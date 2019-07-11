Log in
RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

(RELINFRA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/10
46.05 INR   -5.92%
05:34aRELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE : Secures Agreement From Lenders for Resolution Plan
DJ
2018RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Reliance Infrastructure : Secures Agreement From Lenders for Resolution Plan

07/11/2019 | 05:34am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (500390.BY) said 16 of its lenders have agreed to sign the inter-creditor agreement, giving the company 180 days to work out a debt resolution plan.

Reliance Infrastructure said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange on Thursday that it is confident of implementing the resolution plan within the deadline. The company said it aims to be debt-free next year.

To cut debt, Reliance Infrastructure said it plans to monetize its corporate office in Mumbai, as well as sell a toll road in India, valued at 36 billion rupees ($526 million).

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 11 612 M
Chart RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE
Duration : Period :
Reliance Infrastructure Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 46,1  INR
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lalit Jagmohan Jalan Chief Executive Officer
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman
Sridhar Narasimhan Chief Financial Officer
Sateesh Parshuram Seth Vice Chairman
Surinder Singh Kohli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE-85.44%170
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.52%99 671
ENEL27.40%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.86%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.46%62 504
IBERDROLA22.74%61 081
About