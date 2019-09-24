Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reliant Bancorp Inc    RBNC

RELIANT BANCORP INC

(RBNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant Bancorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The $0.09 per share cash dividend is payable on October 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 8, 2019.

“Reliant Bancorp’s cash dividend is an important part of building long-term shareholder value,” stated DeVan Ard, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “This quarter’s dividend represents a 12.5% increase over the cash dividend paid this time last year and highlights Reliant Bancorp’s continued growth in earnings, deposits and loans since that time.”

About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson Counties, Tennessee, along with mortgage locations in Brentwood and Hendersonville, Tennessee, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2019, Reliant had approximately $1.8 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $1.3 billion in gross loans and approximately $1.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “assume,” “should,” “predict,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” and “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s future financial and operating results and the Company’s plans, objectives, and intentions.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: (1) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated, (2) increased levels of other real estate, primarily as a result of foreclosures, (3) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition, (4) competition from financial institutions and other financial service providers, (5) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits, (6) unanticipated weakness in loan demand or loan pricing, (7) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on those opportunities, (8) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (9) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, (10) our ability to effectively manage problem credits, (11) our ability to successfully implement efficiency initiatives on time and in amounts projected, (12) our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology, (13) the impact of negative developments in the financial industry and U.S. and global capital and credit markets, (14) our ability to retain the services of key personnel, (15) our ability to adapt to technological changes, (16) risks associated with litigation, including the applicability of insurance coverage, (17) the vulnerability of Reliant Bank’s network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom the Company and Reliant Bank contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss, and other security breaches, (18) changes in state and federal laws, rules, regulations, or policies applicable to banks or bank or financial holding companies, including regulatory or legislative developments, (19) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations, or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (20) general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions, including economic conditions in the local markets where we operate. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIANT BANCORP INC
05:29pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05:21pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share
BU
09/17RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation F..
AQ
09/16RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : to Acquire Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. and C..
BU
08/06RELIANT BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/30RELIANT BANK : Names Rachel Crowder AVP, Branch Manager of Gallatin Nashville Pi..
BU
07/26RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in..
AQ
07/23RELIANT BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23RELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Reports Record Results for Second Quarter 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66,7 M
EBIT 2019 17,4 M
Net income 2019 16,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,15x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart RELIANT BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Reliant Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANT BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,33  $
Last Close Price 23,49  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ronald DeBerry Director
DeVan D. Ard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Trimble Beasley Independent Director
James Daniel Dellinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Louis E. Holloway Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANT BANCORP INC5.03%263
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%167 787
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.10%53 217
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 223
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 096
QNB-0.76%49 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group