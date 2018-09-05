Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Reliance Industries    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES (RELIANCE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reliance Industries : Two Years Ago, India Lacked Fast, Cheap Internet -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 05:21pm CEST

Mr. Ambani, who inherited control of the Reliance empire when his father died in 2002, has said he wants to broaden Reliance away from its focus on oil. The conglomerate constructed the world's biggest oil refinery, and it is the world's largest producer of polyester fiber and yarn. The group has annual revenue of more than $57 billion and also sells gasoline, finished garments and groceries, among a wide range of other products.

Analysts said Jio could eventually start charging for some of the services it now includes free. Among the bundled services it now provides subscribers are apps such JioTV, which has more than 500 channels; JioCinema, which carries a variety of Indian films; JioMusic, containing songs in 17 languages; JioMoney, a digital payments service; and a messaging app called JioChat.

"The whole management team was clear that Jio was not a competitor to Airtel but to Google and Netflix," said an executive who worked at Jio in the run-up to its launch. "I'm not building a telco, I'm building a digital platform company," Mr. Ambani said, according to another Jio executive.

"Connectivity is the start, then you start building services on top of it," said Tarun Pathak, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint. Jio is also pushing into home broadband services, which Mr. Pathak says is a "big opportunity" to boost their subscriber base to 400 million users, all connected to Jio's various services.

Mr. Ambani has been hands-on throughout the rollout, according to people familiar with the matter, and still sits in on weekly meetings, weighing in on complex matters such as wavelength division multiplexing technology, which increases the carrying capacity of fiber-optic systems.

He first roughed out his idea for the 4G project in a 36-page, handwritten memo to his managers that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. It had mathematical calculations on data speeds and promises of "99.999%" network availability.

On a recent day at Jio's sprawling tree-lined headquarters on the outskirts of Mumbai, its young staff of more than 25,000 zipped around the campus on shared "Jio Bikes" and ate food from vegetarian food trucks near the company's cricket stadium. Posters of Mr. Ambani and his father were scattered around the complex. In one men's bathroom, a sign on the mirror said, "You are looking at an innovator!"

To celebrate the start of testing for the network in late 2015, Jio threw a party in a packed arena at the headquarters. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan drove up the red carpet on a motorcycle, jumped onto a hoverboard and then took a selfie with Mr. Ambani.

At a July investors' meeting, Mr. Ambani made his ambitions clear. "Even after serving the needs of our 215 plus million customers, the capacity utilization of the Jio network is less than 20%," he said. "We are determined to connect everyone and everything, everywhere."

--Vibhuti Agarwal, Laura Stevens and Corinne Abrams contributed to this article.

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell @wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
05:21pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Two Years Ago, India Lacked Fast, Cheap Internet -2-
DJ
05:21pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Two Years Ago, India Lacked Fast, Cheap Internet -- One Bi..
DJ
09/03JSW STEEL : India inc's foreign borrowings rise 74% to $2.18 billion in july 201..
AQ
08/30BHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel looks to offer free netflix for premium users
AQ
08/28RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : RCOM completes sale of fibre to Jio
AQ
08/28RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : RCOM COMPLETES SALE OF Rs3,000-CRORE INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS..
AQ
08/28RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Bharti's netflix tie-up shows entertainment is serious bus..
AQ
08/27RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Com completes sale of fibre assets to Jio for Rs 3,000..
AQ
08/27RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS : RCom sells first assets to Reliance Jio
AQ
08/27Jio overtakes voda to become 2nd largest telco by revenue in india
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015RLI declares $0.18 dividend 
2015INSIDERINSIGHTS.COM DAILY ROUND UP 2 : Alny, mrtx, zsan, rli 
2015RLI Corporation's (RLI) CEO Jon Michael on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
2015RLI beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 5 252 B
EBIT 2019 655 B
Net income 2019 437 B
Debt 2019 2 217 B
Yield 2019 0,58%
P/E ratio 2019 17,36
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capitalization 7 872 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 1 202  INR
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Shah Chief Operating Officer
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES35.34%109 773
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.15%339 933
BP5.78%142 159
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP12.40%121 280
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.26%65 060
PHILLIPS 6617.61%55 229
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.