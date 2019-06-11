Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Reliance Industries    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

(RELIANCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries, BP Joint Venture to Develop Gas Block off India's East Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Reliance Industries and its joint-venture partner BP PLC have approved a plan to develop a natural gas block off India's east coast.

The natural gas block will the third such block that will be developed by the joint venture in the area. The total investment for developing the three blocks will be $5 billion, the two companies said in a joint statement late Tuesday, without providing a breakdown of the investment.

"These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream, phased over 2020-2022," the statement said.

The three gas blocks are in the Krishna-Godavari basin and are known as KG D6 project.

India consumes more than 5 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas and the government aims to double the figure by 2022. Natural gas from the KG D6 integrated development is expected to help reduce the country's dependence on imported fuel, the statement said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.27% 557 Delayed Quote.12.31%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 0.76% 1329.15 End-of-day quote.17.65%
WTI -0.36% 52.52 Delayed Quote.19.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
09:23pReliance Industries, BP Joint Venture to Develop Gas Block off India's East C..
DJ
02:29pBP : Reliance, BP to start work on third gas project in India's Bay of Bengal
RE
08:57aAfter Reliance Industries, TCS beats IBM in market capitalisation race
AQ
06/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : resumes lobbying in US via new lobbyist
AQ
05/28More Indian telecom giants including Vodafone Idea, Jio to deploy blockchain-..
AQ
05/14RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : moves registered offices of five subsidiaries to Gujarat
AQ
05/10Chinese group sells Hamleys toy stores to India's Reliance Industries
RE
05/09Indian telcos propose year-long 5G trials
AQ
05/02RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Venezuelan PDVSA's oil exports steady in April, flow to Cu..
RE
04/30RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Global investors in talks to invest in India's Reliance Ji..
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 6 218 B
EBIT 2020 764 B
Net income 2020 490 B
Debt 2020 2 751 B
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 16,26
P/E ratio 2021 13,44
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Capitalization 8 335 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 398  INR
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Shah Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES17.65%124 602
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.85%304 131
BP PLC12.01%139 831
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP9.70%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.5.69%47 533
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%42 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About