Reliance Industries : and BP sanction third phase of integrated KG D6 development

MEDIA RELEASE

June 11, 2019

Reliance and BP sanction third phase of integrated KG D6 development

Approve development of MJ deep-water gas field in India

3 KG D6 projects now under development expected to produce circa 1bcf/d gas by 2022

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP today announced the sanction of the MJ project (also known as D55) in Block KG D6, offshore the east coast of India.

MJ is the third of three new projects in the Block KG D6 integrated development plan and its approval follows sanctions for the development of 'R-Series'deep-water gas field in June 2017 and for the Satellites cluster in April 2018.

Together the three projects are expected to develop a total of about 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of discovered gas resources with a total investment of circa INR 35,000 crore (US$5 billion). These projects together, when fully developed, will bring about 1 billion cubic feet a day of new domestic gas onstream, phased over 2020-2022.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, said: "Bringing these three discoveries to production, as promised in 2017, by leveraging the existing infrastructure has been the primary objective of the Reliance - BP Joint Venture. The gas will satiate the increasing demand for clean fuel in the country, save foreign exchange and reduce dependency on imported gas. We are excited about bringing this gas onshore from our third project on the East Coast of India to power the Indian economy with an environment-friendly fuel and help strengthen energy security while moving towards meeting India's Climate Change Goal."

Bob Dudley, BP Group Chief Executive, welcomed the investment decision: "We are building an important upstream business in India, helping to supply the country's growing gas market. Working closely with Reliance, we are efficiently developing discovered resources, with focused exploration to give options for the future. This latest investment is a further demonstration of BP's commitment to India and helps support India in addressing the dual challenge and moving to a low carbon future."