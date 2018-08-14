Reliant Bank : Names Crystal Glenn Vice President, Business Development Officer in Murfreesboro

Glenn to Lead Growth Initiatives in Rutherford County

Reliant Bank has announced the addition of Crystal Glenn as Vice President, Business Development Officer to the bank’s Rutherford County team. Glenn is responsible for delivering portfolio growth in small-business and commercial middle-market tiers and leveraging relationships to build a base of consumer balances.

Working closely with businesses, non-profit agencies and customers in Middle Tennessee and Murfreesboro, Glenn will grow Reliant’s presence in the community and provide tailored solutions that meet individual needs.

Glenn is a community focused leader, serving as a Diplomat for the Rutherford County Chamber, table facilitator for Rutherford Cable, committee member for the Athena program and board member for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

“Rutherford County is an important market for Reliant Bank,” said Kim York, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. “Murfreesboro is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we are thrilled to have Crystal as part of the Reliant Bank team. We will leverage her unique skillset and strong community roots to build on our tradition of customer-service excellence and delivery of financial solutions that help businesses and customers succeed.”

Glenn has 25 years of experience in banking, finance and lending. Prior to joining Reliant, her leadership skills guided branch development at Volunteer State Bank and Ascend Federal Credit Union. In both positions, she coached employees towards a customer-centric experience and developed strategies to improve branch efficiency and streamline operations. Her strong background in branch management, business development and customer service will make her a great addition to the Reliant team.

About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties, Tennessee along with loan and deposit production offices in Rutherford and Hamilton counties, Tennessee, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2018, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $1.7 billion in total assets, approximately $1.1 billion in loans and approximately $1.3 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit their website at reliantbank.com.

