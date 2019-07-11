Reliance Infrastructure : Secures Agreement From Lenders for Resolution Plan

By P.R. Venkat

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (500390.BY) said 16 of its lenders have agreed to sign the inter-creditor agreement, giving the company 180 days to work out a debt resolution plan.

Reliance Infrastructure said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange on Thursday that it is confident of implementing the resolution plan within the deadline. The company said it aims to be debt-free next year.

To cut debt, Reliance Infrastructure said it plans to monetize its corporate office in Mumbai, as well as sell a toll road in India, valued at 36 billion rupees ($526 million).

