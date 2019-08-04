Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES

(RELIANCE)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/02
1184.35 INR   +0.35%
09:01pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unit to Buy Stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies
DJ
08/02AMAZON IN TALKS TO BUY STAKE IN INDIA'S RELIANCE RETAIL : sources
RE
08/02Amazon in talks to buy stake in India's Reliance Retail - sources
RE
News 
Reliance Industries : Unit to Buy Stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies

Reliance Industries : Unit to Buy Stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies

08/04/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

A unit of Reliance Industries Ltd. (500325.BY) has agreed to acquire a stake in India's Shopsense Retail Technologies, an early-stage start-up company.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd. will pay 2.95 billion Indian rupees ($42.3 million) with an option to invest another INR1 billion, Reliance Industries said in a statement late Friday.

The total investment will translate to about 88% stake in Shopsense Retail.

Shopsense Retail provides technology platforms and solutions to merchants managing their inventory and sales, including e-commerce platforms.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

