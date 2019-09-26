Log in
RELIANT BANCORP INC

(RBNC)
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc.

09/26/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. ("TNCB" or the "Company") (OTC: TNCB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("RBNC") (NASDAQ: RBNC).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TNCB shareholders will be entitled to receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 of an RBNC share for each TNCB share they hold.

WeissLaw is investigating whether TNCB's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, the deal will strengthen RBNC's deposit market-share, and create the third largest community bank by deposits headquartered in the rapidly growing Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value.  WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-tennessee-community-bank-holdings-inc-300926383.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
