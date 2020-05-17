General Atlantic to Invest $870 Million in Reliance Industries Jio Platforms

By P.R. Venkat



General Atlantic L.L.C. has agreed to invest 65.98 billion rupees (US$870.1 million) in Jio Platforms Ltd., the latest foreign firm to join the list of companies that are investing in the Indian telecommunications and technology titan.

The investment by the U.S. firm will give it a 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms, whose equity value is INR4.91 trillion, Reliance Industries, the owner of Jio, said Sunday.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised INR671.95 billion from leading technology investors including Facebook Inc., Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners in less than four weeks.

Facebook has agreed to invest $5.7 billion for just under 10% of Jio, while other U.S. firms, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners, have agreed to pay $750 million and $1.5 billion in the Mumbai-based telecom firm, respectively.

Reliance in recent years spent more than $30 billion building from scratch its upstart mobile operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which is part of Jio Platforms. Reliance has said it was aiming for it to be net debt-free by next year.

Jio has attracted more than 388 million subscribers with inexpensive mobile-data plans and is now moving into e-commerce as legions of people in the country of 1.3 billion begin transacting online for the first time.

With only about half of India's population online so far, e-commerce sales are projected to more than double to $68.4 billion by 2022 from $26.9 billion in 2018, according to Forrester Research Inc.

Reliance is controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and it has investments spanning media, retail and natural resources.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com