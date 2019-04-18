Reliance Industries : Q4 (FY 2018-19) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)

➢ARPU during the quarter of ₹ 126.2 per subscriber per month

HIGHLIGHTS OF FY 2018-19 PERFORMANCE

Standalone Financials FY 2018-19 FY 2017-18 YoY Growth (₹ crore) Value of Services 45,782 23,714 93.1% Operating revenue 38,838 20,154 92.7% EBITDA 15,102 6,734 124.3% EBITDA margin 38.9% 33.4% 547 bps EBIT 8,704 3,158 175.6% Net Profit 2,964 723 310.0%

Commenting on the results, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "We at Jio are truly overwhelmed and proud to now serve over 300 million subscribers. Growth in data and voice traffic at this scale has been unparalleled. Jio's network is one of the largest mobile data networks in the world carrying over 3 Exabytes of data every month at unmatched download speeds. Jio 4G LTE network would soon cover every district, taluk, gram panchayat and village of India with targeted population coverage of 99%. Our constant endeavour is to offer gold standard digital experience to all our users across the country.

After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home & Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next generation FTTX services. Jio mobility services along with Gigafiber fixed-broadband services and associated technology platforms have been designed to transform India with the power of Digital Revolution and reinvent Reliance as a Technology Platform Company."

Industry leading Customer Engagement

▪Subscriber growth has remained steady with net addition during the quarter of 26.6 million

▪Gross adds at 33.2 million inched up after modest disruption in previous quarter due to transition to the new KYC process. Monthly churn rate stayed much below industry average at 0.75% per month

▪Customer engagement was healthy with average data consumption per user per month of 10.9 GB and average voice consumption of 823 minutes per user per month

▪Video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to over 500 crore hours per month

▪JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer (by Reliance Retail) with enriched app store has continued to drive first time data users to Jio network

