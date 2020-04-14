Log in
RELIANT BANCORP, INC.

(RBNC)
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. : Announces 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call

04/14/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on Monday, April 27, 2020, after the close of the market.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, and the earnings conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1855/33916.  A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at www.reliantbank.com under the tab for "Investor Relations."

About Reliant and Reliant Bank 

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliant-bancorp-inc-announces-2020-first-quarter-earnings-call-301039423.html

SOURCE Reliant Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
