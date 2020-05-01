Reliance Industries : 4Q Net Profit Fell 39%; Rights Issue Approved -- Earnings Review

By Kosaku Narioka

Reliance Industries Ltd. reported fourth-quarter results late Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter ended in March fell 39% to 63.48 billion Indian rupees ($841.8 million), missing the estimate of INR95.22 billion from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

REVENUE: Total income declined 1.4% to INR1.434 trillion from INR1.454 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ENERGY: While the retail and mobile businesses increased revenue and profit, the energy businesses struggled. Reliance booked INR42.45 billion in inventory losses at its refining and petrochemical businesses as the Covid-19 pandemic caused sharp falls in crude oil prices.

--RIGHTS ISSUE: Reliance's board approved a plan to raise INR531.25 billion by selling one share for every 15 shares held by eligible shareholders at INR1,257 a piece, as the conglomerate seeks further growth in the consumer and technology space.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com