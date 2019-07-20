Log in
Reliance Industries: Brookfield Asset Management, Others to Invest $3.7 Billion in Tower Trust

07/20/2019 | 06:06am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and some co-investors will invest 252.15 billion Indian rupees ($3.66 billion) in a trust that indirectly controls tower assets of the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, the Indian conglomerate said.

Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Brookfield for the investment in Tower Infrastructure Trust, the Indian company said in a stock-exchange filing late Friday.

Under the deal, the Canadian company and its co-investors will acquire units to be issued by the trust, which is sponsored by Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings, the Indian company said.

In a separate statement, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIM), a division of Brookfield Asset Management, said it acknowledged Reliance's filing regarding the planned investment.

Reliance Industries didn't provide details about the size of the stake Brookfield will hold in the trust upon the deal's completion. The transaction is subject to regulatory and government approvals, the Indian company said.

The trust currently owns a 51% stake in Reliance Jio Infratel Pvt. Ltd., which owns the tower assets of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., the telecom arm of Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries holds the remaining 49% stake of the tower arm.

Reliance Industries said proceeds from the deal would be used in part to repay certain existing financial liabilities of the tower company.

Also Friday, Reliance Industries reported a net profit of INR101.04 billion in its fiscal first quarter, up 6.8% from a year earlier. Revenue rose to INR1.730 trillion from INR1.417 trillion.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected the company to report net profit of INR96.06 billion and revenue of INR1.498 trillion.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -1.04% 62.79 Delayed Quote.20.64%
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. -0.46% 43.64 Delayed Quote.26.38%
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. -0.19% 57.01 Delayed Quote.21.15%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES -1.02% 1249 End-of-day quote.12.54%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 849 B
EBIT 2020 513 B
Net income 2020 383 B
Debt 2020 2 614 B
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 7 402 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 401,23  INR
Last Close Price 1 249,00  INR
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Shah Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES12.54%107 534
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.75%316 655
BP PLC4.39%130 262
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)15.23%108 588
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.75%89 522
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.71%48 659
