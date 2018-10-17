Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA    RLF   CH0100191136

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA (RLF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces signature of service agreement with Genclis SA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:28am CEST

Geneva, Switzerland, 17 October 2018

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA ('Relief', 'the Company') announces today that it entered into a service agreement with Genclis SA. Under the terms of this agreement, Genclis will conduct all the experiments and process development activities to fulfil the requirements of the License and Co-development Agreement signed earlier with Health and Happiness (H&H) Hong Kong Limited. In particular, Genclis will annotate the cow genome to identify Transcription Infidelity events and will implement the lab-scale methods to remove the resulting peptides. The expected end-product is referred to as milk for prevention of allergy and/or hypoallergenic milk without hydrolysis.

About Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a portfolio of drug candidates derived from natural human origins. Its two first candidates are Aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis (to enter Phase III) and low dose interleukin-6 (Atexakin alfa) for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy (to enter Phase II). Aviptadil development in sarcoidosis addresses the orphan disease market, in which European regulators have indicated that a single pivotal Phase III trial would be sufficient to support approval. Atexakin alfa is the subject of an exclusive worldwide development and commercialization agreement with Merck KGaA, The current priority indication for Atexakin is to alleviate peripheral diabetic neuropathy, a market that is estimated to reach $4.1 billion in 2019 (source Datamonitor). In addition to these initial drug candidates, Relief has initiate a strategic collaboration with Genclis in April 2018 in order to co-develop and commercialize products arising from their disruptive technology.

About Genclis SA

Genclis is a privately-held biotechnology company incorporated in 2004 in Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France, that discovered a unique biological mechanism referred to as Transcription Infidelity (TI). TI produces RNA transcripts that differ from their originating DNA sequence. This mechanism explains the nonrandom occurrence of RNA to DNA divergences (RDD) that lead to translated proteins with sequences diverging from the canonical form. Genclis applies its artificial intelligence platform to extract, from large Genomic data sets, these low-intensity signals. Genclis has shown in both humans and animal models that specific RDD events shape selectively the repertoire of natural immunoglobulins and contribute to both allergy and other immunological disorders. Genclis has developed a diversified pipeline of disruptive diagnostic and therapeutic solutions that have and are completing pre-clinical evaluation. Genclis revenues grew >500 % to €2.2 million in fiscal year 2017 missing breakeven by less than 10 %. Genclis' objectives for 2018 are to further expand commercial activities in both human and veterinary medicine as well as in the food industry to reach profitability, while relentlessly pursuing developments of several other novel disruptive pre-clinical assets.

About Transcription Infidelity

Transcription Infidelity (TI) is a newly discovered ubiquitous epigenetic mechanism that increases RNA-DNA sequence divergences (RDD). TI was initially described and patented by Genclis1 and has since been confirmed by several independent academic teams2. TI can lead to base substitutions, insertions and deletions. The latter cause translational frameshifts that have important consequences in determining protein immunogenicity3. Genclis currently focuses on defining the effects of TI proteins translated from gapped RNA on normal and pathological humoral immunity.

1Brulliard et al., 2007. PNAS, 104 (18): 7522-27 and 'Transcription Infidelity, detection and uses thereof', EP2046986, US8288091.

2Ju et al., 2011. Nature Genetics 43 (8): 745-52; Li et al., 2011. Science, 333 (6038): 53-58; Peng et al., 2012. Nat Biotechnol 30: 253-60, Reid-Bayliss and Loeb, 2017. PNAS 114 (35): 9415.

3Genclis patent: 'Molecular origin of allergy', EP16305297, WO2017158202A1.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

For further information, please visit the Relief website at www.relieftherapeutics.com or contact investor relations.

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

Investor Relations: investors@relieftherapeutics.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Relief Therapeutics Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Relief Therapeutics Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 05:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDIN
07:28aRELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces signature of service agreement with Genclis SA
PU
09/28RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces today its financial results for the half-year en..
PU
09/27RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces significant difference in its 2018 half year fin..
PU
09/18RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces the prolongation and raise of the amount from th..
PU
09/13RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Holding SA Announces an Out-Licensing Agreement with H&H G..
BU
08/02RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG (SIX : RLF) announces the prolongation of its Sha..
PU
07/02RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG (SIX : RLF) announces today the results of its An..
PU
06/08RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG (SIX : RLF) publishes the agenda for its 2018 Ann..
PU
05/01RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces today its financial results for the year ended 2..
PU
04/27RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces today significant difference in its financial re..
PU
More news
Chart RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Gaël Hédou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Raghuram Selvaraju Chairman
Yves Sagot Chief Scientific Officer
Michel Dreano Director & Chief Business Officer
Peter Egon de Svastich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA-36.00%0
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 086
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC26.93%25 281
LONZA GROUP18.00%23 371
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.51%13 299
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.58%11 555
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.