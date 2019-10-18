Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Reliance Industries    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

(RELIANCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries : Q2 (FY 2019-20) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Media Release

Mumbai, 18th October 2019

WORLD'S SECOND LARGEST SINGLE COUNTRY OPERATOR WITH 350+ MILLION

SUBSCRIBERS; ADDED 103 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS IN LAST 12 MONTHS

CROSSED EBITDA OF ₹ 5,000 CRORE, WITH 41.8% EBITDA MARGIN; ON TRACK TO

ACHIEVE 50% EBITDA MARGIN

ROBUST DATA TRAFFIC GROWTH (56% YOY) AND VOICE HAS ALSO GROWN 52% YOY

INVESTMENT CYCLE FOR JIO IS NOW COMPLETE WITH MOBILITY

COVERAGE NEARING 99% OF POPULATION

HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTER'S (Q2 - FY 2019-20) PERFORMANCE

Standalone Financials

2Q' 19-20

1Q' 19-20

2Q' 18-19

QoQ

YoY

(₹ crore)

Growth

Growth

Value of Services

14,555

13,762

10,901

5.8%

33.5%

Operating revenue

12,354

11,679

9,240

5.8%

33.7%

EBITDA

5,166

4,686

3,573

10.2%

44.6%

EBITDA margin

41.8%

40.1%

38.7%

169bps

315bps

EBIT

3,391

3,029

2,042

11.9%

66.1%

Net Profit

990

891

681

11.1%

45.4%

  • Standalone revenue from operations of ₹ 12,354 crore
  • Standalone EBITDA of ₹ 5,166 crore and EBITDA margin of 41.8%
  • Standalone Net Profit of ₹ 990 crore
  • Subscriber base as on 30th September 2019 of 355.2 million (40.8% YoY growth)
  • Lowest churn in the industry at 0.74% per month
  • ARPU during the quarter of ₹ 120 per subscriber per month
  • Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 1,202 crore GB (55.9% YoY growth)
  • Total voice traffic during the quarter of 81,262 crore minutes (52.2% YoY growth)

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

:

(+91 79) 3560 0100

Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre

Maker Chambers IV

Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,

9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point

CIN

:

U72900GJ2007PLC105869

Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006

Mumbai 400 021, India

Website

: www.jio.comand www.ril.com

Gujarat, India

Page 1 of 7

Media Release

Commenting on the results, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director,

Reliance Industries Limited said: "Jio crossed the 350 million subscriber mark to remain the world's fastest growing digital services company, and we are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India's largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenues but has also become the Digital Gateway of India.

After tremendous success on mobile broadband connectivity business, Jio is now geared up to kick-start other growth engines - Home Broadband, Enterprise Services, Small & Medium Business connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT). This along with digital platforms and solutions across Blockchain, Edge Compute, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud infrastructure which have been developed by a strong talent pool within the Reliance Group would transform India into an AI-first economy across all sectors."

Jio continues to be the Operator of Choice

  • Strong subscriber growth with net addition of 24 million during the quarter and 103 million during the previous twelve months.
  • Gross adds at 31.6 million stayed healthy with deeper 4G network presence and affordable tariffs continuing to attract first time mobile internet users to Jio digital services.
  • Monthly churn rate reduced sequentially and continued below industry average at 0.74%.
  • Customer engagement continues to surprise positively with average data consumption per user per month of 11.7 GB (11.4 GB per user per month in the previous quarter) and average voice consumption of 789 minutes per user per month.
  • Jio management has remained focused on offering best value to its customers, and on driving customer engagement with best-in-class content bouquet, seamless network performance and affordable tariff plans.
  • JioPhone Diwali 2019 plan (marketed by Reliance Retail) offering the device at ₹699 (without an exchange of old device) has witnessed a strong response in first few weeks. Jio is committed to ensure that no Indian is deprived of affordable Internet and fruits of the Digital Revolution.

Resilient network performance at a large scale

  • Jio has witnessed more than 3x increase in voice and data traffic on its network, over the past two years. However, with >750K eNodeBs (across 800MHz/ 1800MHz/ 2300MHz bands) deployed on 4G-LTE, Jio continues to be by far the industry leader in terms of network capacity and performance (average download speed of 21.3 Mbps during August 2019, as per TRAI).

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

:

(+91 79) 3560 0100

Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre

Maker Chambers IV

Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,

9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point

CIN

:

U72900GJ2007PLC105869

Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006

Mumbai 400 021, India

Website

: www.jio.comand www.ril.com

Gujarat, India

Page 2 of 7

Media Release

  • World's largest VoLTE network continues to get bigger with ~52% YoY growth in daily voice traffic and is extending its lead over legacy 2G/3G voice networks in India.
  • Besides higher capacity on account on larger deployment of spectrum on 4G technology, extensive fiber backhaul supports higher throughput and better customer experience.
  • World class network design with real time data collection/aggregation, business workflow engines and predictive analytics/algorithms drives better planning, higher efficiency and lower costs.

Update on InvIT controlled Fibre and Tower SPVs

  • Fiber and Tower undertakings were transferred to Jio Digital Fibre Private Limited
    ("JDFPL") and Reliance Jio Infratel Private Limited ("RJIPL") respectively, effective 31-Mar- 2019.
  • JDFPL and RJIPL are operating as independent entities with transfer of control to the SEBI registered Infrastructure Investment Trusts.
  • Transaction for subscription of units of Tower InvIT by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and its affiliates is in final stages.

FTTH and Enterprise Services rolled out commercially during the quarter

  • After successful beta trials of FTTH services, Jio announced rollout of Home and Enterprise services during 42nd AGM (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited on 12th August 2019.
  • We have received strong interest across the 1,600+ cities where the services would be launched initially. The process of converting >0.5 million existing trial users to paid bundled plans is ongoing. We expect FTTH and Enterprise services to be key growth and margin tailwind over the medium term.

Largest Distribution and Service Network

  • Pan-Indiadistribution channel with over 1 million retailers for customer acquisition and selling recharges.
  • Efficient sales channel with best value offering continues to deliver with monthly gross subscriber additions at more than 10 million during the quarter.
  • MyJio is the best-in-class full service (prepaid and post-paid payments, loyalty coupons, troubleshooting, addition or deletion of services) self-care application.

Robust Financial Performance led by resilient business model

  • Jio continues to deliver healthy financial performance primarily led by subscriber momentum and cost efficiencies.
  • Quarterly operating revenue increased 33.7% YoY to ₹ 12,354 crore.
  • Operational efficiency is reflected in industry leading EBITDA margin of 41.8% (up 315bps YoY) which has driven EBITDA to ₹ 5,166 crore during the quarter.

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

:

(+91 79) 3560 0100

Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre

Maker Chambers IV

Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,

9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point

CIN

:

U72900GJ2007PLC105869

Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006

Mumbai 400 021, India

Website

: www.jio.comand www.ril.com

Gujarat, India

Page 3 of 7

Media Release

RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED

UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2019

( in crore, except per share data)

Year

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Ended

Particulars

(Audited)

30th

30th

30th

30th

30th

31st

Sep'19

Jun'19

Sep'18

Sep'19

Sep'18

Mar'19

INCOME

Value of Services

14,555

13,762

10,901

28,317

20,468

45,782

GST Recovered

(2,201)

(2,083)

(1,661)

(4,284)

(3,119)

(6,944)

Revenue From Operations

12,354

11,679

9,240

24,033

17,349

38,838

Other Income

27

16

1

43

2

6

Total Income

12,381

11,695

9,241

24,076

17,351

38,844

EXPENSES

Network Operating Expenses

4,123

3,824

2,604

7,947

4,747

11,338

Access Charges (Net)

655

851

1,046

1,506

2,103

4,207

License Fees/Spectrum Charges

1,374

1,287

983

2,661

1,843

4,159

Employee Benefits Expense

370

392

406

762

774

1,658

Finance Costs (Net)

1,871

1,660

996

3,531

1,763

4,148

Depreciation and Amortisation Expense

1,775

1,657

1,531

3,432

2,970

6,398

Selling and Distribution Expenses

349

345

290

694

525

1,150

Other Expenses

344

310

339

654

639

1,230

Total Expenses

10,861

10,326

8,195

21,187

15,364

34,288

Profit Before Tax

1,520

1,369

1,046

2,889

1,987

4,556

Tax Expenses

Current Tax

209

295

225

504

428

982

Deferred Tax

321

183

140

504

266

610

Net Profit for the period/year

990

891

681

1,881

1,293

2,964

Other Comprehensive Income

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

-

0

loss

12

12

8

6

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be

-

(0)

reclassified to profit or loss

(4)

(4)

(3)

(2)

Total Other Comprehensive Income for the

period/year (Net of Tax)

8

-

0

8

5

4

Total Comprehensive Income for the

891

681

period/year

998

1,889

1,298

2,968

Earnings per Equity share of face value of

10/- each - Not annualised

Basic (in )

0.22

0.20

0.15

0.42

0.29

0.66

Diluted (in )

0.15

0.14

0.06

0.29

0.12

0.27

Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of

10/- each

45,000

45,000

45,000

45,000

45,000

45,000

Other Equity

17,289

16,291

59,231

17,289

59,231

(4,600)

Net Worth

62,289

61,291

1,04,231

62,289

1,04,231

40,400

Paid-up Debt Capital

83,980

78,922

84,455

83,980

84,455

76,212

Debenture Redemption Reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

Debt Equity Ratio (Refer Note 9)

1.35

1.29

0.81

1.35

0.81

1.89

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Refer Note 9)

0.51

0.27

0.28

0.36

0.37

0.56

Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Refer Note 9)

1.81

1.82

2.05

1.82

2.13

2.10

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

:

(+91 79) 3560 0100

Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre

Maker Chambers IV

Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,

9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point

CIN

:

U72900GJ2007PLC105869

Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006

Mumbai 400 021, India

Website

: www.jio.comand www.ril.com

Gujarat, India

Page 4 of 7

Media Release

RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED

UNAUDITED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30th SEPTEMBER 2019

( in crore)

Particulars

As at

As at

31st Mar'19

30th Sep'19

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non- Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

87,182

74,633

Capital Work-in-Progress

35,307

30,965

Intangible Assets

58,448

59,367

Intangible Assets Under Development

3,765

3,643

Financial Assets

Investments

1,108

1,108

Other Financial Assets

4

2

Deferred Tax Assets (net)

2,922

3,427

Other Non-Current Assets

28,899

9,111

Total Non-Current Assets

2,17,635

1,82,256

Current Assets

Financial Assets

Investments

-

155

Trade Receivables

1,932

735

Cash & Cash Equivalents

23

17

Other Bank Balances

638

412

Other Financial Assets

3,764

672

Other Current Assets

13,365

11,533

Total Current Assets

19,722

13,524

Total Assets

237,357

1,95,780

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity Share capital

45,000

45,000

Other Equity

17,289

(4,600)

Total Equity

62,289

40,400

Liabilities

Non - Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

56,920

65,613

Other Financial Liabilities

17,830

9,998

Deferred Payment Liabilities

18,375

18,839

Total Non-Current Liabilities

93,125

94,450

Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

21,990

3,601

Trade Payables

Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises

19

11

Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises

4,237

3,245

Other Financial Liabilities

49,993

48,523

Deferred Payment Liabilities

1,370

1,370

Other Current Liabilities

4,214

4,075

Provisions

120

105

Total Current Liabilities

81,943

60,930

Total Liabilities

1,75,068

1,55,380

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,37,357

1,95,780

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

:

(+91 79) 3560 0100

Office 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre

Maker Chambers IV

Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta,

9th Floor, 222, Nariman Point

CIN

:

U72900GJ2007PLC105869

Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380 006

Mumbai 400 021, India

Website

: www.jio.comand www.ril.com

Gujarat, India

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
10:15aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Q2 (FY 2019-20) Financial and Operational Performance of R..
PU
06:20aBP : raises Asian profile with Chinese acetic acid plant plan
RE
10/15India cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions - Fina..
RE
10/15EXCLUSIVE : India's Nayara supplying fuel to Rosneft in exchange for Venezuelan ..
RE
10/15RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio unveils world's 1st Native Video Call Assistant at IMC..
AQ
10/14RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Jio unveils world's 1st Native Video Call Assistant (Bot) ..
PU
10/13RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Richest Man Battles Amazon, Walmart to Work With M..
DJ
10/12RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Richest Man Battles Amazon, Walmart to Work With M..
DJ
10/10Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
RE
10/10Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 981 B
EBIT 2020 727 B
Net income 2020 458 B
Debt 2020 2 171 B
Yield 2020 0,54%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 8 394 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 1 444,03  INR
Last Close Price 1 396,50  INR
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Shah Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES24.55%116 405
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.07%288 308
BP PLC-1.55%126 931
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.82%83 177
PHILLIPS 6624.45%48 088
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.27%47 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group