Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Reliance Industries    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

(RELIANCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries : India's Reliance Industries 2Q Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 01:03am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Reliance Industries Ltd. (500325.BY) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Friday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the July-to-September quarter was 112.62 billion Indian rupees ($1.59 billion), up 18% on year. The conglomerate was expected to report earnings of INR109.75 billion, according to FactSet.

REVENUE: Its revenue rose 4.9% on year to INR1.639 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--TELECOM: The company's telecom business continued to grow with the addition of 24 million new subscribers during the quarter. The company said it is expanding its 4G mobile network presence and cheap tariffs continue to power its telecom business with its subscriber base hitting 355.2 million at end-September from 252.3 million a year ago. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said the earnings growth momentum at Reliance's telecom division was steady and its outlook should get a further leg up from plans to expand its fibre-broadband services.

--REFINING MARGIN: The company reported a gross refining margin of $9.4 a barrel in the quarter, a tad lower from $9.5 a barrel a year earlier amid lower throughput at its refineries due to a planned shutdowns and a rise in costs. Overall, its refining business remained soft but the company believes its operations will get a boost with the implementation of global regulations from January which will cut carbon emissions at the sea. The new regulation will lead to use of cleaner, low-sulphur fuels by ships. This should bode well for Reliance Industries, which produces different variants of cleaner fuel products, Prabhudas Lilladher added.

--RETAIL: The retail division also continued to grow during the quarter as the company launched 337 new stores, taking its total to 10,901 stores. Citi said the performance of its retail business remained robust and the focus in the next two quarters will also be on the company's fuel-retail joint venture plans in India.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
01:03aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance Industries 2Q Profit Beat Expectations --..
DJ
10/18RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 18.3%
DJ
10/18RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Q2 (FY 2019-20) Financial and Operational Performance of R..
PU
10/18BP : raises Asian profile with Chinese acetic acid plant plan
RE
10/15India cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions - Fina..
RE
10/15EXCLUSIVE : India's Nayara supplying fuel to Rosneft in exchange for Venezuelan ..
RE
10/15RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio unveils world's 1st Native Video Call Assistant at IMC..
AQ
10/14RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio unveils world's 1st Native Video Call Assistant (Bot) ..
PU
10/13RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Richest Man Battles Amazon, Walmart to Work With M..
DJ
10/12RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Richest Man Battles Amazon, Walmart to Work With M..
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 6 047 B
EBIT 2020 729 B
Net income 2020 476 B
Debt 2020 2 170 B
Yield 2020 0,54%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 8 394 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 1 451,48  INR
Last Close Price 1 416,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Shah Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES24.55%118 095
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.85%286 065
BP PLC-2.20%126 174
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-17.53%82 332
PHILLIPS 6624.43%48 084
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.59%46 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group