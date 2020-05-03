Log in
Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : India's Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 million in its digital arm

05/03/2020 | 11:11pm EDT
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday private equity firm Silver Lake will invest 56.56 billion rupees ($746.74 million) in its digital arm, giving it a valuation of 4.90 trillion rupees.

The deal comes days after Facebook said it would spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, as well as its news, movie and music apps, along with other businesses.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru;Editing by Aditya Soni)
