RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Payment of interest to the holders of NCDs – PPD Series 8

07/31/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

July 31, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Sub: Payment of interest to the holders of Secured Redeemable

Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series 8 (ISIN - INE110L07047)

BSE- Scrip Code: 952917; NSE - RIL 8.25% 2025 Sr. 8

Ref: Submission under Regulation 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

We confirm that the interest on the Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures - PPD Series 8 (ISIN - INE110L07047) has been duly paid to all the holders on due date i.e. July 30, 2020.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 17:56:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 5 534 B 73 905 M 73 905 M
Net income 2021 473 B 6 316 M 6 316 M
Net Debt 2021 1 187 B 15 854 M 15 854 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 13 124 B 175 B 175 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 53,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 1 906,18 INR
Last Close Price 2 067,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.53%178 773
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.00%177 035
BP PLC-39.92%74 275
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.21%65 593
NESTE OYJ26.02%35 353
PTT-11.36%34 579
