Reliance Industries : Q2 (FY 2019-20) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)
0
10/18/2019 | 10:15am EDT
Media Release
Mumbai, 18th October 2019
WORLD'S SECOND LARGEST SINGLE COUNTRY OPERATOR WITH 350+ MILLION
SUBSCRIBERS; ADDED 103 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS IN LAST 12 MONTHS
CROSSED EBITDA OF ₹ 5,000 CRORE, WITH 41.8% EBITDA MARGIN; ON TRACK TO
ACHIEVE 50% EBITDA MARGIN
ROBUST DATA TRAFFIC GROWTH (56% YOY) AND VOICE HAS ALSO GROWN 52% YOY
INVESTMENT CYCLE FOR JIO IS NOW COMPLETE WITH MOBILITY
COVERAGE NEARING 99% OF POPULATION
HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTER'S (Q2 - FY2019-20) PERFORMANCE
Standalone Financials
2Q' 19-20
1Q' 19-20
2Q' 18-19
QoQ
YoY
(₹ crore)
Growth
Growth
Value of Services
14,555
13,762
10,901
5.8%
33.5%
Operating revenue
12,354
11,679
9,240
5.8%
33.7%
EBITDA
5,166
4,686
3,573
10.2%
44.6%
EBITDA margin
41.8%
40.1%
38.7%
169bps
315bps
EBIT
3,391
3,029
2,042
11.9%
66.1%
Net Profit
990
891
681
11.1%
45.4%
Standalone revenue from operations of ₹ 12,354 crore
Standalone EBITDA of ₹ 5,166 crore and EBITDA margin of 41.8%
Standalone Net Profit of ₹ 990 crore
Subscriber base as on 30th September 2019 of 355.2 million (40.8% YoY growth)
Lowest churn in the industry at 0.74% per month
ARPU during the quarter of ₹ 120 per subscriber per month
Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 1,202 crore GB (55.9% YoY growth)
Total voice traffic during the quarter of 81,262 crore minutes (52.2% YoY growth)
Registered Office:
Corporate Communications
Telephone
:
(+91 79) 3560 0100
Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre
Maker Chambers IV
Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,
9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point
CIN
:
U72900GJ2007PLC105869
Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006
Mumbai 400 021, India
Website
:www.jio.comandwww.ril.com
Gujarat, India
Page 1 of 7
Media Release
Commenting on the results, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director,
Reliance Industries Limited said: "Jio crossed the 350 million subscriber mark to remain the world's fastest growing digital services company, and we are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India's largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenues but has also become the Digital Gateway of India.
After tremendous success on mobile broadband connectivity business, Jio is now geared up to kick-start other growth engines - Home Broadband, Enterprise Services, Small & Medium Business connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT). This along with digital platforms and solutions across Blockchain, Edge Compute, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud infrastructure which have been developed by a strong talent pool within the Reliance Group would transform India into an AI-first economy across all sectors."
Jio continues to be the Operator of Choice
Strong subscriber growth with net addition of 24 million during the quarter and 103 million during the previous twelve months.
Gross adds at 31.6 million stayed healthy with deeper 4G network presence and affordable tariffs continuing to attract first time mobile internet users to Jio digital services.
Monthly churn rate reduced sequentially and continued below industry average at 0.74%.
Customer engagement continues to surprise positively with average data consumption per user per month of 11.7 GB (11.4 GB per user per month in the previous quarter) and average voice consumption of 789 minutes per user per month.
Jio management has remained focused on offering best value to its customers, and on driving customer engagement with best-in-class content bouquet, seamless network performance and affordable tariff plans.
JioPhone Diwali 2019 plan (marketed by Reliance Retail) offering the device at ₹699 (without an exchange of old device) has witnessed a strong response in first few weeks. Jio is committed to ensure that no Indian is deprived of affordable Internet and fruits of the Digital Revolution.
Resilient network performance at a large scale
Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in voice and data traffic on its network, over the past two years. However, with >750K eNodeBs (across 800MHz/ 1800MHz/ 2300MHz bands) deployed on 4G-LTE, Jio continues to be by far the industry leader in terms of network capacity and performance (average download speed of 21.3 Mbps during August 2019, as per TRAI).
Registered Office:
Corporate Communications
Telephone
:
(+91 79) 3560 0100
Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre
Maker Chambers IV
Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,
9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point
CIN
:
U72900GJ2007PLC105869
Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006
Mumbai 400 021, India
Website
:www.jio.comandwww.ril.com
Gujarat, India
Page 2 of 7
Media Release
World's largest VoLTE network continues to get bigger with ~52% YoY growth in daily voice traffic and is extending its lead over legacy 2G/3G voice networks in India.
Besides higher capacity on account on larger deployment of spectrum on 4G technology, extensive fiber backhaul supports higher throughput and better customer experience.
World class network design with real time data collection/aggregation, business workflow engines and predictive analytics/algorithms drives better planning, higher efficiency and lower costs.
Update on InvIT controlled Fibre and Tower SPVs
Fiber and Tower undertakings were transferred to Jio Digital Fibre Private Limited
("JDFPL") and Reliance Jio Infratel Private Limited ("RJIPL") respectively, effective 31-Mar- 2019.
JDFPL and RJIPL are operating as independent entities with transfer of control to the SEBI registered Infrastructure Investment Trusts.
Transaction for subscription of units of Tower InvIT by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its affiliates is in final stages.
FTTH and Enterprise Services rolled out commercially during the quarter
After successful beta trials of FTTH services, Jio announced rollout of Home and Enterprise services during 42nd AGM (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited on 12th August 2019.
We have received strong interest across the 1,600+ cities where the services would be launched initially. The process of converting >0.5 million existing trial users to paid bundled plans is ongoing. We expect FTTH and Enterprise services to be key growth and margin tailwind over the medium term.
Largest Distribution and Service Network
Pan-Indiadistribution channel with over 1 million retailers for customer acquisition and selling recharges.
Efficient sales channel with best value offering continues to deliver with monthly gross subscriber additions at more than 10 million during the quarter.
MyJio is the best-in-class full service (prepaid and post-paid payments, loyalty coupons, troubleshooting, addition or deletion of services) self-care application.
Robust Financial Performance led by resilient business model
Jio continues to deliver healthy financial performance primarily led by subscriber momentum and cost efficiencies.
Quarterly operating revenue increased 33.7% YoY to ₹ 12,354 crore.
Operational efficiency is reflected in industry leading EBITDA margin of 41.8% (up 315bps YoY) which has driven EBITDA to ₹ 5,166 crore during the quarter.
Registered Office:
Corporate Communications
Telephone
:
(+91 79) 3560 0100
Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre
Maker Chambers IV
Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,
9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point
CIN
:
U72900GJ2007PLC105869
Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006
Mumbai 400 021, India
Website
:www.jio.comandwww.ril.com
Gujarat, India
Page 3 of 7
Media Release
RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED
UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2019
(₹ in crore, except per share data)
Year
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Ended
Particulars
(Audited)
30th
30th
30th
30th
30th
31st
Sep'19
Jun'19
Sep'18
Sep'19
Sep'18
Mar'19
INCOME
Value of Services
14,555
13,762
10,901
28,317
20,468
45,782
GST Recovered
(2,201)
(2,083)
(1,661)
(4,284)
(3,119)
(6,944)
Revenue From Operations
12,354
11,679
9,240
24,033
17,349
38,838
Other Income
27
16
1
43
2
6
Total Income
12,381
11,695
9,241
24,076
17,351
38,844
EXPENSES
Network Operating Expenses
4,123
3,824
2,604
7,947
4,747
11,338
Access Charges (Net)
655
851
1,046
1,506
2,103
4,207
License Fees/Spectrum Charges
1,374
1,287
983
2,661
1,843
4,159
Employee Benefits Expense
370
392
406
762
774
1,658
Finance Costs (Net)
1,871
1,660
996
3,531
1,763
4,148
Depreciation and Amortisation Expense
1,775
1,657
1,531
3,432
2,970
6,398
Selling and Distribution Expenses
349
345
290
694
525
1,150
Other Expenses
344
310
339
654
639
1,230
Total Expenses
10,861
10,326
8,195
21,187
15,364
34,288
Profit Before Tax
1,520
1,369
1,046
2,889
1,987
4,556
Tax Expenses
Current Tax
209
295
225
504
428
982
Deferred Tax
321
183
140
504
266
610
Net Profit for the period/year
990
891
681
1,881
1,293
2,964
Other Comprehensive Income
(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
-
0
loss
12
12
8
6
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be
-
(0)
reclassified to profit or loss
(4)
(4)
(3)
(2)
Total Other Comprehensive Income for the
period/year (Net of Tax)
8
-
0
8
5
4
Total Comprehensive Income for the
891
681
period/year
998
1,889
1,298
2,968
Earnings per Equity share of face value of ₹
10/- each - Not annualised
Basic (in ₹)
0.22
0.20
0.15
0.42
0.29
0.66
Diluted (in ₹)
0.15
0.14
0.06
0.29
0.12
0.27
Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of
₹ 10/- each
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
Other Equity
17,289
16,291
59,231
17,289
59,231
(4,600)
Net Worth
62,289
61,291
1,04,231
62,289
1,04,231
40,400
Paid-up Debt Capital
83,980
78,922
84,455
83,980
84,455
76,212
Debenture Redemption Reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
Debt Equity Ratio (Refer Note 9)
1.35
1.29
0.81
1.35
0.81
1.89
Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Refer Note 9)
0.51
0.27
0.28
0.36
0.37
0.56
Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Refer Note 9)
1.81
1.82
2.05
1.82
2.13
2.10
Registered Office:
Corporate Communications
Telephone
:
(+91 79) 3560 0100
Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre
Maker Chambers IV
Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,
9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point
CIN
:
U72900GJ2007PLC105869
Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006
Mumbai 400 021, India
Website
:www.jio.comandwww.ril.com
Gujarat, India
Page 4 of 7
Media Release
RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED
UNAUDITED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30th SEPTEMBER 2019
(₹ in crore)
Particulars
As at
As at
31st Mar'19
30th Sep'19
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non- Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
87,182
74,633
Capital Work-in-Progress
35,307
30,965
Intangible Assets
58,448
59,367
Intangible Assets Under Development
3,765
3,643
Financial Assets
Investments
1,108
1,108
Other Financial Assets
4
2
Deferred Tax Assets (net)
2,922
3,427
Other Non-Current Assets
28,899
9,111
Total Non-Current Assets
2,17,635
1,82,256
Current Assets
Financial Assets
Investments
-
155
Trade Receivables
1,932
735
Cash & Cash Equivalents
23
17
Other Bank Balances
638
412
Other Financial Assets
3,764
672
Other Current Assets
13,365
11,533
Total Current Assets
19,722
13,524
Total Assets
237,357
1,95,780
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Equity Share capital
45,000
45,000
Other Equity
17,289
(4,600)
Total Equity
62,289
40,400
Liabilities
Non - Current Liabilities
Financial Liabilities
Borrowings
56,920
65,613
Other Financial Liabilities
17,830
9,998
Deferred Payment Liabilities
18,375
18,839
Total Non-Current Liabilities
93,125
94,450
Current Liabilities
Financial Liabilities
Borrowings
21,990
3,601
Trade Payables
Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises
19
11
Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises
4,237
3,245
Other Financial Liabilities
49,993
48,523
Deferred Payment Liabilities
1,370
1,370
Other Current Liabilities
4,214
4,075
Provisions
120
105
Total Current Liabilities
81,943
60,930
Total Liabilities
1,75,068
1,55,380
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,37,357
1,95,780
Registered Office:
Corporate Communications
Telephone
:
(+91 79) 3560 0100
Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre
Maker Chambers IV
Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,
9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point
CIN
:
U72900GJ2007PLC105869
Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006
Mumbai 400 021, India
Website
:www.jio.comandwww.ril.com
Gujarat, India
Page 5 of 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:14:05 UTC