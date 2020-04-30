Reliance Industries : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020

Log in
04/30/2020 | 09:58am EDT

April 30, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001,

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol:

RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2020

In continuation of our letter dated April 27, 2020, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia:

  1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2020, as recommended by the Audit Committee; and
  2. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 6.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:

  1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2020; and
  2. Auditors' Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated)

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m.

We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid or warrants thereof despatched to the shareholders.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Taipei Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg,

2 Shenton Way, #19- 00

15F, No.100, Sec. 2,

35A boulevard Joseph II

SGX Centre 1,

Roosevolt Road,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Taipei, Taiwan, 10084

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Name of the Company:Reliance Industries Limited

Registered Office : 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020

(` in crore, except per share data)

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

Income

Value of Sales & Services (Revenue)

151,209

169,098

155,151

659,205

625,212

Less: GST Recovered

11,926

12,056

12,586

47,560

42,118

Revenue from Operations

139,283

157,042

142,565

611,645

583,094

Other Income

4,133

3,405

2,826

13,956

8,386

Total Income

143,416

160,447

145,391

625,601

591,480

Expenses

Cost of Materials Consumed

57,683

68,373

62,092

260,621

275,237

Purchases of Stock-in-Trade

31,797

38,476

32,192

149,667

123,930

Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock-in-Trade

99

(1,378)

(1,636)

(5,048)

(4,680)

Excise Duty

3,043

3,863

2,975

14,902

13,885

Employee Benefits Expense

3,713

3,880

3,345

14,075

12,488

Finance Costs

6,064

5,404

4,894

22,027

16,495

Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense

6,332

5,545

5,295

22,203

20,934

Other Expenses

21,166

21,202

22,444

89,211

78,067

Total Expenses

129,897

145,365

131,601

567,658

536,356

Profit Before Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and Joint Ventures,

13,519

15,082

13,790

57,943

55,124

Exceptional Item and Tax

Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and Joint Ventures

(29)

57

68

107

103

Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax

13,490

15,139

13,858

58,050

55,227

Exceptional Item (Refer Note 2)

(4,267)

(177)

-

(4,444)

-

Profit Before Tax$

9,223

14,962

13,858

53,606

55,227

Tax Expenses$

Current Tax

1,376

1,996

2,804

8,630

11,683

Deferred Tax

1,301

1,125

627

5,096

3,707

Profit for the Period

6,546

11,841

10,427

39,880

39,837

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

i

Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

23,280

(449)

77,275

22,286

77,470

ii

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

(240)

(975)

(16,665)

(1,088)

(16,705)

iii

Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss

(5,688)

(787)

1,304

(7,085)

(2,177)

iv

Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss

964

55

(141)

1,180

177

Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Net of Tax)

18,316

(2,156)

61,773

15,293

58,765

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

24,862

9,685

72,200

55,173

98,602

Net Profit attributable to :

a)

Owners of the Company

6,348

11,640

10,362

39,354

39,588

b)

Non-Controlling Interest

198

201

65

526

249

Other Comprehensive Income attributable to :

a)

Owners of the Company

18,326

(2,152)

61,770

15,311

58,773

b)

Non-Controlling Interest

(10)

(4)

3

(18)

(8)

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :

a)

Owners of the Company

24,674

9,488

72,132

54,665

98,361

b)

Non-Controlling Interest

188

197

68

508

241

Earnings per equity share (Face Value of ` 10/-) (Not Annualised for the quarter)

(a.1)

Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Items

16.75

18.64

17.49

70.66

66.82

(a.2)

Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Items

10.01

18.36

17.49

63.49

66.82

(b.1)

Diluted (in `)- Before Exceptional Items

16.74

18.64

17.48

70.66

66.80

(b.2)

Diluted (in `)- After Exceptional Items

10.01

18.36

17.48

63.49

66.80

Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of ` 10/- each.

6,339

6,339

5,926

6,339

5,926

Page 1 of 23

(` in crore, except per share data)

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve

446,992

381,186

Capital Redemption Reserve / Debenture Redemption Reserve

9,477

9,460

9,426

9,477

9,426

Net Worth (including Retained Earning)

375,734

355,605

324,644

375,734

324,644

a)

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

1.62

2.62

2.46

1.99

1.95

b)

Interest Service Coverage Ratio

3.22

3.80

3.83

3.64

4.35

c)

Debt Equity Ratio

0.74

0.74

0.74

0.74

0.74

$ Profit before tax is after exceptional item and tax thereon and Tax expenses are excluding the current tax on exceptional items.

Page 2 of 23

Notes

  1. The figures for the corresponding previous period have been regrouped/reclassified wherever necessary, to make them comparable.
    The figures for quarter ended 31st March, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures of the full financial year and the reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year.
  2. The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. In many countries, businesses are being forced to cease or limit their operations for long or indefinite period of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown.
    COVID-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc. On 24th March 2020, the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which further got extended till 3rd May 2020 to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in India resulting in significant reduction in economic activities. Further, during March 2020/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices.
    In assessing the recoverability of Company's assets such as Investments, Loans, intangible assets, Goodwill, Trade receivable, Inventories etc. the Company has considered internal and external information upto the date of approval of these financial results. The company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used basis the internal and external information / indicators of future economic conditions and expects to recover the carrying amount of the assets.
    Further, in respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the Company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been

Page 3 of 23

disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results. Impact of the same, net of current tax for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 is ` 4,245 crore (tax ` 899 crore).

In addition to above, the Company has also recognized ` 53 crore against liability relating to erstwhile subsidiary GAPCO and reversed ` 31 crore for AGR dues of RJIL (charge in quarter ended December 31st, 2019 ` 177 crore and year ended March 31st, 2020 ` 146 crore), as part of exceptional items.

  1. During the year, pursuant to a scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the National Company
    Law Tribunal, Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited ("RCITPL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has reclassified its development rights in leasehold land to "Intangible Assets under Development". In terms of the scheme, RCITPL has accounted the fair valuation impact of "Intangible Assets under Development" aggregating to ` 38 crore in the retained earnings, overriding the provisions of Ind AS in accordance with the current accounting guidelines. Same accounting treatment has been followed in consolidated financial results.
  2. The Company and its subsidiaries have repaid Commercial Papers on their respective due dates. The details of outstanding Commercial Papers (listed) as on March 31, 2020 is as below:

Sr. No.

Name of Company

` in crore

Credit rating

1

Reliance Industries Limited

27,709

A1+ by CRISIL & CARE

2

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

23,242

A1+ by CRISIL & CARE

3

TV18 Broadcast Limited

720

A1+ by CARE, ICRA & India

4

Network18 Media & Investments Limited

1,490

A1+ by CARE, ICRA & India

5 a. Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are

  • 55,599 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures are ` 13,886 crore.

The asset cover in respect of the non-convertible debentures of the Company as on 31st March, 2020 exceeds hundred percent of the principal amount of the said listed secured non- convertible debentures.

Page 4 of 23

5 b. Details of non-convertible debentures are as follows:

S.

Particulars

Whether

Rating

Previous Due Date

Next Due Date

No.

Secured /

(1st October 2019 till 31st March

(1st April 2020 till 30th September

Unsecured

2020)

2020)

Principal

Interest

Principal

Interest

CRISIL

1

PPD180

Secured*

AAA/Stable,

-

-

6th May 2020

6th May 2020

Tranche 1

IND

AAA/Stable

2

PPD Series A

Unsecured

-

-

-

31st Aug 2020

3

PPD Series B

Unsecured

-

-

16th Sep 2020

1st Sep 2020 /

16th Sep 2020

4

PPD Series C

Unsecured

CRISIL

-

-

04th Sep 2020

04th Sep 2020

5

PPD Series G

Unsecured

AAA/Stable,

-

17th Oct 2019

-

-

6

PPD Series D

Unsecured

[ICRA] AAA

-

08th Nov 2019

-

-

7

PPD Series H

Unsecured

(Stable),

-

11th Nov 2019

-

-

8

PPD Series E

Unsecured

CARE

-

14th Nov 2019

-

-

9

PPD Series IB

Unsecured

AAA/Stable

-

11th Dec 2019

-

-

10

PPD Series IA

Unsecured

-

11th Dec 2019

-

-

11

PPD Series F

Unsecured

-

24th Dec 2019

-

-

12

PPD Series J

Unsecured

-

09th Mar 2020

-

-

13

PPD1

Unsecured

CRISIL -AAA

-

-

15th Sep 2020

15th Sep 2020

/ Stable

14

PPD2

Unsecured

CARE

-

4th Oct 2019

-

-

AAA/Stable

15

PPD3

Unsecured

-

-

-

16th June 2020

16

PPD4

Unsecured

18th Nov 2019

18th Nov 2019

17

PPD5

Unsecured

CRISIL AAA/

21st Jan 2020

21st Jan 2020

(Option 1)

Stable

PPD5

18

Unsecured

[ICRA]AAA

-

21st Jan 2020

-

(Option 2)

(Stable)

19

PPD8

Secured**

-

30th Oct 2019

-

30th Apr 2020

30th Jan 2020

30th July 2020

20

PPD11

Secured**

-

-

8th July 2020

21

PPD12

Secured**

CRISIL AAA/

-

-

09th Apr 2020

22

PPD13

Secured**

Stable

-

-

16th Apr 2020

23

PPD14

Secured**

[ICRA]AAA

-

-

24th Apr 2020

(Stable)

24

PPD15

Secured**

-

-

15th June 2020

CARE AAA/

25

PPD16

Secured**

Stable

-

-

20th July 2020

  • Secured by way of first mortgage/charge on RIL's certain immovable properties.
  • Secured by way of pari passu charge on RJIL's certain movable properties.

Interest and Principal have been paid on the due dates.

Page 5 of 23

6. Formulae for computation of ratios are as follows -

Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items

Debt Service Coverage Ratio = Interest Expense + Principal Repayments made during the period for long term loans

Interest Service Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items

Interest Expense

Debt / Equity Ratio

= Total Debt

Equity

Total Debt represents Current Borrowings, Non-Current Borrowings and Current maturities of Non-Current Borrowings.

Equity represents Equity Share Capital and Other Equity.

7. The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th April, 2020.

Page 6 of 23

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(` in crore)

Particulars

As at 31st March 2020

As at 31st March 2019

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

435,920

302,115

Capital Work-in-Progress

59,096

150,178

Goodwill

10,259

11,997

Other Intangible Assets

86,479

84,262

Intangible Assets Under Development

50,010

29,285

Financial Assets

Investments

203,852

164,612

Loans

21,732

5,452

Deferred Tax Assets (Net)

2,900

4,776

Other Non-Current Assets

37,407

17,676

Total Non-Current Assets

907,655

770,353

Current Assets

Inventories

73,903

67,561

Financial Assets

Investments

72,915

71,023

Trade Receivables

19,656

30,089

Cash and Cash Equivalents

30,920

11,081

Loans

669

545

Other Financial Assets

27,434

10,283

Other Current Assets

32,763

36,804

Total Current Assets

258,260

227,386

Assets Held for Sale

-

4,667

Total Assets

1,165,915

1,002,406

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity Share Capital

6,339

5,926

Other Equity

446,992

381,186

Non-Controlling Interest

8,016

8,280

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

197,631

207,506

Other Financial Liabilities

18,804

10,020

Deferred Payment Liabilities

18,839

18,839

Provisions

1,790

2,856

Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net)

54,123

49,923

Other Non- Current Liabilities

465

548

Total Non-Current Liabilities

291,652

289,692

Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

93,786

64,436

Trade Payables

96,799

108,309

Other Financial Liabilities

144,778

87,051

Other Current Liabilities

75,663

52,901

Provisions

1,890

1,326

Total Current Liabilities

412,916

314,023

Liabilities directly associated with Assets held for Sale

-

3,299

Total Liabilities

704,568

607,014

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,165,915

1,002,406

Page 7 of 23

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020

(` in crore)

Particulars

Year Ended 31st

Year Ended

Mar'20

31st Mar'19

A.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net Profit Before Tax as per Statement of Profit and Loss (After exceptional item and tax thereon)

53,606

55,227

Adjusted for:

Share of (Profit)/Loss of Associates and Joint Ventures

(107)

(103)

Loss on Buy back of debentures

60

-

(Profit) / Loss on Sale / Discard of Property, Plant and Equipment and Other Intangible Asset (Net)

247

33

Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense

22,203

20,934

Effect of Exchange Rate Change

107

(1,319)

(Profit)/Loss on Divestment of Stake

11

(20)

Net Gain on Financial Assets#

(2,076)

(2,471)

Tax on Exceptional Item

(948)

-

Dividend Income#

(110)

(501)

Interest Income#

(10,317)

(4,952)

Finance Costs#

21,880

16,491

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

84,556

83,319

Adjusted for:

Trade and Other Receivables

(9,804)

(40,136)

Inventories

(6,342)

(6,724)

Trade and Other Payables

38,050

18,078

Cash Generated from Operations

106,460

54,537

Taxes Paid (Net)

(8,386)

(12,191)

Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities

98,074

42,346

B.

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Other Intangible Assets

(76,517)

(93,626)

Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment and Other Intangible Assets

964

849

Purchase of Other Investments

(1,159,270)

(1,105,479)

Proceeds from Sale of Financial Assets (including advance received)

1,173,330

1,103,615

Upfront Fibre Payment

(16,439)

-

Net Cash Flow for Other Financial Assets

650

(1,960)

Interest Income

1,477

972

Dividend Income from Associates

18

3

Dividend Income from Others

70

498

Net Cash Flow used in Investing Activities

(75,717)

(95,128)

C.

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from Issue of Equity Share Capital

18

117

Proceeds from Issue of Share Capital to Non-Controlling Interest/Compulsorily Convertible Debentures

111

113

Share Application Money

1

2

Payment of Lease Liabilities

(1,062)

-

Proceeds from Borrowing - Non-Current

28,665

80,299

Repayment of Borrowing - Non-Current

(18,179)

(20,245)

Borrowing - Current (Net)

25,095

26,402

Deferred Payment Liabilities

(1,370)

(870)

Movement in Deposits

(2,720)

(2,292)

Dividend Paid (including Dividend Distribution Tax)

(4,592)

(4,282)

Interest Paid

(28,508)

(23,338)

Net Cash (used in) / from Financing Activities

(2,541)

55,906

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

19,816

3,124

Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

11,081

7,336

Add: Upon addition of Subsidiaries

23

621

Closing Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

30,920

11,081

#Other than Financial Services Segment

Page 8 of 23

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020

(` in crore)

Sr.

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

No

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

1.

Segment Value of Sales and Services (Revenue)

-

Petrochemicals

32,206

36,909

42,414

145,264

172,065

-

Refining

84,854

103,718

87,844

387,522

393,988

-

Oil and Gas

625

873

1,069

3,211

5,005

-

Organized Retail

38,211

45,327

36,663

162,936

130,566

-

Digital Services

18,632

17,555

14,328

68,462

48,660

-

Financial Services

671

240

322

1,271

250

-

Others

17,155

4,639

7,938

42,463

22,151

Gross Value of Sales and Services

192,354

209,261

190,578

811,129

772,685

Less: Inter Segment Transfers

41,145

40,163

35,427

151,924

147,473

Value of Sales & Services

151,209

169,098

155,151

659,205

625,212

Less: GST Recovered

11,926

12,056

12,586

47,560

42,118

Revenue from Operations

139,283

157,042

142,565

611,645

583,094

2.

Segment Results (EBITDA)

-

Petrochemicals

5,938

7,239

9,346

30,933

37,866

-

Refining

6,614

6,808

5,239

24,461

26,050

-

Oil and Gas

(46)

64

258

353

1,642

-

Organized Retail

2,556

2,727

1,923

9,654

6,201

-

Digital Services

6,452

5,833

4,515

22,517

15,341

-

Financial Services$

39

146

315

473

233

-

Others

1,772

1,089

551

4,573

2,751

Total Segment Profit before Interest, Tax,

Exceptional items and Depreciation, Amortisation

23,325

23,906

22,147

92,964

90,084

and Depletion

3.

Segment Results (EBIT)

-

Petrochemicals

4,553

5,866

7,961

25,547

32,394

-

Refining

5,706

5,934

4,452

21,334

22,880

-

Oil and Gas

(485)

(366)

(267)

(1,407)

(1,379)

-

Organized Retail

2,062

2,389

1,721

8,263

5,546

-

Digital Services

4,104

3,857

2,665

14,363

8,784

-

Financial Services$

39

146

315

473

233

-

Others

1163

658

139

2,721

1,225

Total Segment Profit before Interest and Tax and

17,142

18,484

16,986

71,294

69,683

Exceptional items

(i)

Finance Cost*

(6,022)

(5,306)

(4,893)

(21,880)

(16,491)

(ii)

Interest Income**

2,580

2,469

1,261

9,980

4,952

(iii)

Other Un-allocable Income (Net of Expenditure)

(210)

(508)

504

(1,344)

(2,917)

Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax

13,490

15,139

13,858

58,050

55,227

Exceptional Item

(4,267)

(177)

-

(4,444)

-

Profit before Tax

9,223

14,962

13,858

53,606

55,227

(i)

Current Tax

(1,376)

(1,996)

(2,804)

(8,630)

(11,683)

(ii) Deferred Tax

(1,301)

(1,125)

(627)

(5,096)

(3,707)

Profit after Tax (including share of Profit/(Loss) of

6,546

11,841

10,427

39,880

39,837

Associates & Joint Ventures)

4.

Total EBITDA

25,886

26,088

24,047

102,280

92,656

Page 9 of 23

(` in crore)

Sr.

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

No

Particulars

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

5.

Segment Assets

-

Petrochemicals

130,866

128,691

129,952

130,866

129,952

-

Refining

229,070

223,452

220,103

229,070

220,103

-

Oil and Gas

42,693

39,487

36,133

42,693

36,133

-

Organized Retail

38,165

44,634

35,560

38,165

35,560

-

Digital Services

277,439

256,888

213,393

277,439

213,393

-

Financial Services

25,258

17,491

8,332

25,258

8,332

-

Others

92,522

96,691

65,992

92,522

65,992

-

Unallocated

329,902

279,962

292,941

329,902

292,941

Total Segment Assets

1,165,915

1,087,296

1,002,406

1,165,915

1,002,406

6.

Segment Liabilities

-

Petrochemicals

12,129

11,830

21,745

12,129

21,745

-

Refining

38,265

49,277

46,928

38,265

46,928

-

Oil and Gas

42,626

41,501

42,201

42,626

42,201

-

Organized Retail

19,276

26,246

22,508

19,276

22,508

-

Digital Services

75,837

186,119

150,083

75,837

150,083

-

Financial Services

78

259

19

78

19

-

Others

25,180

25,865

10,790

25,180

10,790

-

Unallocated

952,524

746,199

708,132

952,524

708,132

Total Segment Liabilities

1,165,915

1,087,296

1,002,406

1,165,915

1,002,406

$ Segment results (EBITDA and EBIT) of the financial services segment include interest income and interest expense relating to the segment.

*Finance cost relating to Financial Services segment of ` 42 crore for the quarter ended March 31st, 2020; ` 98 crore for the quarter ended December 31st 2019, ` 1 crore for the quarter ended March 31st 2019, ` 147 crore for the year ended March 31st, 2020 ` 4 crore for the year ended March 31st ,2019, has been considered as part of Segment result.

  • Interest Income relating to Petrochemicals Segment of ` 337 crore for quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 has been considered as part of Segment result.

Page 10 of 23

Notes to Segment Information (Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March, 2020

1. As per Indian Accounting Standard 108 'Operating Segments', the Company has reported 'Segment Information', as described below:

  1. The Petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products namely, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Linear Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester Yarn, Polyester Fibres, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Paraxylene, Ethylene Glycol, Olefins, Aromatics, Linear Alkyl Benzene, Butadiene, Acrylonitrile, Poly Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Caustic Soda, Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Purity Iso- Butylene and Composites.
  2. The Refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products.
  3. The Oil and Gas segment includes exploration, development, production of crude oil and natural gas.
  4. The Organized Retail segment includes organized retail business in India.
  5. The Digital Services segment includes provision of a range of digital services in India and investment in telecom infrastructure business.
  6. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc.
  7. Other business segments which are not separately reportable have been grouped under the Others segment.
  8. Other investments / assets, long term resources raised by the company, business trade financing liabilities managed by the centralised treasury function and related income/expense are considered under Unallocated.

Page 11 of 23

2. During this quarter, the Company has identified 'Financial services' as a separate business segment. It is based on internal reorganization of its business segments, increased focus and business review carried out by the Executive Committee (Chief Operating Decision Maker - CODM) of the Company. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc.

Further, the CODM has evaluated that business trade financing would be part of the centralized treasury function along with management of long-term resources raised by the Company.

Pursuant to the above change, the Company has restated segment information of all comparative previous periods in consonance with Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments", including related disclosures.

Page 12 of 23

AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020

(` in crore, except per share data)

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

Income

Value of Sales & Services (Revenue)

80,298

93,828

90,816

365,202

401,583

Less: GST Recovered

3,299

3,589

4,076

14,322

16,082

Revenue from Operations

76,999

90,239

86,740

350,880

385,501

Other Income

3,946

3,867

2,715

14,541

8,822

Total Income

80,945

94,106

89,455

365,421

394,323

Expenses

Cost of Materials Consumed

50,447

61,844

59,085

237,342

265,288

Purchases of Stock-in-Trade

2,158

1,841

1,594

7,292

8,289

Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock-

(1,247)

91

(1,881)

77

(3,294)

in-Trade

Excise Duty

3,043

3,863

2,975

14,902

13,885

Employee Benefits Expense

1,506

1,426

1,405

6,067

5,834

Finance Costs

4,161

2,520

2,791

12,105

9,751

Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense

2,685

2,551

2,465

9,728

10,558

Other Expenses

9,749

8,216

9,690

33,347

36,645

Total Expenses

72,502

82,352

78,124

320,860

346,956

Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax

8,443

11,754

11,331

44,561

47,367

Exceptional Item (Refer Note 2)

4,245

-

-

4,245

-

Profit Before Tax$

4,198

11,754

11,331

40,316

47,367

Tax Expenses$

Current Tax

1,337

1,869

2,145

7,200

9,440

Deferred Tax

281

300

630

2,213

2,764

Profit for the Period

2,580

9,585

8,556

30,903

35,163

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

i

Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

(119)

(1)

77,154

(392)

76,892

ii

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to Profit

36

(1,028)

(16,625)

(944)

(16,569)

or Loss

iii

Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss

(5,672)

(315)

651

(6,921)

(827)

iv

Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to Profit or

964

56

(140)

1,183

178

Loss

Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Net of Tax)

(4,791)

(1,288)

61,040

(7,074)

59,674

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(2,211)

8,297

69,596

23,829

94,837

Earnings per equity share (Face Value of ` 10/-) (Not Annualised for the

quarter)

(a.1)

Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Item

10.77

15.12

13.50

55.45

55.48

(a.2)

Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Item

4.07

15.12

13.50

48.75

55.48

(b.1)

Diluted (in `) - Before Exceptional Item

10.77

15.12

13.50

55.44

55.47

(b.2)

Diluted (in `) - After Exceptional Item

4.07

15.12

13.50

48.75

55.47

Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of ` 10/- each.

6,339

6,339

6,339

6,339

6,339

Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve

418,245

398,983

Capital Redemption Reserve/Debenture Redemption Reserve

9,375

9,375

9,375

9,375

9,375

Net Worth (including Retained Earning)

370,465

367,884

344,128

370,465

344,128

(a)

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

1.18

4.60

3.20

2.66

3.49

(b)

Interest Service Coverage Ratio

3.03

5.66

5.06

4.68

5.86

(c)

Debt-Equity Ratio

0.62

0.34

0.40

0.62

0.40

$ Profit before tax is after exceptional item and tax thereon and Tax expenses are excluding the current tax on exceptional items.

Page 13 of 23

Notes

  1. The figures for the corresponding previous period have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary, to make them comparable.
    The figures for quarter ended 31st March, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures of the full financial year and the reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year.
  2. The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. In many countries, businesses are being forced to cease or limit their operations for long or indefinite period of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown.
    COVID-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc. On 24th March 2020, the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which further got extended till 3rd May 2020 to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in India resulting in significant reduction in economic activities. Further, during March/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices.
    In assessing the recoverability of Company's assets such as Investments, Loans, Intangible Assets, Goodwill, Trade receivable, Inventories etc. the Company has considered internal and external information upto the date of approval of these financial results. The Company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used basis the internal and external information / indicators of future economic conditions and expect to recover the carrying amount of the assets.
    Further, in respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the Company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results. Impact of the same, net of current tax for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 is ` 4,245 crore (tax ` 899 crore).

Page 14 of 23

  1. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement amongst RJIL and certain class of its creditors, approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad bench vide order dated
    March 13, 2020, certain liabilities of ` 1,04,365 crore have stood transferred to RIL with an equal amount of consideration and the same has been recognized in financial statements with effect from appointed date i.e. December 16, 2019.
  2. The Company has repaid Commercial Papers on their respective due dates. The Commercial Papers (listed) of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are ` 27,709 crore.
    The Company has retained 'CRISIL A1+' and 'CARE A1+' ratings by CRISIL Limited and Care Ratings Limited respectively.
  3. The Company is in compliance with the requirements of SEBI circular dated November 26, 2018 applicable to Large Corporate Borrowers.
  4. a Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are
    • 55,599 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures are ` 13,886 crore.

The asset cover in respect of the non-convertible debentures of the Company as on 31st March, 2020 exceeds hundred percent of the principal amount of the said listed secured non-convertible debentures.

Page 15 of 23

6.b Details of non-convertible debentures are as follows:

S.

Particulars

Whether

Rating

Previous Due Date

Next Due Date

No.

Secured /

(1st October 2019 till 31st

(1st April 2020 till 30th

Unsecured

March 2020)

September 2020)

Principal

Interest

Principal

Interest

PPD180

CRISIL

1

Secured*

AAA/Stable,

-

-

6th May 2020

6th May 2020

Tranche 1

IND AAA/Stable

2

PPD Series A

Unsecured

-

-

-

31st Aug 2020

3

PPD Series B

Unsecured

-

-

16th Sep 2020

1st Sep 2020 /

16th Sep 2020

4

PPD Series C

Unsecured

-

-

04th Sep 2020

04th Sep 2020

CRISIL

5

PPD Series G

Unsecured

-

17th Oct 2019

-

-

AAA/Stable,

6

PPD Series D

Unsecured

-

08th Nov 2019

-

-

[ICRA] AAA

7

PPD Series H

Unsecured

(Stable),

-

11th Nov 2019

-

-

CARE

8

PPD Series E

Unsecured

-

14th Nov 2019

-

-

AAA/Stable

9

PPD Series IB

Unsecured

-

11th Dec 2019

-

-

10

PPD Series IA

Unsecured

-

11th Dec 2019

-

-

11

PPD Series F

Unsecured

-

24th Dec 2019

-

-

12

PPD Series J

Unsecured

-

09th Mar 2020

-

-

13

PPD1

Unsecured

CRISIL -AAA

-

-

15th Sep 2020

15th Sep 2020

/ Stable

14

PPD2

Unsecured

CARE

-

4th Oct 2019

-

-

AAA/ Stable

15

PPD3

Unsecured

-

-

-

16th June 2020

CRISIL AAA/

16

PPD5(Option 2)

Unsecured

-

21st Jan 2020

-

-

Stable

Secured**

30th Oct 2019

30th Apr 2020

17

PPD8

[ICRA]AAA

-

-

30th Jan 2020

30th July 2020

(Stable)

18

PPD11

Secured**

-

-

-

8th July 2020

19

PPD12

Secured**

CRISIL AAA/

-

-

-

09th Apr 2020

20

PPD13

Secured**

Stable

-

-

-

16th Apr 2020

[ICRA]AAA

21

PPD14

Secured**

-

-

-

24th Apr 2020

(Stable)

22

PPD15

Secured**

-

-

-

15th June 2020

CARE AAA/

Stable

23

PPD16

Secured**

-

-

-

20th July 2020

  • Secured by way of first mortgage/charge on RIL's certain immovable properties.
  • Secured by way of pari passu charge on RJIL's certain movable properties.

Interest and Principal have been paid on the due dates.

Page 16 of 23

7. Formulae for computation of ratios are as follows -

Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

= Interest Expense + Principal Repayments made during

the period for long term loans

Interest Service Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items

Interest Expense

Debt / Equity Ratio

= Total Debt

Equity

Total Debt represents Current Borrowings, Non-Current Borrowings and Current maturities of Non-Current Borrowings.

Equity represents Equity Share Capital and Other Equity.

8. The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th April, 2020.

Page 17 of 23

AUDITED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET

( ` in crore)

Particulars

As at 31st March 2020

As at 31st March 2019

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

297,847

194,895

Capital Work-in-Progress

15,638

105,155

Intangible Assets

8,624

8,293

Intangible Assets Under Development

12,327

6,402

Financial Assets

Investments

419,073

272,043

Loans

44,348

31,806

Other Non-Current Assets

4,458

4,287

Total Non-Current Assets

802,315

622,881

Current Assets

Inventories

38,802

44,144

Financial Assets

Investments

70,030

59,640

Trade Receivables

7,483

12,110

Cash and Cash Equivalents

8,443

3,768

Loans

15,028

4,876

Others Financial Assets

16,100

17,127

Other Current Assets

10,711

11,199

Total Current Assets

166,597

152,864

Total Assets

968,912

775,745

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity Share Capital

6,339

6,339

Other Equity

418,245

398,983

Total Equity

424,584

405,322

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

178,751

118,098

Other Financial Liabilities

2,924

-

Provisions

1,410

2,483

Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net)

50,556

47,317

Other Non-Current Liabilities

504

504

Total Non-Current Liabilities

234,145

168,402

Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

51,276

39,097

Trade Payables due to:

-

Micro and Small Enterprise

116

229

-

Other than Micro and Small Enterprise

70,932

88,012

Other Financial Liabilities

120,618

27,675

Other Current Liabilities

66,169

46,225

Provisions

1,072

783

Total Current Liabilities

310,183

202,021

Total Liabilities

544,328

370,423

Total Equity and Liabilities

968,912

775,745

Page 18 of 23

AUDITED STANDALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020

(` in crore)

Particulars

2019-20

2018-19

A.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Profit Before Tax as per Statement of Profit and Loss (After exceptional item and tax thereon)

40,316

47,367

Adjusted for:

Loss on Buy back of Debentures

60

-

(Profit) / Loss on Sale / Discard of Property, Plant and Equipment (Net)

192

(15)

Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense

9,728

10,558

Effect of Exchange Rate Change

(253)

(1,540)

Net Gain on Financial Assets#

(1,717)

(2,252)

Tax on Exceptional Items

(899)

-

Dividend Income

(350)

(449)

Interest Income#

(10,899)

(5,517)

Finance Costs

12,105

9,751

Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes

48,283

57,903

Adjusted for:

Trade and Other Receivables

5,050

(24,011)

Inventories

5,342

(4,575)

Trade and Other Payables

23,139

9,300

Cash Generated from Operations

81,814

38,617

Taxes Paid (Net)

(5,254)

(9,426)

Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities

76,560

29,191

B.

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(23,183)

(24,971)

Consideration for Capex Liabilities transferred from RJIL through scheme*

31,849

-

Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

15

103

Investment in Subsidiaries/Trusts

(212,106)

(28,827)

Disposal of Investments in Subsidiaries

65,365

97

Purchase of Other Investments

(986,656)

(1,001,730)

Proceeds from Sale of Financial Assets (including advanced received)

1,002,471

1,017,713

Net Cash Flow for Other Financial Assets

(24,620)

(19,150)

Interest Income

3,863

2,368

Dividend Income from Subsidiaries / Associates

303

3

Dividend Income from Others

47

445

Net Cash Flow used in Investing Activities

(142,652)

(53,949)

C.

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from Issue of Equity Share Capital

18

117

Share Application Money

1

2

Payment of lease Liabilities

(97)

-

Proceeds from Borrowing - Non-Current

20,323

23,989

Consideration for Non- Current borrowings transferred from RJIL through scheme$

66,987

-

Repayment of Borrowing - Non-Current

(9,238)

(6,594)

Borrowing - Current (Net)

11,828

24,147

Dividend Paid (including Dividend Distribution Tax)

(4,584)

(4,282)

Interest Paid

(14,471)

(11,584)

Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities

70,767

25,795

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,675

1,037

Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,768

2,731

Closing Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

8,443

3,768

#Other than Financial Services Segment *Net of Repayment of ` 5,529 crore

$ Refer Note 3 of Standalone Financial Results above

Page 19 of 23

AUDITED STANDALONE SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020

(` in crore)

Sr.

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

No.

Particulars

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

1

Segment Value of Sales and Services (Revenue)

-

Petrochemicals

31,403

35,906

41,395

140,896

168,075

-

Refining

67,809

78,189

68,814

299,079

320,547

-

Oil and Gas

160

542

520

1,639

2,613

-

Financial Services

283

87

168

616

597

-

Others

931

529

532

2,296

1,685

Gross Value of Sales and Services

100,586

115,253

111,429

444,526

493,517

Less: Inter Segment Transfers

20,288

21,425

20,613

79,324

91,934

Value of Sales & Services

80,298

93,828

90,816

365,202

401,583

Less: GST Recovered

3,299

3,589

4,076

14,322

16,082

Revenue from Operations

76,999

90,239

86,740

350,880

385,501

2

Segment Results (EBITDA)

-

Petrochemicals

6,002

7,075

9,065

30,416

36,789

-

Refining

6,563

6,734

5,089

24,165

25,530

-

Oil and Gas

43

201

278

738

1,215

-

Financial Services

283

87

168

616

597

-

Others

274

159

143

731

561

Total Segment Profit before Interest, Tax,

Exceptional

items

and

Depreciation,

13,165

14,256

14,743

56,666

64,692

Amortisation and Depletion

3

Segment Results (EBIT)

-

Petrochemicals

4,583

5,774

7,805

25,265

31,752

-

Refining

5,686

5,892

4,302

21,156

22,362

-

Oil and Gas

8

56

96

241

(216)

-

Financial Services

283

87

168

616

597

-

Others

49

3

19

122

107

Total Segment Profit before Interest and Tax

10,609

11,812

12,390

47,400

54,602

and Exceptional items

(i)

Finance Cost

(4,161)

(2,520)

(2,791)

(12,105)

(9,751)

(ii)

Interest Income*

2,906

2,536

1,391

10,562

5,517

(iii) Other Un-allocable Income (Net of Expenditure)

(911)

(74)

341

(1,296)

(3,001)

Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax

8,443

11,754

11,331

44,561

47,367

Exceptional Items

(4,245)

-

-

(4,245)

-

Profit Before Tax

4,198

11,754

11,331

40,316

47,367

(i)

Current Tax

(1,337)

(1,869)

(2,145)

(7,200)

(9,440)

(ii) Deferred Tax

(281)

(300)

(630)

(2,213)

(2,764)

Profit After Tax

2,580

9,585

8,556

30,903

35,163

4

Total EBITDA

15,289

16,825

16,587

66,394

67,676

Segment results (EBITDA and EBIT) of the financial services segment include interest income and interest expense relating to the segment.

*Interest Income relating to Petrochemicals Segment of ` 337 crore for quarter and year ended 31st March,2020 has been considered as part of Segment result.

Page 20 of 23

(` in crore)

Sr.

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

No.

31 Mar'20

31 Dec'19

31 Mar'19

31 Mar'20

31 Mar'19

5

Segment Assets

-

Petrochemicals

124,758

122,851

117,700

124,758

117,700

-

Refining

222,775

213,130

213,926

222,775

213,926

-

Oil and Gas

43,792

38,631

32,566

43,792

32,566

-

Financial Services

7,924

6,561

6,671

7,924

6,671

-

Others

41,634

41,725

85,076

41,634

85,076

-

Unallocated

528,029

479,929

319,806

528,029

319,806

Total Segment Assets

968,912

902,827

775,745

968,912

775,745

6

Segment Liabilities

-

Petrochemicals

10,066

10,152

13,374

10,066

13,374

-

Refining

32,028

38,946

40,530

32,028

40,530

-

Oil and Gas

5,768

4,331

5,255

5,768

5,255

-

Financial Services

-

-

-

-

-

-

Others

491

473

795

491

795

-

Unallocated

920,559

848,925

715,791

920,559

715,791

Total Segment Liabilities

968,912

902,827

775,745

968,912

775,745

Page 21 of 23

Notes to Segment Information (Standalone) for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March, 2020

1. As per Indian Accounting Standard 108 'Operating Segments', the Company has reported 'Segment Information', as described below:

    1. The Petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products namely, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Linear Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester Yarn, Polyester Fibres, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Paraxylene, Ethylene Glycol, Olefins, Aromatics, Linear Alkyl Benzene, Butadiene, Acrylonitrile, Poly Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Caustic Soda, Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Purity Iso-Butylene and Composites.
    2. The Refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products.
  2. The Oil and Gas segment includes exploration, development, production of crude oil and natural gas.
  3. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc.
  4. All other business segments have been grouped under the Others segment.
  5. Other investments / assets, long term resources raised by the Company, business trade financing liabilities managed by the centralized treasury function and related income and expense are considered under Unallocated.

Page 22 of 23

