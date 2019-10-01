Log in
Reliance Industries: Aramco Says October Oil Supplies Will Be Maintained

10/01/2019 | 12:25am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (SOI.YY) has reassured Reliance Industries that it will maintain the committed oil supplies for this month, the Indian company said, as the world's biggest crude-oil producer aims for a speedy recovery from the recent attacks on its oil facilities.

The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said that in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, the Saudi national company--also known as Aramco--maintained its supplies with alternative grades of crude oil that suited Reliance's refining needs.

Aramco has confirmed with the company that supplies for October will be maintained both in terms of quantity and mix of grades as per Reliance's requirement, the Mumbai-listed conglomerate said late Monday. Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia and Aramco are working to recover from the attacks on the Khurais oil field and Abqaiq, the world's largest oil-processing facility, that knocked out 5.7 million barrels a day of Saudi Arabia's crude-oil production capacity--about half the country's output and nearly 6% of global supply.

Saudi Arabia is currently India's second-biggest oil supplier behind Iraq, supplying roughly a fifth of the country's oil imports.

In August, Reliance said it was in talks with Aramco to sell a 20% stake in its oil-and-chemicals business, comprising its Jamnagar refineries and petrochemical plants. The deal values Reliance's energy business at $75 billion, including debt.

As part of the deal, Aramco will supply between 500,000 and 700,000 barrels of crude oil a day to the Indian company's Jamnagar refineries on a long-term basis.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 1.77% 1332.25 End-of-day quote.16.75%
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE INC -0.74% 13.42 Delayed Quote.11.00%
WTI 0.57% 54.55 Delayed Quote.24.91%
