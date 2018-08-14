Reliant Bank : Names Crystal Glenn Vice President, Business Development Officer in Murfreesboro

Reliant Bank has announced the addition of Crystal Glenn as Vice
President, Business Development Officer to the bank’s Rutherford County
team. Glenn is responsible for delivering portfolio growth in
small-business and commercial middle-market tiers and leveraging
relationships to build a base of consumer balances.
Crystal Glenn, Named VP, Business Development Officer for Reliant Bank Rutherford County (Photo: Business Wire)
Working closely with businesses, non-profit agencies and customers in
Middle Tennessee and Murfreesboro, Glenn will grow Reliant’s presence in
the community and provide tailored solutions that meet individual needs.
Glenn is a community focused leader, serving as a Diplomat for the
Rutherford County Chamber, table facilitator for Rutherford Cable,
committee member for the Athena program and board member for the
Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.
“Rutherford County is an important market for Reliant Bank,” said Kim
York, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. “Murfreesboro
is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we are thrilled to have
Crystal as part of the Reliant Bank team. We will leverage her unique
skillset and strong community roots to build on our tradition of
customer-service excellence and delivery of financial solutions that
help businesses and customers succeed.”
Glenn has 25 years of experience in banking, finance and lending. Prior
to joining Reliant, her leadership skills guided branch development at
Volunteer State Bank and Ascend Federal Credit Union. In both positions,
she coached employees towards a customer-centric experience and
developed strategies to improve branch efficiency and streamline
operations. Her strong background in branch management, business
development and customer service will make her a great addition to the
Reliant team.
About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank
Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding
company which operates banking centers in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner,
Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties, Tennessee along with loan and
deposit production offices in Rutherford and Hamilton counties,
Tennessee, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank. Reliant
Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit,
lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer
customers. As of June 30, 2018, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $1.7
billion in total assets, approximately $1.1 billion in loans and
approximately $1.3 billion in deposits. For additional information,
locations and hours of operation, please visit their website at reliantbank.com.
