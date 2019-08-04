Reliance Industries : Unit to Buy Stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies

By P.R. Venkat



A unit of Reliance Industries Ltd. (500325.BY) has agreed to acquire a stake in India's Shopsense Retail Technologies, an early-stage start-up company.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd. will pay 2.95 billion Indian rupees ($42.3 million) with an option to invest another INR1 billion, Reliance Industries said in a statement late Friday.

The total investment will translate to about 88% stake in Shopsense Retail.

Shopsense Retail provides technology platforms and solutions to merchants managing their inventory and sales, including e-commerce platforms.

