News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : Q4 (FY 2018-19) Financial and Operational Performance of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL)

0
04/18/2019 | 09:53am EDT

Media Release

Mumbai, 18th April 2019

SUBSCRIBER BASE CROSSES 300 MILLION

FASTEST OPERATOR GLOBALLY TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

OPERATING REVENUE FOR FY 18-19 AT ₹ 38,838 CRORES

INDUSTRY LEADING EBITDA MARGIN OF 38.9%

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT METRICS CONTINUE TO INCREASE

10.9GB/ USER/ MONTH AND 823 MINUTES OF VOLTE VOICE/ USER/ MONTH

TRANSFER OF FIBER & TOWER UNDERTAKINGS TO INVIT

CONTROLLED SPVS COMPLETED

LIABILITY REDUCTION OF ~ ₹ 1,07,000 CRORE FROM RJIL

IN ADDITION, ~ ₹ 78,000 CRORE OF PREFERENCE SHARES (MARKETABLE

SECURITIES) ISSUED TO RIL

HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTER'S (Q4 - FY 2018-19) PERFORMANCE

Standalone Financials

4Q' 18-19

3Q' 18-19

4Q' 17-18

QoQ

YoY

(₹ crore)

Growth

Growth

Value of Services

13,062

12,252

8,404

6.6%

55.4%

Operating revenue

11,106

10,383

7,128

7.0%

55.8%

EBITDA

4,329

4,053

2,694

6.8%

60.7%

EBITDA margin

39.0%

39.0%

37.8%

-5 bps

118 bps

EBIT

2,585

2,369

1,495

9.1%

72.9%

Net Profit

840

831

510

1.1%

64.7%

Standalone revenue from operations of ₹ 11,106 crore (7.0% QoQ growth)

Standalone EBITDA of ₹ 4,329 crore (6.8% QoQ growth) and EBITDA margin of 39.0%

Standalone Net Profit of ₹ 840 crore

Subscriber base as on 31st Mar-19 of 306.7 million

Lowest churn in the industry at 0.75% per month

ARPU during the quarter of ₹ 126.2 per subscriber per month

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 956 crore GB

Total voice traffic during the quarter of 72,414 crore minutes

Media Release

HIGHLIGHTS OF FY 2018-19 PERFORMANCE

Standalone Financials

FY 2018-19

FY 2017-18

YoY Growth

(₹ crore)

Value of Services

45,782

23,714

93.1%

Operating revenue

38,838

20,154

92.7%

EBITDA

15,102

6,734

124.3%

EBITDA margin

38.9%

33.4%

547 bps

EBIT

8,704

3,158

175.6%

Net Profit

2,964

723

310.0%

Commenting on the results, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "We at Jio are truly overwhelmed and proud to now serve over 300 million subscribers. Growth in data and voice traffic at this scale has been unparalleled. Jio's network is one of the largest mobile data networks in the world carrying over 3 Exabytes of data every month at unmatched download speeds. Jio 4G LTE network would soon cover every district, taluk, gram panchayat and village of India with targeted population coverage of 99%. Our constant endeavour is to offer gold standard digital experience to all our users across the country.

After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home & Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next generation FTTX services. Jio mobility services along with Gigafiber fixed-broadband services and associated technology platforms have been designed to transform India with the power of Digital Revolution and reinvent Reliance as a Technology Platform Company."

Industry leading Customer Engagement

Subscriber growth has remained steady with net addition during the quarter of 26.6 million

Gross adds at 33.2 million inched up after modest disruption in previous quarter due to transition to the new KYC process. Monthly churn rate stayed much below industry average at 0.75% per month

Customer engagement was healthy with average data consumption per user per month of 10.9 GB and average voice consumption of 823 minutes per user per month

Video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to over 500 crore hours per month

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer (by Reliance Retail) with enriched app store has continued to drive first time data users to Jio network

Media Release

Best-in-class Network

Jio is committed to achieve all-IP 4G LTE network population coverage of 99% shortly

Jio continues to build data capacity in line with increasing demand, and is the only network to deploy tri-band (850MHz/ 1800MHz/ 2300MHz) 4G across all its network sites

World's largest VOLTE network witnessed ~95% YoY growth in daily voice traffic, with best- in-class network experience (lowest call drop rate at 0.1%)

Ranked fastest network over last 25 months consecutively by TRAI's MySpeed Analytics app (average download speed of 20.9 Mbps during February 2019, as per TRAI)

Transfer of Fibre and Tower Undertakings to SPVs Controlled by InvIT

Transfer of RJIL fibre and tower undertaking to separate companies, through NCLT approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, was completed with effect from 31st March 2019

RJIL has entered into long-term usage agreements as anchor tenant for these assets

SEBI registered Infrastructure Investment Trusts (Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust and Tower Infrastructure Trust) under the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, have acquired 51% equity stake in these two entities, respectively

This transaction has led to deleveraging of RJIL balance sheet; future capex on passive infrastructure assets would be undertaken by the two entities

Liabilities reduction of ~₹ 107,000 crore from RJIL

FTTH and Enterprise Services

JioGigaFiber services for Home broadband, Entertainment, Smart Home Solutions, Wireline and Enterprise being rolled out across 1,600 cities

Post completion of the acquisitions of Den Networks Limited and Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (now majority owned by RIL Group after the open offer process completed in Q4 FY2018-19), the go-to-market strategy is being optimised with successful test results from beta trials across the country

Largest Distribution and Service Network

Pan-Indiadistribution channel with over 1 million retailers for customer acquisition and selling prepaid recharges

Efficient sales channel with simplified tariff structure continues to deliver with monthly gross subscriber additions at more than ~11 million during the quarter

Media Release

Strong Financial Performance

Strong financial performance led by sustained subscriber growth and industry leading customer engagement

Growth to market leadership (in terms of Adjusted Gross Revenue share at 37.8% as of QE Dec-18 Financial data published by TRAI) over the past seven quarters

Quarterly operating revenue has crossed ₹ 11,000 crore in less than two years of commercial operations

Robust operational efficiency is reflected in industry leading EBITDA margin of 39% which has driven EBITDA to ₹ 4,329 crore during the quarter

Media Release

RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER/ YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2019

( in crore, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Year ended

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Particulars

31st Mar'19

31st Dec'18

31st Mar'18

31st Mar'19

31st Mar'18

INCOME

Value of Services

13,062

12,252

8,404

45,782

23,714

Service Tax/GST Recovered

(1,956)

(1,869)

(1,276)

(6,944)

(3,560)

Revenue From Operations

11,106

10,383

7,128

38,838

20,154

Other Income

3

1

1

6

4

Total Income

11,109

10,384

7,129

38,844

20,158

EXPENSES

Network Operating Expenses

3,401

3,190

1,812

11,338

4,921

Access Charges (Net)

1,099

1,005

1,066

4,207

4,287

License Fees/Spectrum Charges

1,180

1,136

745

4,159

1,767

Employee Benefits Expense

458

426

325

1,658

963

Finance Costs

1,294

1,091

711

4,148

2,049

Depreciation and Amortisation Expense

1,744

1,684

1,199

6,398

3,577

Selling and Distribution Expenses

329

296

246

1,150

797

Other Expenses

313

278

241

1,230

688

Total Expenses

9,818

9,106

6,345

34,288

19,049

Profit Before Tax

1,291

1,278

784

4,556

1,109

Tax Expenses

Current Tax

278

276

165

982

234

Deferred Tax

173

171

109

610

152

Net Profit for the period/year

840

831

510

2,964

723

Other Comprehensive Income

(i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss

10

(12)

8

6

8

(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss

(3)

4

(3)

(2)

(3)

Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for

the period/year (Net of Tax)

7

(8)

5

4

5

Total Comprehensive Income for the

period/year

847

823

515

2,968

728

Earnings per Equity share of face value of ₹10/-

each - Not annualised

Basic (in ₹)

0.19

0.18

0.11

0.66

0.16

Diluted (in ₹)

0.08

0.08

0.05

0.27

0.07

Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of

₹ 10/- each

45,000

45,000

45,000

45,000

45,000

Other Equity

(4,600)

60,054

57,933

(4,600)

57,933

Net Worth

40,400

1,05,054

1,02,933

40,400

1,02,933

Paid-up Debt Capital

76,212

90,665

58,392

76,212

58,392

Debenture Redemption Reserve (Refer Note 7)

-

-

-

-

-

Debt Equity Ratio (Refer Note 8)

1.89

0.86

0.57

1.89

0.57

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Refer Note 8)

1.66

0.62

1.65

0.56

0.59

Interest Service Coverage Ratio (Refer Note 8)

2.00

2.17

2.10

2.10

1.54

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:52:04 UTC
