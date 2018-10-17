RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces signature of service agreement with Genclis SA

Geneva, Switzerland, 17 October 2018

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA ('Relief', 'the Company') announces today that it entered into a service agreement with Genclis SA. Under the terms of this agreement, Genclis will conduct all the experiments and process development activities to fulfil the requirements of the License and Co-development Agreement signed earlier with Health and Happiness (H&H) Hong Kong Limited. In particular, Genclis will annotate the cow genome to identify Transcription Infidelity events and will implement the lab-scale methods to remove the resulting peptides. The expected end-product is referred to as milk for prevention of allergy and/or hypoallergenic milk without hydrolysis.

About Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a portfolio of drug candidates derived from natural human origins. Its two first candidates are Aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis (to enter Phase III) and low dose interleukin-6 (Atexakin alfa) for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy (to enter Phase II). Aviptadil development in sarcoidosis addresses the orphan disease market, in which European regulators have indicated that a single pivotal Phase III trial would be sufficient to support approval. Atexakin alfa is the subject of an exclusive worldwide development and commercialization agreement with Merck KGaA, The current priority indication for Atexakin is to alleviate peripheral diabetic neuropathy, a market that is estimated to reach $4.1 billion in 2019 (source Datamonitor). In addition to these initial drug candidates, Relief has initiate a strategic collaboration with Genclis in April 2018 in order to co-develop and commercialize products arising from their disruptive technology.

About Genclis SA

Genclis is a privately-held biotechnology company incorporated in 2004 in Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France, that discovered a unique biological mechanism referred to as Transcription Infidelity (TI). TI produces RNA transcripts that differ from their originating DNA sequence. This mechanism explains the nonrandom occurrence of RNA to DNA divergences (RDD) that lead to translated proteins with sequences diverging from the canonical form. Genclis applies its artificial intelligence platform to extract, from large Genomic data sets, these low-intensity signals. Genclis has shown in both humans and animal models that specific RDD events shape selectively the repertoire of natural immunoglobulins and contribute to both allergy and other immunological disorders. Genclis has developed a diversified pipeline of disruptive diagnostic and therapeutic solutions that have and are completing pre-clinical evaluation. Genclis revenues grew >500 % to €2.2 million in fiscal year 2017 missing breakeven by less than 10 %. Genclis' objectives for 2018 are to further expand commercial activities in both human and veterinary medicine as well as in the food industry to reach profitability, while relentlessly pursuing developments of several other novel disruptive pre-clinical assets.

About Transcription Infidelity

Transcription Infidelity (TI) is a newly discovered ubiquitous epigenetic mechanism that increases RNA-DNA sequence divergences (RDD). TI was initially described and patented by Genclis1 and has since been confirmed by several independent academic teams2. TI can lead to base substitutions, insertions and deletions. The latter cause translational frameshifts that have important consequences in determining protein immunogenicity3. Genclis currently focuses on defining the effects of TI proteins translated from gapped RNA on normal and pathological humoral immunity.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

