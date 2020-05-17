Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series M)

05/17/2020 | 05:26am EDT

May 13, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

We refer to our letter dated April 02, 2020 and inform that the Company has, today, allotted 1,00,600 Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs.10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,060 Crore (PPD Series M Debentures), issued on private placement basis.

The detailed information regarding the NCDs allotted is as below:

Sr.

Particulars

PPD Series M Debentures

No.

1.

Type of Issue

Private Placement

2.

Issue

size

1,05,000 NCDs of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,500

(Tranche 3)

Crore, as follows:

(i)

35,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible

debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash,

aggregating Rs. 3,500 crore with an option to retain

oversubscription up to 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed

coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of

Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 1,000 crore

("PPD Series M1 Debentures");

(ii)

5,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible

debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash,

aggregating Rs. 500 crore with an option to retain

oversubscription up to 5,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed

coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of

Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 500 crore

("PPD Series M2 Debentures"); and

(iii)

40,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible

debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash,

aggregating Rs. 4,000 crore with an option to retain

oversubscription up to 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed

coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of

Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 1,000 crore

("PPD Series M3 Debentures");

3.

Allotment Details

1,00,600 NCDs of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,060

Crore, as follows:

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Sr.

Particulars

PPD Series M Debentures

No.

(i) 42,350 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible

debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating

Rs. 4,235 Crore ("PPD Series M1 Debentures");

(ii) 8,250 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible

debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating

Rs. 825 Crore ("PPD Series M2 Debentures"); and

(iii)50,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible

debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating

Rs. 5,000 Crore ("PPD Series M3 Debentures");

4. Proposed to be BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listed on

(NSE)

5.

Credit Rating

"CRISIL AAA/ Stable" ("CRISIL TRIPLE A rating with stable

outlook") by CRISIL Limited and "CARE AAA/Stable" ("CARE

TRIPLE A rating with stable outlook") by CARE Ratings Limited.

6.

Date of Allotment

May 13, 2020

7.

Tenor

PPD Series M1 Debentures:

3 Years 4 Months (three years four months) from the Date of

Allotment

PPD Series M2 Debentures:

3 (three) years from the Date of Allotment

PPD Series M3 Debentures:

2 Years 10 Months 2 Days (two years ten months and two days) from the Date of Allotment

8. Date of Maturity/ PPD Series M1 Debentures - September 13, 2023

Redemption Date

PPD Series M2 Debentures - May 12, 2023

PPD Series M3 Debentures - March 15, 2023

9. Redemption

Rs.10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs) per Debenture payable on the

Amount

Redemption Date.

10. Coupon Rate PPD Series M1 Debentures: 7.05% (seven point zero five percent) per annum, payable on Coupon Payment Date(s).

PPD Series M2 Debentures: 6.95% (six point ninety five percent) per annum payable annually on outstanding Debentures at the end of every year from the Date of Allotment.

PPD Series M3 Debentures: 6.95% (six point ninety five percent) per annum, payable on Coupon Payment Date(s).

12. Charge/security, if PPD Series M1 Debentures, PPD Series M2 Debentures and PPD any, created over Series M3 Debentures are unsecured.
the assets
13. Special right / Nil interest/ privileges attached to the instrument, and changes thereof
14. Default in In case of default in payment of interest and/or Redemption Amount
payment of on due dates, additional interest @ 2% p.a. over the Coupon Rate interest / principal will be payable by the Issuer for the period of default.
Redemption
March 15, 2023
3rd Coupon
March 15, 2023
2nd Coupon
March 15, 2022
1st Coupon
March 15, 2021
Cash Flows
Date
Redemption
PPD Series M3 Debentures:
May 12, 2023
3rd Coupon
May 12, 2023
2nd Coupon
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2022
Cash Flows
1st Coupon
Date
Redemption
PPD Series M2 Debentures:
September 13, 2023
4th Coupon
September 13, 2023
3rd Coupon
September 13, 2022
2nd Coupon
September 13, 2021
1st Coupon
September 14, 2020
Cash Flows
Date
11. Details of coupon/  For coupon details, please refer information at Sr. No. 10 interest offered,  Schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal Debentures:
Schedule of PPD Series M1 Debentures:
payment of coupon/interest and principal
PPD Series M Debentures

Sr. Particulars No.

We request you to take the above information on record and disseminate the same on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock

Taipei Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de

Exchange

15F, No.100, Sec. 2,

Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

Roosevolt Road,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Taipei, Taiwan, 10084

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 09:25:06 UTC
