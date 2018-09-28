RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : announces today its financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2018

Geneva, Switzerland, 28 September 2018

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG ('Relief', 'the Company') publishes today its consolidated financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2018.

For the half-year ended 30 June 2018, the Company generated a loss of approximately CHF 0.4 million and an EBITDA of negative CHF 0.4 million. By comparison, for the half-year ended 30 June 2017, the Company generated a loss of approximately CHF 1.1 million and an EBITDA of negative CHF 1.1 million.

Raghuram Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: 'The half-year financial statements published yesterday reflect the efforts of the Company Management and Board of Directors to reduce its expenses at their minimum while exploring all the possible ways to grow our business and ameliorate its finances. With the progressive implementation of our new strategy since early 2017, the successful implementation of our licensing arrangement with Genclis, and the continuous support of our main investor Gem Global Yield Fund LLC SCS, we are committed to continue to drive Relief further along this constructive path.'

The 2018 interim financial statements are available here.

About Relief Therapeutics Holding AG

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a portfolio of drug candidates derived from natural human origins. Its two first candidates are Aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis (to enter Phase III) and low dose interleukin-6 (Atexakin alfa) for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy (to enter Phase II). Aviptadil development in sarcoidosis addresses the orphan disease market, in which European regulators have indicated that a single pivotal Phase III trial would be sufficient to support approval. Atexakin alfa is the subject of an exclusive worldwide development and commercialization agreement with Merck KGaA, The current priority indication for Atexakin is to alleviate peripheral diabetic neuropathy, a market that is estimated to reach $4.1 billion in 2019 (source Datamonitor). In addition to these initial drug candidates, Relief has initiate a strategic collaboration with Genclis in April 2018 in order to co-develop and commercialize products arising from their disruptive technology.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

For further information, please visit the Relief website at www.relieftherapeutics.com

