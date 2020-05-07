Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : Vista Equity Partners to Invest US$1.50 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Austin-based Vista Equity Partners (VEP.XX) will invest 113.67 billion rupees (US$1.50 billion) in Indian telecom operator Jio Platforms Ltd., making it the latest big foreign firm seeking a pie in the company.

Vista Equity will become the largest shareholder in Jio Platforms with a 2.32% stake after Reliance Industries Ltd. and Facebook Inc. Inc., Reliance Industries said Friday.

Vista Equity's investment would put Jio Platforms' equity value at INR4.91 trillion.

In the last three weeks, Reliance Industries has raised INR605.96 billion from various leading technology companies that includes Facebook's investment of $5.7 billion for a stake of just under 10% in Jio Platforms.

Earlier this month, another private-equity firm, Silver Lake, struck a deal to invest $750 million in Jio.

"We believe in the potential of the digital society that Jio is building for India," Vista Equity chief executive Robert F. Smith said.

Jio Platforms and its subsidiary, mobile operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., are part of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries. Jio Infocomm provides services to about 388 million customers.

"Jio's vision is to enable a digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses throughout India, especially small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers," Reliance said.

Many foreign firms have been pouring billions of dollars into India's tech industry, the world's largest untapped digital market. Hundreds of millions of India's 1.3 billion people remain disconnected from the internet, having never consumed products online.

Amazon.com Inc. has in years past said it is investing $5 billion in the country, while Walmart Inc. in 2018 paid $16 billion for India's biggest domestic e-commerce startup, Flipkart.

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries on the deal.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.34% 211.26 Delayed Quote.2.93%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 3.16% 1506.95 End-of-day quote.3.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:52aIndia's Reliance strikes third unit stake deal, raising $8 billion in two wee..
RE
05/07RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Vista Equity Partners to Invest US$1.50 Billion in Relianc..
DJ
05/05RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Redeem $200 Million Worth of Bonds Early
DJ
05/04RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake Nears Jio Deal
DJ
05/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom..
DJ
05/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom..
DJ
05/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Indian Tech, Telecom..
DJ
05/01RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 4Q Net Profit Fell 39%; Rights Issue Approved -- Earnings ..
DJ
04/30Reliance suffers worst profit fall in over 11 years on weak fuel demand
RE
04/30RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Annual Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 5 942 B
EBIT 2020 655 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 2 234 B
Yield 2020 0,49%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 8 931 B
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 599,28  INR
Last Close Price 1 506,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.57%117 817
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.96%185 990
BP PLC-33.48%77 980
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.27%71 698
PHILLIPS 66-35.45%31 401
PTT-2.14%30 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group