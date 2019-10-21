Reliance Industries : India's Reliance Industries 2Q Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Reliance Industries Ltd. (500325.BY) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Friday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the July-to-September quarter was 112.62 billion Indian rupees ($1.59 billion), up 18% on year. The conglomerate was expected to report earnings of INR109.75 billion, according to FactSet.

REVENUE: Its revenue rose 4.9% on year to INR1.639 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--TELECOM: The company's telecom business continued to grow with the addition of 24 million new subscribers during the quarter. The company said it is expanding its 4G mobile network presence and cheap tariffs continue to power its telecom business with its subscriber base hitting 355.2 million at end-September from 252.3 million a year ago. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said the earnings growth momentum at Reliance's telecom division was steady and its outlook should get a further leg up from plans to expand its fibre-broadband services.

--REFINING MARGIN: The company reported a gross refining margin of $9.4 a barrel in the quarter, a tad lower from $9.5 a barrel a year earlier amid lower throughput at its refineries due to a planned shutdowns and a rise in costs. Overall, its refining business remained soft but the company believes its operations will get a boost with the implementation of global regulations from January which will cut carbon emissions at the sea. The new regulation will lead to use of cleaner, low-sulphur fuels by ships. This should bode well for Reliance Industries, which produces different variants of cleaner fuel products, Prabhudas Lilladher added.

--RETAIL: The retail division also continued to grow during the quarter as the company launched 337 new stores, taking its total to 10,901 stores. Citi said the performance of its retail business remained robust and the focus in the next two quarters will also be on the company's fuel-retail joint venture plans in India.

