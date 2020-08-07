Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited, both WOS of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and RIL and their respective Shareholders– Further update

08/07/2020 | 02:44am EDT

August 6, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. ("RHUSA") and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited ("REGDL"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") and RIL and their respective Shareholders ("Scheme") - Further update

This is further to the various disclosures made by the Company on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that the final hearing on the Scheme was conducted by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, ('NCLT') on July 27, 2020. Order sanctioning the Scheme has been uploaded on the website of NCLT on August 6, 2020.

A certified copy of the order is awaited.

Appointed date of the Scheme is opening hours of March 1, 2020. The Scheme will be effective upon filing of certified copy of the order of the NCLT with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:43:18 UTC
