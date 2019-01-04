Reliant Bancorp, Inc. : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and year end financial results on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, after the close of the market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end results on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, and the earnings conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1855/28943. A link to these events can be found on the Company’s website at www.reliantbank.com.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee.

