Reliance Industries : 4Q Net Profit Hit by Exceptional Charge

By Ian Walker

Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported a 39% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts, after booking an exceptional charge.

Net profit fell to 63.48 billion Indian rupees ($0.85 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 from INR103.62 billion a year earlier, the Indian conglomerate said. That missed the estimate of INR95.22 billion rupees from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

Reliance booked an INR42.67 billion exceptional charge in its accounts.

Fourth-quarter revenue from operations decreased to INR1.393 trillion from INR1.448 trillion a year earlier.

