Reliance Industries : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series M)

May 13, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs, Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures We refer to our letter dated April 02, 2020 and inform that the Company has, today, allotted 1,00,600 Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs.10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,060 Crore (PPD Series M Debentures), issued on private placement basis. The detailed information regarding the NCDs allotted is as below: Sr. Particulars PPD Series M Debentures No. 1. Type of Issue Private Placement 2. Issue size 1,05,000 NCDs of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,500 (Tranche 3) Crore, as follows: (i) 35,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 3,500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 1,000 crore ("PPD Series M1 Debentures"); (ii) 5,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 5,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 500 crore ("PPD Series M2 Debentures"); and (iii) 40,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 4,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating Rs. 1,000 crore ("PPD Series M3 Debentures"); 3. Allotment Details 1,00,600 NCDs of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 10,060 Crore, as follows: Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Sr. Particulars PPD Series M Debentures No. (i) 42,350 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 4,235 Crore ("PPD Series M1 Debentures"); (ii) 8,250 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 825 Crore ("PPD Series M2 Debentures"); and (iii)50,000 unsecured, redeemable, fixed coupon, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs. 5,000 Crore ("PPD Series M3 Debentures"); 4. Proposed to be BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listed on (NSE) 5. Credit Rating "CRISIL AAA/ Stable" ("CRISIL TRIPLE A rating with stable outlook") by CRISIL Limited and "CARE AAA/Stable" ("CARE TRIPLE A rating with stable outlook") by CARE Ratings Limited. 6. Date of Allotment May 13, 2020 7. Tenor PPD Series M1 Debentures: 3 Years 4 Months (three years four months) from the Date of Allotment PPD Series M2 Debentures: 3 (three) years from the Date of Allotment PPD Series M3 Debentures: 2 Years 10 Months 2 Days (two years ten months and two days) from the Date of Allotment 8. Date of Maturity/ PPD Series M1 Debentures - September 13, 2023 Redemption Date PPD Series M2 Debentures - May 12, 2023 PPD Series M3 Debentures - March 15, 2023 9. Redemption Rs.10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs) per Debenture payable on the Amount Redemption Date. 10. Coupon Rate PPD Series M1 Debentures: 7.05% (seven point zero five percent) per annum, payable on Coupon Payment Date(s). PPD Series M2 Debentures: 6.95% (six point ninety five percent) per annum payable annually on outstanding Debentures at the end of every year from the Date of Allotment. PPD Series M3 Debentures: 6.95% (six point ninety five percent) per annum, payable on Coupon Payment Date(s).

12. Charge/security, if PPD Series M1 Debentures, PPD Series M2 Debentures and PPD any, created over Series M3 Debentures are unsecured. the assets 13. Special right / Nil interest/ privileges attached to the instrument, and changes thereof 14. Default in In case of default in payment of interest and/or Redemption Amount payment of on due dates, additional interest @ 2% p.a. over the Coupon Rate interest / principal will be payable by the Issuer for the period of default. Redemption March 15, 2023 3 rd Coupon March 15, 2023 2 nd Coupon March 15, 2022 1 st Coupon March 15, 2021 Cash Flows Date Redemption PPD Series M3 Debentures: May 12, 2023 3 rd Coupon May 12, 2023 2 nd Coupon May 13, 2021 May 13, 2022 Cash Flows 1 st Coupon Date Redemption PPD Series M2 Debentures: September 13, 2023 4 th Coupon September 13, 2023 3 rd Coupon September 13, 2022 2 nd Coupon September 13, 2021 1 st Coupon September 14, 2020 Cash Flows Date 11. Details of coupon/  For coupon details, please refer information at Sr. No. 10 interest offered,  Schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal Debentures: Schedule of PPD Series M1 Debentures: payment of coupon/interest and principal PPD Series M Debentures Sr. Particulars No.

We request you to take the above information on record and disseminate the same on your website. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Reliance Industries Limited Savithri Parekh Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Taipei Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Exchange 15F, No.100, Sec. 2, Luxembourg 2 Shenton Way, Roosevolt Road, 35A boulevard Joseph II #19- 00 SGX Centre 1, Taipei, Taiwan, 10084 B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg Singapore 068804 Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786