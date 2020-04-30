Reliance Industries : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020
April 30, 2020
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol:
RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2020
In continuation of our letter dated April 27, 2020, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia:
Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2020, as recommended by the Audit Committee; and
Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 6.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:
Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2020; and
Auditors' Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated)
The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m.
We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid or warrants thereof despatched to the shareholders.
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
The figures for the corresponding previous period have been regrouped/reclassified wherever necessary, to make them comparable.
The figures for quarter ended 31st March, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures of the full financial year and the reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year.
The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. In many countries, businesses are being forced to cease or limit their operations for long or indefinite period of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown.
COVID-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc. On 24th March 2020, the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which further got extended till 3rd May 2020 to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in India resulting in significant reduction in economic activities. Further, during March 2020/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices.
In assessing the recoverability of Company's assets such as Investments, Loans, intangible assets, Goodwill, Trade receivable, Inventories etc. the Company has considered internal and external information upto the date of approval of these financial results. The company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used basis the internal and external information / indicators of future economic conditions and expects to recover the carrying amount of the assets.
Further, in respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the Company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been
disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results. Impact of the same, net of current tax for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 is ` 4,245 crore (tax ` 899 crore).
In addition to above, the Company has also recognized ` 53 crore against liability relating to erstwhile subsidiary GAPCO and reversed ` 31 crore for AGR dues of RJIL (charge in quarter ended December 31st, 2019 ` 177 crore and year ended March 31st, 2020 ` 146 crore), as part of exceptional items.
During the year, pursuant to a scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the National Company
Law Tribunal, Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited ("RCITPL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has reclassified its development rights in leasehold land to "Intangible Assets under Development". In terms of the scheme, RCITPL has accounted the fair valuation impact of "Intangible Assets under Development" aggregating to ` 38 crore in the retained earnings, overriding the provisions of Ind AS in accordance with the current accounting guidelines. Same accounting treatment has been followed in consolidated financial results.
The Company and its subsidiaries have repaid Commercial Papers on their respective due dates. The details of outstanding Commercial Papers (listed) as on March 31, 2020 is as below:
5 a. Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are
55,599 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures are ` 13,886 crore.
The asset cover in respect of the non-convertible debentures of the Company as on 31st March, 2020 exceeds hundred percent of the principal amount of the said listed secured non- convertible debentures.
$ Segment results (EBITDA and EBIT) of the financial services segment include interest income and interest expense relating to the segment.
*Finance cost relating to Financial Services segment of ` 42 crore for the quarter ended March 31st, 2020; ` 98 crore for the quarter ended December 31st 2019, ` 1 crore for the quarter ended March 31st 2019, ` 147 crore for the year ended March 31st, 2020 ` 4 crore for the year ended March 31st ,2019, has been considered as part of Segment result.
Interest Income relating to Petrochemicals Segment of` 337 crore for quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 has been considered as part of Segment result.
Notes to Segment Information (Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March, 2020
1. As per Indian Accounting Standard 108 'Operating Segments', the Company has reported 'Segment Information', as described below:
ThePetrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products namely, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Linear Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester Yarn, Polyester Fibres, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Paraxylene, Ethylene Glycol, Olefins, Aromatics, Linear Alkyl Benzene, Butadiene, Acrylonitrile, Poly Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Caustic Soda, Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Purity Iso- Butylene and Composites.
TheRefining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products.
TheOil and Gas segment includes exploration, development, production of crude oil and natural gas.
TheOrganized Retail segment includes organized retail business in India.
TheDigital Services segment includes provision of a range of digital services in India and investment in telecom infrastructure business.
TheFinancial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc.
Other business segments which are not separately reportable have been grouped under theOthers segment.
Other investments / assets, long term resources raised by the company, business trade financing liabilities managed by the centralised treasury function and related income/expense are considered underUnallocated.
2. During this quarter, the Company has identified 'Financial services' as a separate business segment. It is based on internal reorganization of its business segments, increased focus and business review carried out by the Executive Committee (Chief Operating Decision Maker - CODM) of the Company. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc.
Further, the CODM has evaluated that business trade financing would be part of the centralized treasury function along with management of long-term resources raised by the Company.
Pursuant to the above change, the Company has restated segment information of all comparative previous periods in consonance with Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments", including related disclosures.
The figures for the corresponding previous period have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary, to make them comparable.
The figures for quarter ended 31st March, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures of the full financial year and the reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year.
The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. In many countries, businesses are being forced to cease or limit their operations for long or indefinite period of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown.
COVID-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc. On 24th March 2020, the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which further got extended till 3rd May 2020 to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in India resulting in significant reduction in economic activities. Further, during March/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices.
In assessing the recoverability of Company's assets such as Investments, Loans, Intangible Assets, Goodwill, Trade receivable, Inventories etc. the Company has considered internal and external information upto the date of approval of these financial results. The Company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used basis the internal and external information / indicators of future economic conditions and expect to recover the carrying amount of the assets.
Further, in respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the Company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results. Impact of the same, net of current tax for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 is ` 4,245 crore (tax ` 899 crore).
Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement amongst RJIL and certain class of its creditors, approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad bench vide order dated
March 13, 2020, certain liabilities of ` 1,04,365 crore have stood transferred to RIL with an equal amount of consideration and the same has been recognized in financial statements with effect from appointed date i.e. December 16, 2019.
The Company has repaid Commercial Papers on their respective due dates. The Commercial Papers (listed) of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are ` 27,709 crore.
The Company has retained 'CRISIL A1+' and 'CARE A1+' ratings by CRISIL Limited and Care Ratings Limited respectively.
The Company is in compliance with the requirements of SEBI circular dated November 26, 2018 applicable to Large Corporate Borrowers.
a Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are
55,599 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures are ` 13,886 crore.
The asset cover in respect of the non-convertible debentures of the Company as on 31st March, 2020 exceeds hundred percent of the principal amount of the said listed secured non-convertible debentures.
Notes to Segment Information (Standalone) for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March, 2020
1. As per Indian Accounting Standard 108 'Operating Segments', the Company has reported 'Segment Information', as described below:
ThePetrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products namely, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Linear Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester Yarn, Polyester Fibres, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Paraxylene, Ethylene Glycol, Olefins, Aromatics, Linear Alkyl Benzene, Butadiene, Acrylonitrile, Poly Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Caustic Soda, Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Purity Iso-Butylene and Composites.
TheRefining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products.
TheOil and Gas segment includes exploration, development, production of crude oil and natural gas.
TheFinancial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc.
All other business segments have been grouped under theOthers segment.
Other investments / assets, long term resources raised by the Company, business trade financing liabilities managed by the centralized treasury function and related income and expense are considered underUnallocated.
