Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Jio Platform Limited

July 13, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Jio Platforms Limited

This is further to the Media Releases issued by the Company from time to time regarding investment by financial investors in Jio Platforms Limited.

We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, received the subscription amounts from the following investors and allotted equity shares to them:

Name of the Investor Subscription amount (Rs. crore) % of fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited VEPF VII AIV I, L.P. (Vista Equity Partners) 11,367.00 2.32% Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR) 11,367.00 2.32% MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (Mubadala) 9,093.60 1.85% Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited (acting in its capacity as trustee of 'Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust') (ADIA) 5,683.50 1.16% India Markets Pte. Ltd. (TPG) 4,546.80 0.93%

