Reliance Industries : Q2 (FY 2019-20) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)

Commenting on the results, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director,

Reliance Industries Limited said: "Jio crossed the 350 million subscriber mark to remain the world's fastest growing digital services company, and we are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India's largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenues but has also become the Digital Gateway of India.

After tremendous success on mobile broadband connectivity business, Jio is now geared up to kick-start other growth engines - Home Broadband, Enterprise Services, Small & Medium Business connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT). This along with digital platforms and solutions across Blockchain, Edge Compute, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud infrastructure which have been developed by a strong talent pool within the Reliance Group would transform India into an AI-first economy across all sectors."

Jio continues to be the Operator of Choice

Strong subscriber growth with net addition of 24 million during the quarter and 103 million during the previous twelve months.

Gross adds at 31.6 million stayed healthy with deeper 4G network presence and affordable tariffs continuing to attract first time mobile internet users to Jio digital services.

Monthly churn rate reduced sequentially and continued below industry average at 0.74%.

Customer engagement continues to surprise positively with average data consumption per user per month of 11.7 GB (11.4 GB per user per month in the previous quarter) and average voice consumption of 789 minutes per user per month.

Jio management has remained focused on offering best value to its customers, and on driving customer engagement with best-in-class content bouquet, seamless network performance and affordable tariff plans.

best-in-class content bouquet, seamless network performance and affordable tariff plans. JioPhone Diwali 2019 plan (marketed by Reliance Retail) offering the device at ₹699 (without an exchange of old device) has witnessed a strong response in first few weeks. Jio is committed to ensure that no Indian is deprived of affordable Internet and fruits of the Digital Revolution.

Resilient network performance at a large scale

Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in voice and data traffic on its network, over the past two years. However, with >750K eNodeBs (across 800MHz/ 1800MHz/ 2300MHz bands) deployed on 4G-LTE, Jio continues to be by far the industry leader in terms of network capacity and performance (average download speed of 21.3 Mbps during August 2019, as per TRAI).

