Reliance Industries : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Firm Jio Platforms

By Miriam Gottfried

Private-equity firm Silver Lake is nearing a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal would come less than two weeks after Facebook Inc. said it would pay $5.7 billion for a nearly 10% stake in Jio, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

Silver Lake's planned investment would value Jio at $65 billion -- a 12.5% premium to the value implied by the Facebook investment, which came with a separate agreement to connect the social-media giant's WhatsApp messaging app with parts of the Jio platform, the people said.

The infusion could help fuel the breakneck growth of Jio, which was built from scratch starting in late 2016 and has become a major wireless operator in India, serving nearly 400 million customers. The company has also built its own phones and has created an ecosystem of digital applications for video and music-streaming, chatting, e-commerce and more.

