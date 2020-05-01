Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : 4Q Net Profit Fell 39%; Rights Issue Approved -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 12:18am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Reliance Industries Ltd. reported fourth-quarter results late Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter ended in March fell 39% to 63.48 billion Indian rupees ($841.8 million), missing the estimate of INR95.22 billion from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

REVENUE: Total income declined 1.4% to INR1.434 trillion from INR1.454 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ENERGY: While the retail and mobile businesses increased revenue and profit, the energy businesses struggled. Reliance booked INR42.45 billion in inventory losses at its refining and petrochemical businesses as the Covid-19 pandemic caused sharp falls in crude oil prices.

--RIGHTS ISSUE: Reliance's board approved a plan to raise INR531.25 billion by selling one share for every 15 shares held by eligible shareholders at INR1,257 a piece, as the conglomerate seeks further growth in the consumer and technology space.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:18aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 4Q Net Profit Fell 39%; Rights Issue Approved -- Earnings ..
DJ
04/30Reliance suffers worst profit fall in over 11 years on weak fuel demand
RE
04/30RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020
PU
04/30RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 4Q Net Profit Hit by Exceptional Charge
DJ
04/30FACEBOOK : India's Reliance cuts pay of execs in oil-and-gas division - sources,..
RE
04/28RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series L)
PU
04/24Facebook's big India deal portends a bruising time for SoftBank-backed Paytm
RE
04/22Facebook bets on India with $5.7 billion Reliance deal
RE
04/22Facebook bets on India with $5.7 billion Reliance deal
RE
04/22FACEBOOK : to Buy Stake In Indian Mobile Firm
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 942 B
EBIT 2020 655 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 2 234 B
Yield 2020 0,50%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 8 688 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 559,97  INR
Last Close Price 1 466,00  INR
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%112 044
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-31.99%200 776
BP PLC-29.28%83 431
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%72 860
PHILLIPS 66-34.03%32 181
PTT1.43%29 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group