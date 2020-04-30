Reliance Industries : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020 0 04/30/2020 | 09:58am EDT Send by mail :

E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786 Name of the Company:Reliance Industries Limited Registered Office : 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020 (` in crore, except per share data) Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 Mar'20 31 Dec'19 31 Mar'19 31 Mar'20 31 Mar'19 Income Value of Sales & Services (Revenue) 151,209 169,098 155,151 659,205 625,212 Less: GST Recovered 11,926 12,056 12,586 47,560 42,118 Revenue from Operations 139,283 157,042 142,565 611,645 583,094 Other Income 4,133 3,405 2,826 13,956 8,386 Total Income 143,416 160,447 145,391 625,601 591,480 Expenses Cost of Materials Consumed 57,683 68,373 62,092 260,621 275,237 Purchases of Stock-in-Trade 31,797 38,476 32,192 149,667 123,930 Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock-in-Trade 99 (1,378) (1,636) (5,048) (4,680) Excise Duty 3,043 3,863 2,975 14,902 13,885 Employee Benefits Expense 3,713 3,880 3,345 14,075 12,488 Finance Costs 6,064 5,404 4,894 22,027 16,495 Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense 6,332 5,545 5,295 22,203 20,934 Other Expenses 21,166 21,202 22,444 89,211 78,067 Total Expenses 129,897 145,365 131,601 567,658 536,356 Profit Before Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and Joint Ventures, 13,519 15,082 13,790 57,943 55,124 Exceptional Item and Tax Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and Joint Ventures (29) 57 68 107 103 Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax 13,490 15,139 13,858 58,050 55,227 Exceptional Item (Refer Note 2) (4,267) (177) - (4,444) - Profit Before Tax$ 9,223 14,962 13,858 53,606 55,227 Tax Expenses$ Current Tax 1,376 1,996 2,804 8,630 11,683 Deferred Tax 1,301 1,125 627 5,096 3,707 Profit for the Period 6,546 11,841 10,427 39,880 39,837 Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) i Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss 23,280 (449) 77,275 22,286 77,470 ii Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss (240) (975) (16,665) (1,088) (16,705) iii Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss (5,688) (787) 1,304 (7,085) (2,177) iv Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss 964 55 (141) 1,180 177 Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Net of Tax) 18,316 (2,156) 61,773 15,293 58,765 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period 24,862 9,685 72,200 55,173 98,602 Net Profit attributable to : a) Owners of the Company 6,348 11,640 10,362 39,354 39,588 b) Non-Controlling Interest 198 201 65 526 249 Other Comprehensive Income attributable to : a) Owners of the Company 18,326 (2,152) 61,770 15,311 58,773 b) Non-Controlling Interest (10) (4) 3 (18) (8) Total Comprehensive Income attributable to : a) Owners of the Company 24,674 9,488 72,132 54,665 98,361 b) Non-Controlling Interest 188 197 68 508 241 Earnings per equity share (Face Value of ` 10/-) (Not Annualised for the quarter) (a.1) Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Items 16.75 18.64 17.49 70.66 66.82 (a.2) Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Items 10.01 18.36 17.49 63.49 66.82 (b.1) Diluted (in `)- Before Exceptional Items 16.74 18.64 17.48 70.66 66.80 (b.2) Diluted (in `)- After Exceptional Items 10.01 18.36 17.48 63.49 66.80 Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of ` 10/- each. 6,339 6,339 5,926 6,339 5,926 Registered Office: Corporate Communications Telephone : (+91 22) 2278 5000 Maker Chambers IV Maker Chambers IV Telefax : (+91 22) 2278 5185 3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point 9th Floor, Nariman Point Internet : www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com Mumbai 400 021, India Mumbai 400 021, India CIN : L17110MH1973PLC019786 Page 1 of 23 (` in crore, except per share data) Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 Mar'20 31 Dec'19 31 Mar'19 31 Mar'20 31 Mar'19 Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve 446,992 381,186 Capital Redemption Reserve / Debenture Redemption Reserve 9,477 9,460 9,426 9,477 9,426 Net Worth (including Retained Earning) 375,734 355,605 324,644 375,734 324,644 a) Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.62 2.62 2.46 1.99 1.95 b) Interest Service Coverage Ratio 3.22 3.80 3.83 3.64 4.35 c) Debt Equity Ratio 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.74 0.74 $ Profit before tax is after exceptional item and tax thereon and Tax expenses are excluding the current tax on exceptional items. Notes
The figures for the corresponding previous period have been regrouped/reclassified wherever necessary, to make them comparable.

The figures for quarter ended 31st March, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures of the full financial year and the reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year. The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. In many countries, businesses are being forced to cease or limit their operations for long or indefinite period of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown.

COVID-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc. On 24 th March 2020, the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which further got extended till 3 rd May 2020 to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in India resulting in significant reduction in economic activities. Further, during March 2020/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices.

In assessing the recoverability of Company's assets such as Investments, Loans, intangible assets, Goodwill, Trade receivable, Inventories etc. the Company has considered internal and external information upto the date of approval of these financial results. The company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used basis the internal and external information / indicators of future economic conditions and expects to recover the carrying amount of the assets.

Further, in respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the Company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been Registered Office: Corporate Communications Telephone : (+91 22) 2278 5000 Maker Chambers IV Maker Chambers IV Telefax : (+91 22) 2278 5185 3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point 9th Floor, Nariman Point Internet : www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com Mumbai 400 021, India Mumbai 400 021, India CIN : L17110MH1973PLC019786 Page 3 of 23 disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results. Impact of the same, net of current tax for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 is ` 4,245 crore (tax ` 899 crore). In addition to above, the Company has also recognized ` 53 crore against liability relating to erstwhile subsidiary GAPCO and reversed ` 31 crore for AGR dues of RJIL (charge in quarter ended December 31st, 2019 ` 177 crore and year ended March 31st, 2020 ` 146 crore), as part of exceptional items. During the year, pursuant to a scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the National Company

Law Tribunal, Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited ("RCITPL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has reclassified its development rights in leasehold land to "Intangible Assets under Development". In terms of the scheme, RCITPL has accounted the fair valuation impact of "Intangible Assets under Development" aggregating to ` 38 crore in the retained earnings, overriding the provisions of Ind AS in accordance with the current accounting guidelines. Same accounting treatment has been followed in consolidated financial results. The Company and its subsidiaries have repaid Commercial Papers on their respective due dates. The details of outstanding Commercial Papers (listed) as on March 31, 2020 is as below: Sr. No. Name of Company ` in crore Credit rating 1 Reliance Industries Limited 27,709 A1+ by CRISIL & CARE 2 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited 23,242 A1+ by CRISIL & CARE 3 TV18 Broadcast Limited 720 A1+ by CARE, ICRA & India 4 Network18 Media & Investments Limited 1,490 A1+ by CARE, ICRA & India 5 a. Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are 55,599 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures are ` 13,886 crore. The asset cover in respect of the non-convertible debentures of the Company as on 31st March, 2020 exceeds hundred percent of the principal amount of the said listed secured non- convertible debentures. Registered Office: Corporate Communications Telephone : (+91 22) 2278 5000 Maker Chambers IV Maker Chambers IV Telefax : (+91 22) 2278 5185 3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point 9th Floor, Nariman Point Internet : www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com Mumbai 400 021, India Mumbai 400 021, India CIN : L17110MH1973PLC019786 Page 4 of 23 5 b. Details of non-convertible debentures are as follows: S. Particulars Whether Rating Previous Due Date Next Due Date No. Secured / (1st October 2019 till 31st March (1st April 2020 till 30th September Unsecured 2020) 2020) Principal Interest Principal Interest CRISIL 1 PPD180 Secured* AAA/Stable, - - 6th May 2020 6th May 2020 Tranche 1 IND AAA/Stable 2 PPD Series A Unsecured - - - 31st Aug 2020 3 PPD Series B Unsecured - - 16th Sep 2020 1st Sep 2020 / 16th Sep 2020 4 PPD Series C Unsecured CRISIL - - 04th Sep 2020 04th Sep 2020 5 PPD Series G Unsecured AAA/Stable, - 17th Oct 2019 - - 6 PPD Series D Unsecured [ICRA] AAA - 08th Nov 2019 - - 7 PPD Series H Unsecured (Stable), - 11th Nov 2019 - - 8 PPD Series E Unsecured CARE - 14th Nov 2019 - - 9 PPD Series IB Unsecured AAA/Stable - 11th Dec 2019 - - 10 PPD Series IA Unsecured - 11th Dec 2019 - - 11 PPD Series F Unsecured - 24th Dec 2019 - - 12 PPD Series J Unsecured - 09th Mar 2020 - - 13 PPD1 Unsecured CRISIL -AAA - - 15th Sep 2020 15th Sep 2020 / Stable 14 PPD2 Unsecured CARE - 4th Oct 2019 - - AAA/Stable 15 PPD3 Unsecured - - - 16th June 2020 16 PPD4 Unsecured 18th Nov 2019 18th Nov 2019 17 PPD5 Unsecured CRISIL AAA/ 21st Jan 2020 21st Jan 2020 (Option 1) Stable PPD5 18 Unsecured [ICRA]AAA - 21st Jan 2020 - (Option 2) (Stable) 19 PPD8 Secured** - 30th Oct 2019 - 30th Apr 2020 30th Jan 2020 30th July 2020 20 PPD11 Secured** - - 8th July 2020 21 PPD12 Secured** CRISIL AAA/ - - 09th Apr 2020 22 PPD13 Secured** Stable - - 16th Apr 2020 23 PPD14 Secured** [ICRA]AAA - - 24th Apr 2020 (Stable) 24 PPD15 Secured** - - 15th June 2020 CARE AAA/ 25 PPD16 Secured** Stable - - 20th July 2020 Secured by way of first mortgage/charge on RIL's certain immovable properties.

Secured by way of pari passu charge on RJIL's certain movable properties. Interest and Principal have been paid on the due dates. Registered Office: Corporate Communications Telephone : (+91 22) 2278 5000 Maker Chambers IV Maker Chambers IV Telefax : (+91 22) 2278 5185 3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point 9th Floor, Nariman Point Internet : www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com Mumbai 400 021, India Mumbai 400 021, India CIN : L17110MH1973PLC019786 Page 5 of 23 6. Formulae for computation of ratios are as follows - Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items Debt Service Coverage Ratio = Interest Expense + Principal Repayments made during the period for long term loans Interest Service Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest, Tax and Exceptional Items Interest Expense Debt / Equity Ratio = Total Debt Equity Total Debt represents Current Borrowings, Non-Current Borrowings and Current maturities of Non-Current Borrowings. Equity represents Equity Share Capital and Other Equity. 7. The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th April, 2020. AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (` in crore) Particulars As at 31st March 2020 As at 31st March 2019 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 435,920 302,115 Capital Work-in-Progress 59,096 150,178 Goodwill 10,259 11,997 Other Intangible Assets 86,479 84,262 Intangible Assets Under Development 50,010 29,285 Financial Assets Investments 203,852 164,612 Loans 21,732 5,452 Deferred Tax Assets (Net) 2,900 4,776 Other Non-Current Assets 37,407 17,676 Total Non-Current Assets 907,655 770,353 Current Assets Inventories 73,903 67,561 Financial Assets Investments 72,915 71,023 Trade Receivables 19,656 30,089 Cash and Cash Equivalents 30,920 11,081 Loans 669 545 Other Financial Assets 27,434 10,283 Other Current Assets 32,763 36,804 Total Current Assets 258,260 227,386 Assets Held for Sale - 4,667 Total Assets 1,165,915 1,002,406 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Equity Share Capital 6,339 5,926 Other Equity 446,992 381,186 Non-Controlling Interest 8,016 8,280 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities Borrowings 197,631 207,506 Other Financial Liabilities 18,804 10,020 Deferred Payment Liabilities 18,839 18,839 Provisions 1,790 2,856 Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net) 54,123 49,923 Other Non- Current Liabilities 465 548 Total Non-Current Liabilities 291,652 289,692 Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities Borrowings 93,786 64,436 Trade Payables 96,799 108,309 Other Financial Liabilities 144,778 87,051 Other Current Liabilities 75,663 52,901 Provisions 1,890 1,326 Total Current Liabilities 412,916 314,023 Liabilities directly associated with Assets held for Sale - 3,299 Total Liabilities 704,568 607,014 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,165,915 1,002,406 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Profit Before Tax as per Statement of Profit and Loss (After exceptional item and tax thereon) 53,606 55,227 Adjusted for: Share of (Profit)/Loss of Associates and Joint Ventures (107) (103) Loss on Buy back of debentures 60 - (Profit) / Loss on Sale / Discard of Property, Plant and Equipment and Other Intangible Asset (Net) 247 33 Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense 22,203 20,934 Effect of Exchange Rate Change 107 (1,319) (Profit)/Loss on Divestment of Stake 11 (20) Net Gain on Financial Assets# (2,076) (2,471) Tax on Exceptional Item (948) - Dividend Income# (110) (501) Interest Income# (10,317) (4,952) Finance Costs# 21,880 16,491 Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes 84,556 83,319 Adjusted for: Trade and Other Receivables (9,804) (40,136) Inventories (6,342) (6,724) Trade and Other Payables 38,050 18,078 Cash Generated from Operations 106,460 54,537 Taxes Paid (Net) (8,386) (12,191) Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities 98,074 42,346 B. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Other Intangible Assets (76,517) (93,626) Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment and Other Intangible Assets 964 849 Purchase of Other Investments (1,159,270) (1,105,479) Proceeds from Sale of Financial Assets (including advance received) 1,173,330 1,103,615 Upfront Fibre Payment (16,439) - Net Cash Flow for Other Financial Assets 650 (1,960) Interest Income 1,477 972 Dividend Income from Associates 18 3 Dividend Income from Others 70 498 Net Cash Flow used in Investing Activities (75,717) (95,128) C. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Issue of Equity Share Capital 18 117 Proceeds from Issue of Share Capital to Non-Controlling Interest/Compulsorily Convertible Debentures 111 113 Share Application Money 1 2 Payment of Lease Liabilities (1,062) - Proceeds from Borrowing - Non-Current 28,665 80,299 Repayment of Borrowing - Non-Current (18,179) (20,245) Borrowing - Current (Net) 25,095 26,402 Deferred Payment Liabilities (1,370) (870) Movement in Deposits (2,720) (2,292) Dividend Paid (including Dividend Distribution Tax) (4,592) (4,282) Interest Paid (28,508) (23,338) Net Cash (used in) / from Financing Activities (2,541) 55,906 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 19,816 3,124 Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,081 7,336 Add: Upon addition of Subsidiaries 23 621 Closing Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents 30,920 11,081 #Other than Financial Services Segment Segment Value of Sales and Services (Revenue) - Petrochemicals 32,206 36,909 42,414 145,264 172,065 - Refining 84,854 103,718 87,844 387,522 393,988 - Oil and Gas 625 873 1,069 3,211 5,005 - Organized Retail 38,211 45,327 36,663 162,936 130,566 - Digital Services 18,632 17,555 14,328 68,462 48,660 - Financial Services 671 240 322 1,271 250 - Others 17,155 4,639 7,938 42,463 22,151 Gross Value of Sales and Services 192,354 209,261 190,578 811,129 772,685 Less: Inter Segment Transfers 41,145 40,163 35,427 151,924 147,473 Value of Sales & Services 151,209 169,098 155,151 659,205 625,212 Less: GST Recovered 11,926 12,056 12,586 47,560 42,118 Revenue from Operations 139,283 157,042 142,565 611,645 583,094 2. Segment Results (EBITDA) - Petrochemicals 5,938 7,239 9,346 30,933 37,866 - Refining 6,614 6,808 5,239 24,461 26,050 - Oil and Gas (46) 64 258 353 1,642 - Organized Retail 2,556 2,727 1,923 9,654 6,201 - Digital Services 6,452 5,833 4,515 22,517 15,341 - Financial Services$ 39 146 315 473 233 - Others 1,772 1,089 551 4,573 2,751 Total Segment Profit before Interest, Tax, Exceptional items and Depreciation, Amortisation 23,325 23,906 22,147 92,964 90,084 and Depletion 3. Segment Results (EBIT) - Petrochemicals 4,553 5,866 7,961 25,547 32,394 - Refining 5,706 5,934 4,452 21,334 22,880 - Oil and Gas (485) (366) (267) (1,407) (1,379) - Organized Retail 2,062 2,389 1,721 8,263 5,546 - Digital Services 4,104 3,857 2,665 14,363 8,784 - Financial Services$ 39 146 315 473 233 - Others 1163 658 139 2,721 1,225 Total Segment Profit before Interest and Tax and 17,142 18,484 16,986 71,294 69,683 Exceptional items (i) Finance Cost* (6,022) (5,306) (4,893) (21,880) (16,491) (ii) Interest Income** 2,580 2,469 1,261 9,980 4,952 (iii) Other Un-allocable Income (Net of Expenditure) (210) (508) 504 (1,344) (2,917) Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax 13,490 15,139 13,858 58,050 55,227 Exceptional Item (4,267) (177) - (4,444) - Profit before Tax 9,223 14,962 13,858 53,606 55,227 (i) Current Tax (1,376) (1,996) (2,804) (8,630) (11,683) (ii) Deferred Tax (1,301) (1,125) (627) (5,096) (3,707) Profit after Tax (including share of Profit/(Loss) of 6,546 11,841 10,427 39,880 39,837 Associates & Joint Ventures) 4. Total EBITDA 25,886 26,088 24,047 102,280 92,656 Segment Assets - Petrochemicals 130,866 128,691 129,952 130,866 129,952 - Refining 229,070 223,452 220,103 229,070 220,103 - Oil and Gas 42,693 39,487 36,133 42,693 36,133 - Organized Retail 38,165 44,634 35,560 38,165 35,560 - Digital Services 277,439 256,888 213,393 277,439 213,393 - Financial Services 25,258 17,491 8,332 25,258 8,332 - Others 92,522 96,691 65,992 92,522 65,992 - Unallocated 329,902 279,962 292,941 329,902 292,941 Total Segment Assets 1,165,915 1,087,296 1,002,406 1,165,915 1,002,406 6. Segment Liabilities - Petrochemicals 12,129 11,830 21,745 12,129 21,745 - Refining 38,265 49,277 46,928 38,265 46,928 - Oil and Gas 42,626 41,501 42,201 42,626 42,201 - Organized Retail 19,276 26,246 22,508 19,276 22,508 - Digital Services 75,837 186,119 150,083 75,837 150,083 - Financial Services 78 259 19 78 19 - Others 25,180 25,865 10,790 25,180 10,790 - Unallocated 952,524 746,199 708,132 952,524 708,132 Total Segment Liabilities 1,165,915 1,087,296 1,002,406 1,165,915 1,002,406 $ Segment results (EBITDA and EBIT) of the financial services segment include interest income and interest expense relating to the segment. *Finance cost relating to Financial Services segment of ` 42 crore for the quarter ended March 31st, 2020; ` 98 crore for the quarter ended December 31st 2019, ` 1 crore for the quarter ended March 31st 2019, ` 147 crore for the year ended March 31st, 2020 ` 4 crore for the year ended March 31st ,2019, has been considered as part of Segment result. Interest Income relating to Petrochemicals Segment of ` 337 crore for quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 has been considered as part of Segment result. As per Indian Accounting Standard 108 'Operating Segments', the Company has reported 'Segment Information', as described below: The Petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products namely, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Linear Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester Yarn, Polyester Fibres, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Paraxylene, Ethylene Glycol, Olefins, Aromatics, Linear Alkyl Benzene, Butadiene, Acrylonitrile, Poly Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Caustic Soda, Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Purity Iso- Butylene and Composites. The Refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products. The Oil and Gas segment includes exploration, development, production of crude oil and natural gas. The Organized Retail segment includes organized retail business in India. The Digital Services segment includes provision of a range of digital services in India and investment in telecom infrastructure business. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc. Other business segments which are not separately reportable have been grouped under the Others segment. Other investments / assets, long term resources raised by the company, business trade financing liabilities managed by the centralised treasury function and related income/expense are considered under Unallocated. During this quarter, the Company has identified 'Financial services' as a separate business segment. It is based on internal reorganization of its business segments, increased focus and business review carried out by the Executive Committee (Chief Operating Decision Maker - CODM) of the Company. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc. Further, the CODM has evaluated that business trade financing would be part of the centralized treasury function along with management of long-term resources raised by the Company. Pursuant to the above change, the Company has restated segment information of all comparative previous periods in consonance with Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments", including related disclosures. AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020 (` in crore, except per share data) Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 Mar'20 31 Dec'19 31 Mar'19 31 Mar'20 31 Mar'19 Income Value of Sales & Services (Revenue) 80,298 93,828 90,816 365,202 401,583 Less: GST Recovered 3,299 3,589 4,076 14,322 16,082 Revenue from Operations 76,999 90,239 86,740 350,880 385,501 Other Income 3,946 3,867 2,715 14,541 8,822 Total Income 80,945 94,106 89,455 365,421 394,323 Expenses Cost of Materials Consumed 50,447 61,844 59,085 237,342 265,288 Purchases of Stock-in-Trade 2,158 1,841 1,594 7,292 8,289 Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock- (1,247) 91 (1,881) 77 (3,294) in-Trade Excise Duty 3,043 3,863 2,975 14,902 13,885 Employee Benefits Expense 1,506 1,426 1,405 6,067 5,834 Finance Costs 4,161 2,520 2,791 12,105 9,751 Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense 2,685 2,551 2,465 9,728 10,558 Other Expenses 9,749 8,216 9,690 33,347 36,645 Total Expenses 72,502 82,352 78,124 320,860 346,956 Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax 8,443 11,754 11,331 44,561 47,367 Exceptional Item (Refer Note 2) 4,245 - - 4,245 - Profit Before Tax$ 4,198 11,754 11,331 40,316 47,367 Tax Expenses$ Current Tax 1,337 1,869 2,145 7,200 9,440 Deferred Tax 281 300 630 2,213 2,764 Profit for the Period 2,580 9,585 8,556 30,903 35,163 Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) i Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss (119) (1) 77,154 (392) 76,892 ii Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to Profit 36 (1,028) (16,625) (944) (16,569) or Loss iii Items that will be reclassified to Profit or Loss (5,672) (315) 651 (6,921) (827) iv Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to Profit or 964 56 (140) 1,183 178 Loss Total Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Net of Tax) (4,791) (1,288) 61,040 (7,074) 59,674 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period (2,211) 8,297 69,596 23,829 94,837 Earnings per equity share (Face Value of ` 10/-) (Not Annualised for the quarter) (a.1) Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Item 10.77 15.12 13.50 55.45 55.48 (a.2) Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Item 4.07 15.12 13.50 48.75 55.48 (b.1) Diluted (in `) - Before Exceptional Item 10.77 15.12 13.50 55.44 55.47 (b.2) Diluted (in `) - After Exceptional Item 4.07 15.12 13.50 48.75 55.47 Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of ` 10/- each. 6,339 6,339 6,339 6,339 6,339 Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve 418,245 398,983 Capital Redemption Reserve/Debenture Redemption Reserve 9,375 9,375 9,375 9,375 9,375 Net Worth (including Retained Earning) 370,465 367,884 344,128 370,465 344,128 (a) Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.18 4.60 3.20 2.66 3.49 (b) Interest Service Coverage Ratio 3.03 5.66 5.06 4.68 5.86 (c) Debt-Equity Ratio 0.62 0.34 0.40 0.62 0.40 $ Profit before tax is after exceptional item and tax thereon and Tax expenses are excluding the current tax on exceptional items. Notes
The figures for the corresponding previous period have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary, to make them comparable.

The figures for quarter ended 31 st March, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures of the full financial year and the reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year. The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. In many countries, businesses are being forced to cease or limit their operations for long or indefinite period of time. Measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, including travel bans, quarantines, social distancing, and closures of non-essential services have triggered significant disruptions to businesses worldwide, resulting in an economic slowdown.

COVID-19 is significantly impacting business operation of the companies, by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lock down of production facilities etc. On 24 th March 2020, the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days which further got extended till 3 rd May 2020 to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in India resulting in significant reduction in economic activities. Further, during March/April 2020, there has been significant volatility in oil prices, resulting in reduction in oil prices.

In assessing the recoverability of Company's assets such as Investments, Loans, Intangible Assets, Goodwill, Trade receivable, Inventories etc. the Company has considered internal and external information upto the date of approval of these financial results. The Company has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used basis the internal and external information / indicators of future economic conditions and expect to recover the carrying amount of the assets.

Further, in respect to Refining and Petrochemicals business, the Company has determined the non-cash inventory holding losses in the energy businesses due to dramatic drop in oil prices accompanied with unprecedented demand destruction due to Covid-19 and the same has been disclosed as Exceptional Items in the Financial Results. Impact of the same, net of current tax for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 is ` 4,245 crore (tax ` 899 crore).

March 13, 2020, certain liabilities of ` 1,04,365 crore have stood transferred to RIL with an equal amount of consideration and the same has been recognized in financial statements with effect from appointed date i.e. December 16, 2019. The Company has repaid Commercial Papers on their respective due dates. The Commercial Papers (listed) of the Company outstanding as on 31st March,2020 are ` 27,709 crore.

The Company is in compliance with the requirements of SEBI circular dated November 26, 2018 applicable to Large Corporate Borrowers. a Total Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company outstanding as on 31 st March,2020 are 55,599 crore out of which, secured non-convertible debentures are ` 13,886 crore. The asset cover in respect of the non-convertible debentures of the Company as on 31st March, 2020 exceeds hundred percent of the principal amount of the said listed secured non-convertible debentures.

Secured by way of pari passu charge on RJIL's certain movable properties. Interest and Principal have been paid on the due dates. The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th April, 2020. AUDITED STANDALONE BALANCE SHEET ( ` in crore) Particulars As at 31st March 2020 As at 31st March 2019 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 297,847 194,895 Capital Work-in-Progress 15,638 105,155 Intangible Assets 8,624 8,293 Intangible Assets Under Development 12,327 6,402 Financial Assets Investments 419,073 272,043 Loans 44,348 31,806 Other Non-Current Assets 4,458 4,287 Total Non-Current Assets 802,315 622,881 Current Assets Inventories 38,802 44,144 Financial Assets Investments 70,030 59,640 Trade Receivables 7,483 12,110 Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,443 3,768 Loans 15,028 4,876 Others Financial Assets 16,100 17,127 Other Current Assets 10,711 11,199 Total Current Assets 166,597 152,864 Total Assets 968,912 775,745 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Equity Share Capital 6,339 6,339 Other Equity 418,245 398,983 Total Equity 424,584 405,322 Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities Borrowings 178,751 118,098 Other Financial Liabilities 2,924 - Provisions 1,410 2,483 Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net) 50,556 47,317 Other Non-Current Liabilities 504 504 Total Non-Current Liabilities 234,145 168,402 Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities Borrowings 51,276 39,097 Trade Payables due to: - Micro and Small Enterprise 116 229 - Other than Micro and Small Enterprise 70,932 88,012 Other Financial Liabilities 120,618 27,675 Other Current Liabilities 66,169 46,225 Provisions 1,072 783 Total Current Liabilities 310,183 202,021 Total Liabilities 544,328 370,423 Total Equity and Liabilities 968,912 775,745 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Profit Before Tax as per Statement of Profit and Loss (After exceptional item and tax thereon) 40,316 47,367 Adjusted for: Loss on Buy back of Debentures 60 - (Profit) / Loss on Sale / Discard of Property, Plant and Equipment (Net) 192 (15) Depreciation / Amortisation and Depletion Expense 9,728 10,558 Effect of Exchange Rate Change (253) (1,540) Net Gain on Financial Assets# (1,717) (2,252) Tax on Exceptional Items (899) - Dividend Income (350) (449) Interest Income# (10,899) (5,517) Finance Costs 12,105 9,751 Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes 48,283 57,903 Adjusted for: Trade and Other Receivables 5,050 (24,011) Inventories 5,342 (4,575) Trade and Other Payables 23,139 9,300 Cash Generated from Operations 81,814 38,617 Taxes Paid (Net) (5,254) (9,426) Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities 76,560 29,191 B. CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets (23,183) (24,971) Consideration for Capex Liabilities transferred from RJIL through scheme* 31,849 - Proceeds from disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets 15 103 Investment in Subsidiaries/Trusts (212,106) (28,827) Disposal of Investments in Subsidiaries 65,365 97 Purchase of Other Investments (986,656) (1,001,730) Proceeds from Sale of Financial Assets (including advanced received) 1,002,471 1,017,713 Net Cash Flow for Other Financial Assets (24,620) (19,150) Interest Income 3,863 2,368 Dividend Income from Subsidiaries / Associates 303 3 Dividend Income from Others 47 445 Net Cash Flow used in Investing Activities (142,652) (53,949) C. CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from Issue of Equity Share Capital 18 117 Share Application Money 1 2 Payment of lease Liabilities (97) - Proceeds from Borrowing - Non-Current 20,323 23,989 Consideration for Non- Current borrowings transferred from RJIL through scheme$ 66,987 - Repayment of Borrowing - Non-Current (9,238) (6,594) Borrowing - Current (Net) 11,828 24,147 Dividend Paid (including Dividend Distribution Tax) (4,584) (4,282) Interest Paid (14,471) (11,584) Net Cash Flow from Financing Activities 70,767 25,795 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,675 1,037 Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,768 2,731 Closing Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,443 3,768 #Other than Financial Services Segment *Net of Repayment of ` 5,529 crore $ Refer Note 3 of Standalone Financial Results above AUDITED STANDALONE SEGMENT INFORMATION FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2020 (` in crore) Sr. Quarter Ended Year Ended No. Particulars 31 Mar'20 31 Dec'19 31 Mar'19 31 Mar'20 31 Mar'19 1 Segment Value of Sales and Services (Revenue) - Petrochemicals 31,403 35,906 41,395 140,896 168,075 - Refining 67,809 78,189 68,814 299,079 320,547 - Oil and Gas 160 542 520 1,639 2,613 - Financial Services 283 87 168 616 597 - Others 931 529 532 2,296 1,685 Gross Value of Sales and Services 100,586 115,253 111, As per Indian Accounting Standard 108 'Operating Segments', the Company has reported 'Segment Information', as described below: The Petrochemicals segment includes production and marketing operations of petrochemical products namely, High density Polyethylene, Low density Polyethylene, Linear Low density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester Yarn, Polyester Fibres, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Paraxylene, Ethylene Glycol, Olefins, Aromatics, Linear Alkyl Benzene, Butadiene, Acrylonitrile, Poly Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Caustic Soda, Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Purity Iso-Butylene and Composites. The Refining segment includes production and marketing operations of the petroleum products. The Oil and Gas segment includes exploration, development, production of crude oil and natural gas. The Financial Services segment comprises of management and deployment of identified resources of the Company to various activities including non-banking financial services, insurance broking etc. All other business segments have been grouped under the Others segment. Other investments / assets, long term resources raised by the Company, business trade financing liabilities managed by the centralized treasury function and related income and expense are considered under Unallocated. Registered Office: Corporate Communications Telephone : (+91 22) 2278 5000 Maker Chambers IV Maker Chambers IV Telefax : (+91 22) 2278 5185 3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point 9th Floor, Nariman Point Internet : www.ril.com; investor.relations@ril.com Mumbai 400 021, India Mumbai 400 021, India CIN : L17110MH1973PLC019786 Page 22 of 23 Attachments Original document

