RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
General Atlantic to Invest $870 Million in Reliance Industries Jio Platforms

05/17/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

General Atlantic L.L.C. has agreed to invest 65.98 billion rupees (US$870.1 million) in Jio Platforms Ltd., the latest foreign firm to join the list of companies that are investing in the Indian telecommunications and technology titan.

The investment by the U.S. firm will give it a 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms, whose equity value is INR4.91 trillion, Reliance Industries, the owner of Jio, said Sunday.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised INR671.95 billion from leading technology investors including Facebook Inc., Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners in less than four weeks.

Facebook has agreed to invest $5.7 billion for just under 10% of Jio, while other U.S. firms, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners, have agreed to pay $750 million and $1.5 billion in the Mumbai-based telecom firm, respectively.

Reliance in recent years spent more than $30 billion building from scratch its upstart mobile operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which is part of Jio Platforms. Reliance has said it was aiming for it to be net debt-free by next year.

Jio has attracted more than 388 million subscribers with inexpensive mobile-data plans and is now moving into e-commerce as legions of people in the country of 1.3 billion begin transacting online for the first time.

With only about half of India's population online so far, e-commerce sales are projected to more than double to $68.4 billion by 2022 from $26.9 billion in 2018, according to Forrester Research Inc.

Reliance is controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and it has investments spanning media, retail and natural resources.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 33.7 End-of-day quote.-1.17%
FACEBOOK 1.97% 210.88 Delayed Quote.2.74%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.63% 1459.4 End-of-day quote.1.07%
SILVER 1.06% 17.0665 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 942 B
EBIT 2020 655 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 2 234 B
Yield 2020 0,51%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
EV / Sales2021 1,90x
Capitalization 8 649 B
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 1 600,13 INR
Last Close Price 1 459,40 INR
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.07%114 015
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.81%177 585
BP PLC-37.13%72 328
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.68%70 254
PTT-0.70%31 614
PHILLIPS 66-36.33%30 973
