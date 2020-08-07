Reliance Industries : Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited, both WOS of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and RIL and their respective Shareholders– Further update

August 6, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. ("RHUSA") and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited ("REGDL"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") and RIL and their respective Shareholders ("Scheme") - Further update

This is further to the various disclosures made by the Company on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that the final hearing on the Scheme was conducted by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, ('NCLT') on July 27, 2020. Order sanctioning the Scheme has been uploaded on the website of NCLT on August 6, 2020.

A certified copy of the order is awaited.

Appointed date of the Scheme is opening hours of March 1, 2020. The Scheme will be effective upon filing of certified copy of the order of the NCLT with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 2 Shenton Way, 35A boulevard Joseph II #19- 00 SGX Centre 1, B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786