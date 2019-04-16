Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Reliance Industries    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

(RELIANCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries : Aramco in talks for 25 percent of Reliance's refining, petrochemical units - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 06:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference

(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world's largest crude oil producer, is in "serious discussions" to acquire up to a 25 percent stake in Reliance Industries' refining and petrochemicals businesses, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.

A minority stake sale could fetch around $10 billion to $15 billion, valuing the Indian company's refining and petrochemicals businesses at around $55 billion to 60 billion, the report said.

The agreement on valuation could be reached around June, the Indian newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the development. Goldman Sachs is said to have been mandated to advise on the proposed deal, the report added.

Aramco's interest in the operator of the world's biggest refining complex comes after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Delhi in February when he said he expected investment opportunities worth more than $100 billion in India over the next two years.

Separately, Saudi Aramco's Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser had met Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani to discuss the Saudi state-owned company's businesses including crude, chemicals and non-metallics.

Aramco and Reliance were not available for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Supriya Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
06:59pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Aramco in talks for 25 percent of Reliance's refining, pet..
RE
12:39pBHARTI AIRTEL : Reliance Jio applies for in-flight connectivity licence to DoT
AQ
04/15JIO RAISING $3.89B FOR TOWER UNIT SP : report
AQ
04/12Asian prices climb for a second week as buying interest returns
RE
04/10RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : RIL denies links to $1.2 billion money laundering probe
AQ
04/08Vodafone Idea, Airtel may post first mobile revenue growth in 3 years
AQ
04/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio transfers control of optical fibre, mobile tower units..
AQ
04/03RELIANCE INS : Jio transfers fibre, tower units to investment trusts
AQ
04/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio spins off tower, fibre infrastructure units to trusts
AQ
04/02EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela oil exports stable in March despite sanctions, blackouts
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 5 668 B
EBIT 2019 632 B
Net income 2019 404 B
Debt 2019 2 462 B
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 20,16
P/E ratio 2020 16,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 8 495 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 1 314  INR
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Shah Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.52%122 241
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.27%341 400
BP PLC14.91%151 674
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP15.05%102 745
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.68%52 212
PHILLIPS 6611.71%43 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About