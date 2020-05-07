Reliance Industries : Vista Equity Partners to Invest US$1.50 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

By P.R. Venkat



Austin-based Vista Equity Partners (VEP.XX) will invest 113.67 billion rupees (US$1.50 billion) in Indian telecom operator Jio Platforms Ltd., making it the latest big foreign firm seeking a pie in the company.

Vista Equity will become the largest shareholder in Jio Platforms with a 2.32% stake after Reliance Industries Ltd. and Facebook Inc. Inc., Reliance Industries said Friday.

Vista Equity's investment would put Jio Platforms' equity value at INR4.91 trillion.

In the last three weeks, Reliance Industries has raised INR605.96 billion from various leading technology companies that includes Facebook's investment of $5.7 billion for a stake of just under 10% in Jio Platforms.

Earlier this month, another private-equity firm, Silver Lake, struck a deal to invest $750 million in Jio.

"We believe in the potential of the digital society that Jio is building for India," Vista Equity chief executive Robert F. Smith said.

Jio Platforms and its subsidiary, mobile operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., are part of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries. Jio Infocomm provides services to about 388 million customers.

"Jio's vision is to enable a digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses throughout India, especially small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers," Reliance said.

Many foreign firms have been pouring billions of dollars into India's tech industry, the world's largest untapped digital market. Hundreds of millions of India's 1.3 billion people remain disconnected from the internet, having never consumed products online.

Amazon.com Inc. has in years past said it is investing $5 billion in the country, while Walmart Inc. in 2018 paid $16 billion for India's biggest domestic e-commerce startup, Flipkart.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries on the deal.

