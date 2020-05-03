Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Reliance Industries : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Firm Jio Platforms

05/03/2020 | 10:58pm EDT

By Miriam Gottfried

Private-equity firm Silver Lake is nearing a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal would come less than two weeks after Facebook Inc. said it would pay $5.7 billion for a nearly 10% stake in Jio, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

Silver Lake's planned investment would value Jio at $65 billion -- a 12.5% premium to the value implied by the Facebook investment, which came with a separate agreement to connect the social-media giant's WhatsApp messaging app with parts of the Jio platform, the people said.

The infusion could help fuel the breakneck growth of Jio, which was built from scratch starting in late 2016 and has become a major wireless operator in India, serving nearly 400 million customers. The company has also built its own phones and has created an ecosystem of digital applications for video and music-streaming, chatting, e-commerce and more.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.74% 1466 End-of-day quote.0.83%
SILVER -0.05% 14.8725 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 942 B
EBIT 2020 655 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 2 234 B
Yield 2020 0,50%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 8 688 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 566,03  INR
Last Close Price 1 466,00  INR
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%114 622
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.18%182 396
BP PLC-36.63%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 257
PTT1.43%31 216
PHILLIPS 66-40.44%28 978
