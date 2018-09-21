Reliance Industries : iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max arrive on the world’s largest mobile data network, Jio

MEDIA RELEASE

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max arrive on the world's largest mobile data network, Jio

 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max available for pre-booking from Friday, September 21, 2018

 Customers can pre-order the latest iPhones atwww.jio.com,Reliance Digital, MyJio stores as well as on MyJio app

 Jio to enable eSIM feature on the new iPhones for both prepaid and postpaid Jio users

 Dual SIM feature to allow more iPhone users to experience Jio Digital Life before switching to the world's largest mobile data network

Mumbai, 21st September 2018: Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, today announced that the most advanced iPhones ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, are available on Jio and customers can pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday, September 21, 2018.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance, the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds. iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

Availability: Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday, 21st September, 2018 at www.jio.com,Reliance Digital, MyJio Stores and the MyJio app. Both the devices will be available in stores starting Friday, 28th September, 2018. The expansive Reliance Digital store network enables Apple to offer its latest smartphones across the country.

Network Advantage: Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, is a game-changer for India and for Indians. With over 227 million customers and over 248 Crore GB of monthly data consumption, Jio is the world's largest mobile data network. Jio has also been consistently ranked the fastest network in the country. With Jio's advanced technology, high speed data, free HD voice and premium content, iPhone Xs & iPhone Xs Max users can fully discover the true potential of the device. Jio is the only network with pan-India 4G-data and voice services (VoLTE) that provides an unmatched experience.

Jio will enable Apple's eSIM feature on Apple's dual sim devices: Jio will exclusively enable the advanced eSIM feature on Apple's latest iPhones for both Jio prepaid and postpaid users. Currently Jio is the only service provider in the country to offer eSIM activation for prepaid users.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited: CIN U72900MH2007PLC234712

Registered Office: 9th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021, Maharashtra, India.

Tel no: 022-22785000,www.jio.com

Tariffs: Keeping up with its market-leadership Reliance Jio offers industry-defining tariffs both for prepaid and postpaid users. All plans offer high speed data to meet distinct user requirements, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio's premium applications. Jio's attractive plans will ensure that iPhone users can truly enjoy a full Digital Life without any data constrains.

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio will bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com 022-44753591

