's recent economic reforms aimed at diversifying away from energy. The fund has already invested or committed nearly $100 billion to partnerships such as SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund and stakes in technology firms such as Uber Technologies Inc.

Write to Corinne Abrams at corinne.abrams@wsj.com and Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

