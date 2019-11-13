Log in
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

0
11/13/2019 | 06:50am EST

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that James Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Karla Lewis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Arthur Ajemyan, Vice President, Corporate Controller, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Goldman Sachs Conference Center in New York, NY. Reliance is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.
  • The Cowen Chemicals, Metals, and Mining Summit on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Maxwell Hotel in New York, NY. Reliance will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2018, Reliance’s average order size was $2,130, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:
Brenda Miyamoto
Investor Relations
(213) 576-2428
investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 983 M
EBIT 2019 962 M
Net income 2019 650 M
Debt 2019 1 369 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 7 812 M
Chart RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.
Duration : Period :
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 112,60  $
Last Close Price 117,20  $
Spread / Highest target 4,95%
Spread / Average Target -3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Donald Hoffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Kaminski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William Kenneth Sales Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephen Paul Koch Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael P. Shanley Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.62.60%7 812
VALE S.A.-5.51%62 746
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED111.46%20 170
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-16.46%18 141
NUCOR6.74%16 716
ARCELORMITTAL-14.11%16 274
