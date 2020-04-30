Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : 4Q Net Profit Hit by Exceptional Charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 09:57am EDT

By Ian Walker

Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported a 39% fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts, after booking an exceptional charge.

Net profit fell to 63.48 billion Indian rupees ($0.85 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 from INR103.62 billion a year earlier, the Indian conglomerate said. That missed the estimate of INR95.22 billion rupees from a Visible Alpha poll of analysts.

Reliance booked an INR42.67 billion exceptional charge in its accounts.

Fourth-quarter revenue from operations decreased to INR1.393 trillion from INR1.448 trillion a year earlier.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
09:58aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020
PU
09:57aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 4Q Net Profit Hit by Exceptional Charge
DJ
09:40aMUKESH AMBANI : Billionaire Ambani's Reliance profit dives 39% as coronavirus hi..
RE
06:18aFACEBOOK : India's Reliance cuts pay of execs in oil-and-gas division - sources,..
RE
04/28RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series L)
PU
04/24Facebook's big India deal portends a bruising time for SoftBank-backed Paytm
RE
04/22Facebook bets on India with $5.7 billion Reliance deal
RE
04/22Facebook bets on India with $5.7 billion Reliance deal
RE
04/22FACEBOOK : to Buy Stake In Indian Mobile Firm
DJ
04/22FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 942 B
EBIT 2020 655 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 2 234 B
Yield 2020 0,52%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 8 688 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 559,97  INR
Last Close Price 1 426,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.24%112 044
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-31.99%200 776
BP PLC-29.28%83 431
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%72 860
PHILLIPS 66-34.03%32 181
PTT0.00%29 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group