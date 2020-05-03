Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom Firm Jio Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

By Miriam Gottfried

Private-equity firm Silver Lake is nearing a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal would come less than two weeks after Facebook Inc. said it would pay $5.7 billion for a nearly 10% stake in Jio, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

Silver Lake's planned investment would value Jio at $65 billion -- a 12.5% premium to the value implied by the Facebook investment, which came with a separate agreement to connect the social-media giant's WhatsApp messaging app with parts of the Jio platform, the people said.

The infusion could help fuel the breakneck growth of Jio, which was built from scratch starting in late 2016 and has become a major wireless operator in India, serving nearly 400 million customers. The company has also built its own phones and has created an ecosystem of digital applications for video and music-streaming, chatting, e-commerce and more.

Jio has employed a strategy of undercutting rivals' pricing to bring connectivity and digital services to a wider swath of India's population of more than 1.3 billion. The company, which would have annual revenue of $8 billion based on its first-quarter sales and has operating margins of greater than 40%, is considered a prime candidate for an eventual initial public offering, the people said.

Silver Lake has arguably been the most active investor in private and public tech companies this year, with the pace undiminished by the coronavirus pandemic.

A deal with Jio would be Silver Lake's third major investment in just the past four weeks as the technology-focused buyout firm seeks bargains amid the economic destruction the pandemic has caused.

On April 6, the firm with a partner invested $1 billion in Airbnb Inc., which has been battered by a wave of cancellations due to the pandemic. Two weeks later, Silver Lake joined with Apollo Global Management Inc. in a roughly $1.2 billion rescue-financing deal for online-travel booking company Expedia Group Inc., whose revenue has also been severely dented by travel bans. In March, Silver Lake agreed to make a $1 billion investment in Twitter Inc., which was facing an onslaught from activist investor Elliott Management Corp.

With around $40 billion in assets, Silver Lake has a longstanding playbook of taking large stakes in companies including Dell Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc. and Broadcom Inc. and working closely with their founders or management to help spur growth.

With Jio, Silver Lake is hoping to replicate the success of its investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which earned the firm a big return when the Chinese e-commerce giant went public in 2014.

That was followed by a 2018 investment in Alibaba carve-out Ant Financial Services Group, which has yet to go public.

In March, Silver Lake led a $2.25 billion funding round in Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo LLC, becoming one of the first outside investors in the self-driving-car unit. The firm also led a $1 billion investment in Alphabet's Verily Life Sciences LLC in January.

Based in Mumbai, Jio-parent Reliance Industries is India's largest company by market value and has investments in media, retail and petrochemicals. Reliance's chairman and largest shareholder, Mukesh Ambani, is the country's richest man. The company placed much of its digital and telecommunications assets in the newly created Jio Platforms last year.

Jio tapped Morgan Stanley, known for its deep ties to Silicon Valley, to lead the fundraising effort, the people said.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.74% 1466 End-of-day quote.0.83%
SILVER -0.05% 14.8725 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
11:11pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 mi..
RE
11:09pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom..
DJ
10:58pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom..
DJ
05/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 4Q Net Profit Fell 39%; Rights Issue Approved -- Earnings ..
DJ
04/30Reliance suffers worst profit fall in over 11 years on weak fuel demand
RE
04/30RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020
PU
04/30RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 4Q Net Profit Hit by Exceptional Charge
DJ
04/30FACEBOOK : India's Reliance cuts pay of execs in oil-and-gas division - sources,..
RE
04/28RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series L)
PU
04/24Facebook's big India deal portends a bruising time for SoftBank-backed Paytm
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 942 B
EBIT 2020 655 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 2 234 B
Yield 2020 0,50%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,83x
Capitalization 8 688 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 566,03  INR
Last Close Price 1 466,00  INR
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.83%114 622
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.18%182 396
BP PLC-36.63%75 399
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.51%73 257
PTT1.43%31 216
PHILLIPS 66-40.44%28 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group