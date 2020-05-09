Reliance Infrastructure : RInfra Q4 FY20 Result

ROAD BUSINESS ENSURING SMOOTH TRANSPORT OF ESSENTIAL GOODS WITH SAFE , SECURE AND OBSTRUCTION FREE ROADS

BSES DELHI DISCOMS EFFECTIVELY SERVING AT FULL CAPACITY TO

SERVICES WITHOUT INTERRUPTION DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD OF COVID-19

RELIANCE GROUP IS COMMITTED TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL

AWAITING FINAL ADJUDICATION ORDERS ON CLAIMS OF OVER RS 30,000 CRORE

COMPANY AIMS TO BE ZERO DEBT IN NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR BASED ON LIQUIDITY

FY20 STANDALONE RINFRA INTEREST COST DOWN 24% TO Rs 918 CRORE VIS-À-

Q4 FY20 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME UP 6% AT Rs 4,525 CRORE VIS-À-VIS

CRORE IN FY19 AFTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEM & DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

FY20 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF Rs 771 CRORE VIS-À-VIS LOSS OF Rs 2,427

CRORE IN FY19 BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEM & DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

FY20 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF Rs 900 CRORE VIS-À-VIS LOSS OF Rs 316

FY20 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING EBITDA UP 21% AT Rs 4,801 CRORE VIS-À-VIS Rs

FY20 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME UP 7% AT Rs 20,483 CRORE VIS-À-VIS

Reliance Infrastructure Limited Reliance Centre Tel: +91 22 4303 1000 Santa Cruz (E) Fax: +91 22 4303 8662 Mumbai 400055 www.rinfra.com CIN : L75100MH1929PLC001530

Mumbai, May 08, 2020: Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) today announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

Operational highlights for FY19-20

Over 2.2 lakh new households added in Delhi Discoms; Total households : ~44 lakhs

T&D loss remains below 8% in Delhi Discoms backed by high operational efficiencies - Efficiently serviced peak demand of 4,864 MW, which is up 4.8% from previous year

FY20 Revenue of Rs 1,175 crore from road projects, an increase of 5% YoY

FY20 Revenue of Rs 346 crore from Mumbai Metro One project, an increase of 5% YoY

Strong E&C orderbook of ~Rs 27,550 crore as on March 31, 2020

Won arbitration award worth Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation for 2*600 MW Raghunathpur thermal power project in West Bengal

Delhi Agra (DA) toll road sale for Enterprise Value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd. is on track for closure

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.

RInfra is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.

RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; ten road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

RInfra is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

https://twitter.com/rinfraofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/relianceinfrastructure/

For further information please contact:

Ambreesh Mishra : 9022202812

ambreesh.mishra@relianceada.com

Registered Office: Reliance Centre, Ground Floor, 19, Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001