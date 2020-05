By Kosaku Narioka



Reliance Industries Ltd. said it will redeem $200 million worth of bonds ahead of their scheduled maturity in 2035.

The bonds, listed on the Taipei Exchange, will be redeemed on June 5, the Indian conglomerate said late Tuesday.

The company will pay the principal amount and accrued interest for the bonds that have a 5% coupon and were issued in 2015, it said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com