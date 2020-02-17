Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 02/17
1478.25 INR   -0.63%
09:12pIndia's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
DJ
11:13aIf Vodafone Idea disconnects, India picks up the bill
RE
09:32aIndia's Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
RE
India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses

02/17/2020 | 09:12pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Reliance Industries Ltd. is planning to merge its media and distribution businesses to create a single entity with combined annual revenue of 80 billion rupees (US$1.1 billion).

Under the plan, TV18 Broadcast Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. and Den Networks Ltd. will merge with Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., a joint statement by the companies said late Monday.

"The restructuring shall create value-chain integration, and render substantial economies of scale," the statement said. "The scheme shall also simplify the corporate structure of the group by reducing the number of listed entities."

The merger will be executed through a share exchange ratio that will reduce Reliance's holdings in Network 18 to 64% from 75%.

The scheme is subject to necessary approvals, the statement said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEN NETWORKS LIMITED 4.54% 54.15 End-of-day quote.7.02%
HATHWAY CABLE AND DATACOM LIMITED 3.22% 19.25 End-of-day quote.-7.44%
NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LTD 1.00% 25.15 End-of-day quote.1.82%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.63% 1478.25 End-of-day quote.-1.75%
TV18 BROADCAST LTD 1.83% 25 End-of-day quote.16.82%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 6 077 B
EBIT 2020 694 B
Net income 2020 460 B
Debt 2020 2 092 B
Yield 2020 0,51%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 8 761 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 1 723,03  INR
Last Close Price 1 478,25  INR
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
V. V. SuryaRau President
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.75%123 279
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-13.08%256 792
BP PLC-3.13%119 573
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-8.74%78 252
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-7.31%45 534
PHILLIPS 66-19.69%39 456
