RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Jio Platform Limited

07/13/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

July 13, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. Cl1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Scrip Code: 500325

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Trading Symbol: "RELIANCE"

Dear Sirs,

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Jio Platforms Limited

This is further to the Media Releases issued by the Company from time to time regarding investment by financial investors in Jio Platforms Limited.

We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, received the subscription amounts from the following investors and allotted equity shares to them:

Name of the Investor

Subscription amount (Rs. crore)

% of fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited

VEPF VII AIV I, L.P. (Vista Equity Partners)

11,367.00

2.32%

Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR)

11,367.00

2.32%

MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (Mubadala)

9,093.60

1.85%

Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited (acting in its capacity as trustee of 'Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust')

(ADIA)

5,683.50

1.16%

India Markets Pte. Ltd. (TPG)

4,546.80

0.93%

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is for your information and dissemination on your website

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock

Taipei Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

Exchange

15F, No.100, Sec. 2,

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way, #19- 00

Roosevelt Road,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

SGX Centre 1,

Taipei, Taiwan, 10084

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:25:03 UTC
