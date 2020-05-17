Reliance Industries : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series M)
May 13, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures
We refer to our letter dated April 02, 2020 and inform that the Company has, today, allotted 1,00,600 Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs.10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,060 Crore (PPD Series M Debentures), issued on private placement basis.
The detailed information regarding the NCDs allotted is as below:
Sr.
Particulars
PPD Series M Debentures
No.
1.
Type of Issue
Private Placement
2.
Issue
size
1,05,000 NCDs of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,500
(Tranche 3)
Crore, as follows:
(i)
35,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible
debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash,
aggregating Rs. 3,500 crore with an option to retain
oversubscription up to 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed
coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of
Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 1,000 crore
("PPD Series M1 Debentures");
(ii)
5,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible
debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash,
aggregating Rs. 500 crore with an option to retain
oversubscription up to 5,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed
coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of
Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 500 crore
("PPD Series M2 Debentures"); and
(iii)
40,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible
debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash,
aggregating Rs. 4,000 crore with an option to retain
oversubscription up to 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed
coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of
Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 1,000 crore
("PPD Series M3 Debentures");
3.
Allotment Details
1,00,600 NCDs of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,060
Crore, as follows:
Sr.
Particulars
PPD Series M Debentures
No.
(i) 42,350 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible
debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating
Rs. 4,235 Crore ("PPD Series M1 Debentures");
(ii) 8,250 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible
debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating
Rs. 825 Crore ("PPD Series M2 Debentures"); and
(iii)50,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible
debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating
Rs. 5,000 Crore ("PPD Series M3 Debentures");
4. Proposed to be BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Listed on
(NSE)
5.
Credit Rating
"CRISIL AAA/ Stable" ("CRISIL TRIPLE A rating with stable
outlook") by CRISIL Limited and "CARE AAA/Stable" ("CARE
TRIPLE A rating with stable outlook") by CARE Ratings Limited.
6.
Date of Allotment
May 13, 2020
7.
Tenor
PPD Series M1 Debentures:
3 Years 4 Months (three years four months) from the Date of
Allotment
PPD Series M2 Debentures:
3 (three) years from the Date of Allotment
PPD Series M3 Debentures:
2 Years 10 Months 2 Days (two years ten months and two days) from the Date of Allotment
8. Date of Maturity/ PPD Series M1 Debentures - September 13, 2023
Redemption Date
PPD Series M2 Debentures - May 12, 2023
PPD Series M3 Debentures - March 15, 2023
9. Redemption
Rs.10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs) per Debenture payable on the
Amount
Redemption Date.
10. Coupon Rate PPD Series M1 Debentures: 7.05% (seven point zero five percent) per annum, payable on Coupon Payment Date(s).
PPD Series M2 Debentures: 6.95% (six point ninety five percent) per annum payable annually on outstanding Debentures at the end of every year from the Date of Allotment.
PPD Series M3 Debentures: 6.95% (six point ninety five percent) per annum, payable on Coupon Payment Date(s).
12. Charge/security, if PPD Series M1 Debentures, PPD Series M2 Debentures and PPD any, created over Series M3 Debentures are unsecured.
the assets
13. Special right / Nil interest/ privileges attached to the instrument, and changes thereof
14. Default in In case of default in payment of interest and/or Redemption Amount
payment of on due dates, additional interest @ 2% p.a. over the Coupon Rate interest / principal will be payable by the Issuer for the period of default.
Redemption
March 15, 2023
3 rd Coupon
March 15, 2023
2 nd Coupon
March 15, 2022
1 st Coupon
March 15, 2021
Cash Flows
Date
Redemption
PPD Series M3 Debentures:
May 12, 2023
3 rd Coupon
May 12, 2023
2 nd Coupon
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2022
Cash Flows
1 st Coupon
Date
Redemption
PPD Series M2 Debentures:
September 13, 2023
4 th Coupon
September 13, 2023
3 rd Coupon
September 13, 2022
2 nd Coupon
September 13, 2021
1 st Coupon
September 14, 2020
Cash Flows
Date
11. Details of coupon/ For coupon details, please refer information at Sr. No. 10 interest offered, Schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal Debentures:
Schedule of PPD Series M1 Debentures:
payment of coupon/interest and principal
PPD Series M Debentures
Sr. Particulars No.
We request you to take the above information on record and disseminate the same on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock
Taipei Stock Exchange
Societe de la Bourse de
Exchange
15F, No.100, Sec. 2,
Luxembourg
2 Shenton Way,
Roosevolt Road,
35A boulevard Joseph II
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Taipei, Taiwan, 10084
B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 09:25:06 UTC
