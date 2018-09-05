Reliance Industries : Two Years Ago, India Lacked Fast, Cheap Internet -2

Mr. Ambani, who inherited control of the Reliance empire when his father died in 2002, has said he wants to broaden Reliance away from its focus on oil. The conglomerate constructed the world's biggest oil refinery, and it is the world's largest producer of polyester fiber and yarn. The group has annual revenue of more than $57 billion and also sells gasoline, finished garments and groceries, among a wide range of other products.

Analysts said Jio could eventually start charging for some of the services it now includes free. Among the bundled services it now provides subscribers are apps such JioTV, which has more than 500 channels; JioCinema, which carries a variety of Indian films; JioMusic, containing songs in 17 languages; JioMoney, a digital payments service; and a messaging app called JioChat.

"The whole management team was clear that Jio was not a competitor to Airtel but to Google and Netflix," said an executive who worked at Jio in the run-up to its launch. "I'm not building a telco, I'm building a digital platform company," Mr. Ambani said, according to another Jio executive.

"Connectivity is the start, then you start building services on top of it," said Tarun Pathak, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint. Jio is also pushing into home broadband services, which Mr. Pathak says is a "big opportunity" to boost their subscriber base to 400 million users, all connected to Jio's various services.

Mr. Ambani has been hands-on throughout the rollout, according to people familiar with the matter, and still sits in on weekly meetings, weighing in on complex matters such as wavelength division multiplexing technology, which increases the carrying capacity of fiber-optic systems.

He first roughed out his idea for the 4G project in a 36-page, handwritten memo to his managers that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. It had mathematical calculations on data speeds and promises of "99.999%" network availability.

On a recent day at Jio's sprawling tree-lined headquarters on the outskirts of Mumbai, its young staff of more than 25,000 zipped around the campus on shared "Jio Bikes" and ate food from vegetarian food trucks near the company's cricket stadium. Posters of Mr. Ambani and his father were scattered around the complex. In one men's bathroom, a sign on the mirror said, "You are looking at an innovator!"

To celebrate the start of testing for the network in late 2015, Jio threw a party in a packed arena at the headquarters. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan drove up the red carpet on a motorcycle, jumped onto a hoverboard and then took a selfie with Mr. Ambani.

At a July investors' meeting, Mr. Ambani made his ambitions clear. "Even after serving the needs of our 215 plus million customers, the capacity utilization of the Jio network is less than 20%," he said. "We are determined to connect everyone and everything, everywhere."

